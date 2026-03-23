The Portuguese star João Félix has set the record for the most assists in a single season in the Roshan League while playing for his team Al-Nassr, reaching 11 assists. This achievement places his name alongside a select group of the most prominent playmakers in the history of the competition with Al-Nassr. This number is the highest in the history of the professional league, previously achieved by the Moroccan "Nordin Amrabat" during the 2019-2020 season, and later matched by both the Portuguese "Cristiano Ronaldo" in the 2023-2024 season and the Senegalese "Sadio Mané" in the current season.



This achievement reflects the significant impact that "Félix" has on the offensive level, as his role extends beyond just scoring; he also creates opportunities and leads the play, making him one of the key factors for his team's success this season.



With crucial rounds remaining in the league race, the opportunity seems ripe for Félix to break the record and solidify his status as one of the best playmakers in the history of the Roshan League.