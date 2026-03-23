أعلن نادي إشبيليه، اليوم (الإثنين)، إقالة مدربه الأرجنتيني ماتياس ألميدا، بسبب سوء النتائج في بطولة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».
وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، إنه أعفى ماتياس ألميدا من مهماته كمدرب للفريق الأول بنادي إشبيليه، بعد أن قاد الفريق في 32 مباراة، منها 29 مباراة في الدوري الإسباني و3 مباريات في كأس ملك إسبانيا، وذلك منذ توليه منصبه في يونيو الماضي.

نتائج مخيبة للآمال

وخلال فترته مع إشبيليه، حقق ألميدا 10 انتصارات فقط (اثنان منها على فريقين من الدرجات الأدنى في كأس الملك)، إلى جانب 7 تعادلات و15 خسارة.

ترتيب إشبيليه


ويحتل إشبيليه المركز الخامس عشر في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 31 نقطة، بفارق ثلاث نقاط فقط عن منطقة الهبوط.