يواصل نجم القادسية «كريستوفر بونسو باه» فرض حضوره القوي في دوري روشن السعودي، بعدما تصدّر قائمة أكثر اللاعبين إجادة للعرضيات حتى الجولة الـ26، برصيد 26 حالة، في مؤشر واضح على خطورته الكبيرة وصعوبة إيقافه داخل المستطيل الأخضر.


وجاء خلفه الثنائي «سلطان الغنام» و«كوستاس فورتونيس» بـ21 حالة لكلٍ منهما، في صراع يعكس الأدوار الهجومية المؤثرة التي يقدمها اللاعبون في فرقهم في منافسات هذا الموسم.


كما حضر «ناثان نانديز» في المركز الرابع بـ18 حالة، يليه «تيدي أوكو» بـ17، فيما جاء «موسى ديابي» و«مراد باتنا» بـ16 حالة لكل منهما.


وفي المراكز التالية، حل «سعد باعطية» و«محمد أبو الشامات» و«كينغسلي كومان» بـ15 حالة لكل لاعب، ليكتمل مشهد التنافس بين أبرز الأسماء التي تشكل صداعا دائما لدفاعات الخصوم.


وتعكس هذه الأرقام مدى التأثير الهجومي الكبير لهؤلاء اللاعبين، إذ غالبا ما يكون التعرض للعرضيات نتيجة مباشرة للمهارة الفردية والقدرة على الاختراق، ما يجعلهم عناصر حاسمة في ترجيح كفة فرقهم.