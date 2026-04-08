أوقفت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، مهاجم الاتحاد موسى ديابي مباراتين بما في ذلك الإيقاف التلقائي بموجب البطاقة الحمراء المباشرة، في جميع المباريات الرسمية التي يحق له المشاركة فيها ضمن مسابقات الفريق، بعد ثبوت مخالفته المادة (2-1-48) من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق، وإلزامه بدفع 30 ألف ريال، والقرار غير قابل للاستئناف وفقاً للمادة (144) من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق.
يذكر أن موسى ديابي حصل على البطاقة الحمراء المباشرة لقيامه بسلوك مشين تجاه لاعب الفريق المنافس، وفقاً لما ورد في تقدير حكم المباراة.
The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation has suspended Al-Ittihad striker Moussa Diaby for two matches, including an automatic suspension due to a direct red card, in all official matches in which he is eligible to participate in the team's competitions, after it was proven that he violated Article (2-1-48) of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations. He is also required to pay 30,000 riyals, and the decision is not subject to appeal according to Article (144) of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations.
It is worth mentioning that Moussa Diaby received the direct red card for engaging in inappropriate behavior towards a player of the opposing team, according to the assessment of the match referee.