The match between my teams Al-Kawkab and Al-Saqr, which was scheduled to take place today (Friday) as part of the 28th round of the competition, has been canceled due to the host club's failure to comply with the approved organizational requirements, foremost of which is providing the necessary safety measures to ensure the safety of the players and all elements of the match.



The match experienced a delay in the start whistle due to the ambulance not arriving at Al-Shu'la Club's stadium on time, as the officiating crew waited an additional period before making a final decision. With the continued absence of the ambulance, the match referee Abdulrahman Al-Sultan officially decided to cancel the match, in compliance with the regulations that require medical aspects to be in place before any match is held.



A comprehensive report is expected to be submitted by the officiating crew and the observer to the relevant authorities, detailing all aspects related to the incident, in preparation for making a final decision regarding the approval of the match result or setting a new date for its rescheduling, according to the regulations and rules approved by the Saudi Football Federation.