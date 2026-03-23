عادل النجم البرتغالي جواو فيليكس الرقم القياسي لأكثر التمريرات الحاسمة في موسم واحد ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي مع فريقه النصر ، بعدما وصل إلى 11 تمريرة حاسمة، ليضع اسمه إلى جانب نخبة من أبرز صناع اللعب في تاريخ المسابقة بفريق النصر، ويعد هذا الرقم هو الأعلى في تاريخ الدوري للمحترفين، حيث سبق أن حققه المغربي« نور الدين مرابط » خلال موسم 2019-2020، قبل أن يعادله لاحقا كل من البرتغالي «كريستيانو رونالدو» في موسم 2023-2024، والسنغالي «ساديو ماني» في الموسم الجاري.
ويعكس هذا الإنجاز التأثير الكبير الذي يقدمه «فيليكس »على المستوى الهجومي، إذ لا يقتصر دوره على التسجيل فقط، بل يمتد لصناعة الفرص وقيادة اللعب، ما يجعله أحد أبرز مفاتيح النجاح لفريقه هذا الموسم.
ومع تبقي جولات حاسمة في سباق الدوري، تبدو الفرصة سانحة أمام فيليكس للانفراد بالرقم القياسي، وتعزيز مكانته كأحد أفضل صُنّاع اللعب في تاريخ دوري روشن.
The Portuguese star João Félix has set the record for the most assists in a single season in the Roshan League while playing for his team Al-Nassr, reaching 11 assists. This achievement places his name alongside a select group of the most prominent playmakers in the history of the competition with Al-Nassr. This number is the highest in the history of the professional league, previously achieved by the Moroccan "Nordin Amrabat" during the 2019-2020 season, and later matched by both the Portuguese "Cristiano Ronaldo" in the 2023-2024 season and the Senegalese "Sadio Mané" in the current season.
This achievement reflects the significant impact that "Félix" has on the offensive level, as his role extends beyond just scoring; he also creates opportunities and leads the play, making him one of the key factors for his team's success this season.
With crucial rounds remaining in the league race, the opportunity seems ripe for Félix to break the record and solidify his status as one of the best playmakers in the history of the Roshan League.