تأكيداً لما نشرته «عكاظ»، أظهرت الفحوصات الطبية التي خضع لها لاعب الاتحاد محمدو دومبيا تعرّضه لتمزق في الرباط الصليبي الأمامي، إثر إصابة قوية في الركبة اليمنى اضطر على إثرها حكم المباراة لإيقاف اللعب في مواجهة الخلود والاتحاد ضمن كأس الملك حتى إجراء الإسعافات الأولية قبل حمله خارج الملعب ودخول النجم الفرنسي موسى ديابي بديلاً عنه في عملية تبديل اضطراري.
من جهته أوضح أخصائي العلاج الطبيعي لإصابات العظام والمفاصل والعضلات ثامر الشهراني: «أن الإصابة التي تعرض لها دومبيا تعتبر إصابة قوية في الرباط الصليبي للركبة اليمنى»، وسوف يخضع اللاعب لعملية جراحية فور استكمال الترتيبات اللازمة.
Confirming what was published by "Okaz," medical examinations that the Union player Mohamedou Doumbia underwent revealed that he suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament, following a strong injury to his right knee that forced the referee to stop the game in the match between Al-Khulood and Al-Ittihad in the King’s Cup until first aid was administered before carrying him off the field and bringing in the French star Moussa Diaby as a substitute in an emergency substitution.
For his part, Thamer Al-Shahrani, a specialist in physical therapy for bone, joint, and muscle injuries, explained: "The injury that Doumbia sustained is considered a severe injury to the cruciate ligament of the right knee," and the player will undergo surgery as soon as the necessary arrangements are completed.