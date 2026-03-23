

Sevilla FC announced today (Monday) the dismissal of its Argentine coach Matías Almeyda due to poor results in the Spanish league "La Liga".

The club stated in a statement on its website that it has relieved Matías Almeyda of his duties as head coach of Sevilla FC after he led the team in 32 matches, including 29 matches in La Liga and 3 matches in the Copa del Rey, since taking up his position last June.

Disappointing Results

During his time with Sevilla, Almeyda achieved only 10 victories (two of which were against lower-division teams in the Copa del Rey), along with 7 draws and 15 losses.

Sevilla's Standing



Sevilla is currently in fifteenth place in the Spanish league standings with 31 points, just three points above the relegation zone.