The Al-Qadisiyah star "Christopher Ponsou Bah" continues to assert his strong presence in the Saudi Roshan League, having topped the list of players most proficient in crosses up to round 26, with a total of 26 instances, clearly indicating his significant threat and the difficulty of stopping him on the pitch.



Following him are the duo "Sultan Al-Ghanam" and "Costas Fortounis" with 21 instances each, in a competition that reflects the impactful attacking roles the players are providing for their teams in this season's contests.



Also present is "Nathan Nandez" in fourth place with 18 instances, followed by "Teddy Okou" with 17, while "Moussa Diaby" and "Murad Batna" each have 16 instances.



In the subsequent positions, "Saad Ba'athia," "Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat," and "Kingsley Coman" each have 15 instances, completing the competitive scene among the prominent names that constantly pose a headache for opposing defenses.



These numbers reflect the significant attacking impact of these players, as exposure to crosses is often a direct result of individual skill and the ability to penetrate, making them crucial elements in tipping the balance in favor of their teams.