The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation has suspended Al-Ittihad striker Moussa Diaby for two matches, including an automatic suspension due to a direct red card, in all official matches in which he is eligible to participate in the team's competitions, after it was proven that he violated Article (2-1-48) of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations. He is also required to pay 30,000 riyals, and the decision is not subject to appeal according to Article (144) of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations.



It is worth mentioning that Moussa Diaby received the direct red card for engaging in inappropriate behavior towards a player of the opposing team, according to the assessment of the match referee.