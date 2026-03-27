The Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus continues to write exceptional chapters in his coaching career, having led his team to their 105th match without leaving any game without scoring a goal; in an attacking streak that reflects his philosophy based on pressure and effectiveness in front of the goal.

The team, led by Jesus, has not known offensive silence, whether in its previous encounters with Al Hilal Saudi Club or during its current experience with Al Nassr Saudi Club, as goals have remained present under all circumstances, whether matches ended in victory, draw, or even loss.

This streak reflects the strength of the veteran coach's attacking approach and his ability to create teams that do not stop scoring, making him one of the most prominent names that leave a clear mark at every station he goes through.