يواصل المدرب البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس كتابة فصول استثنائية في مسيرته التدريبية، بعدما بلغ فريقه المباراة رقم 105 دون أن يغادر أي مواجهة دون تسجيل هدف؛ في سلسلة هجومية تعكس فلسفته القائمة على الضغط والفعالية أمام المرمى.

ولم يعرف الفريق، الذي يقوده جيسوس، الصمت الهجومي، سواء في مواجهاته السابقة مع نادي الهلال السعودي أو خلال تجربته الحالية مع نادي النصر السعودي، حيث ظلت الأهداف حاضرة في جميع الظروف، سواء انتهت المباريات بالفوز أو التعادل أو حتى الخسارة.

هذه السلسلة تعكس قوة النهج الهجومي للمدرب المخضرم، وقدرته على صناعة فرق لا تتوقف عن التسجيل، ما يجعله واحداً من أبرز الأسماء التي تترك بصمة واضحة في كل محطة يخوضها.