أُلغيت مباراة فريقي الكوكب والصقر، التي كان من المقرر إقامتها اليوم (الجمعة) ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28، وذلك بسبب عدم التزام النادي المستضيف بالاشتراطات التنظيمية المعتمدة، وفي مقدمتها توفير وسائل السلامة اللازمة لضمان سلامة اللاعبين وكافة عناصر المباراة.
وشهدت المواجهة تأخيرًا في انطلاقة صافرة البداية، لعدم وصول سيارة الإسعاف إلى ملعب نادي الشعلة في الوقت المحدد، حيث انتظر طاقم التحكيم مدة إضافية قبل اتخاذ القرار النهائي. وفي ظل استمرار غياب الإسعاف، قرر حكم اللقاء عبدالرحمن السلطان إلغاء المباراة بشكل رسمي، التزامًا باللوائح التي تشترط توفر الجوانب الطبية قبل إقامة أي مباراة.
ومن المنتظر أن يتم رفع تقرير شامل من قبل طاقم التحكيم والمراقب إلى الجهات المختصة، يتضمن كافة التفاصيل المتعلقة بالواقعة، تمهيدًا لاتخاذ القرار النهائي بشأن اعتماد نتيجة المباراة أو تحديد موعد جديد لإعادتها، وفقًا للأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة لدى الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم
The match between my teams Al-Kawkab and Al-Saqr, which was scheduled to take place today (Friday) as part of the 28th round of the competition, has been canceled due to the host club's failure to comply with the approved organizational requirements, foremost of which is providing the necessary safety measures to ensure the safety of the players and all elements of the match.
The match experienced a delay in the start whistle due to the ambulance not arriving at Al-Shu'la Club's stadium on time, as the officiating crew waited an additional period before making a final decision. With the continued absence of the ambulance, the match referee Abdulrahman Al-Sultan officially decided to cancel the match, in compliance with the regulations that require medical aspects to be in place before any match is held.
A comprehensive report is expected to be submitted by the officiating crew and the observer to the relevant authorities, detailing all aspects related to the incident, in preparation for making a final decision regarding the approval of the match result or setting a new date for its rescheduling, according to the regulations and rules approved by the Saudi Football Federation.