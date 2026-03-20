Confirming what was published by "Okaz," medical examinations that the Union player Mohamedou Doumbia underwent revealed that he suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament, following a strong injury to his right knee that forced the referee to stop the game in the match between Al-Khulood and Al-Ittihad in the King’s Cup until first aid was administered before carrying him off the field and bringing in the French star Moussa Diaby as a substitute in an emergency substitution.



For his part, Thamer Al-Shahrani, a specialist in physical therapy for bone, joint, and muscle injuries, explained: "The injury that Doumbia sustained is considered a severe injury to the cruciate ligament of the right knee," and the player will undergo surgery as soon as the necessary arrangements are completed.