أُلغيت مباراة فريقي الكوكب والصقر، التي كان من المقرر إقامتها اليوم (الجمعة) ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28، وذلك بسبب عدم التزام النادي المستضيف بالاشتراطات التنظيمية المعتمدة، وفي مقدمتها توفير وسائل السلامة اللازمة لضمان سلامة اللاعبين وكافة عناصر المباراة.


وشهدت المواجهة تأخيرًا في انطلاقة صافرة البداية، لعدم وصول سيارة الإسعاف إلى ملعب نادي الشعلة في الوقت المحدد، حيث انتظر طاقم التحكيم مدة إضافية قبل اتخاذ القرار النهائي. وفي ظل استمرار غياب الإسعاف، قرر حكم اللقاء عبدالرحمن السلطان إلغاء المباراة بشكل رسمي، التزامًا باللوائح التي تشترط توفر الجوانب الطبية قبل إقامة أي مباراة.


ومن المنتظر أن يتم رفع تقرير شامل من قبل طاقم التحكيم والمراقب إلى الجهات المختصة، يتضمن كافة التفاصيل المتعلقة بالواقعة، تمهيدًا لاتخاذ القرار النهائي بشأن اعتماد نتيجة المباراة أو تحديد موعد جديد لإعادتها، وفقًا للأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة لدى الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم