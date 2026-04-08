أوقفت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، مهاجم الاتحاد موسى ديابي مباراتين بما في ذلك الإيقاف التلقائي بموجب البطاقة الحمراء المباشرة، في جميع المباريات الرسمية التي يحق له المشاركة فيها ضمن مسابقات الفريق، بعد ثبوت مخالفته المادة (2-1-48) من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق، وإلزامه بدفع 30 ألف ريال، والقرار غير قابل للاستئناف وفقاً للمادة (144) من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق.


يذكر أن موسى ديابي حصل على البطاقة الحمراء المباشرة لقيامه بسلوك مشين تجاه لاعب الفريق المنافس، وفقاً لما ورد في تقدير حكم المباراة.