أعلن نادي إشبيليه، اليوم (الإثنين)، إقالة مدربه الأرجنتيني ماتياس ألميدا، بسبب سوء النتائج في بطولة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».
وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، إنه أعفى ماتياس ألميدا من مهماته كمدرب للفريق الأول بنادي إشبيليه، بعد أن قاد الفريق في 32 مباراة، منها 29 مباراة في الدوري الإسباني و3 مباريات في كأس ملك إسبانيا، وذلك منذ توليه منصبه في يونيو الماضي.
نتائج مخيبة للآمال
وخلال فترته مع إشبيليه، حقق ألميدا 10 انتصارات فقط (اثنان منها على فريقين من الدرجات الأدنى في كأس الملك)، إلى جانب 7 تعادلات و15 خسارة.
ترتيب إشبيليه
ويحتل إشبيليه المركز الخامس عشر في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 31 نقطة، بفارق ثلاث نقاط فقط عن منطقة الهبوط.
Sevilla FC announced today (Monday) the dismissal of its Argentine coach Matías Almeyda due to poor results in the Spanish league "La Liga".
The club stated in a statement on its website that it has relieved Matías Almeyda of his duties as head coach of Sevilla FC after he led the team in 32 matches, including 29 matches in La Liga and 3 matches in the Copa del Rey, since taking up his position last June.
Disappointing Results
During his time with Sevilla, Almeyda achieved only 10 victories (two of which were against lower-division teams in the Copa del Rey), along with 7 draws and 15 losses.
Sevilla's Standing
Sevilla is currently in fifteenth place in the Spanish league standings with 31 points, just three points above the relegation zone.