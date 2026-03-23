عادل النجم البرتغالي جواو فيليكس الرقم القياسي لأكثر التمريرات الحاسمة في موسم واحد ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي مع فريقه النصر ، بعدما وصل إلى 11 تمريرة حاسمة، ليضع اسمه إلى جانب نخبة من أبرز صناع اللعب في تاريخ المسابقة بفريق النصر، ويعد هذا الرقم هو الأعلى في تاريخ الدوري للمحترفين، حيث سبق أن حققه المغربي« نور الدين مرابط » خلال موسم 2019-2020، قبل أن يعادله لاحقا كل من البرتغالي «كريستيانو رونالدو» في موسم 2023-2024، والسنغالي «ساديو ماني» في الموسم الجاري.


ويعكس هذا الإنجاز التأثير الكبير الذي يقدمه «فيليكس »على المستوى الهجومي، إذ لا يقتصر دوره على التسجيل فقط، بل يمتد لصناعة الفرص وقيادة اللعب، ما يجعله أحد أبرز مفاتيح النجاح لفريقه هذا الموسم.


ومع تبقي جولات حاسمة في سباق الدوري، تبدو الفرصة سانحة أمام فيليكس للانفراد بالرقم القياسي، وتعزيز مكانته كأحد أفضل صُنّاع اللعب في تاريخ دوري روشن.