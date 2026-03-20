تأكيداً لما نشرته «عكاظ»، أظهرت الفحوصات الطبية التي خضع لها لاعب الاتحاد محمدو دومبيا تعرّضه لتمزق في الرباط الصليبي الأمامي، إثر إصابة قوية في الركبة اليمنى اضطر على إثرها حكم المباراة لإيقاف اللعب في مواجهة الخلود والاتحاد ضمن كأس الملك حتى إجراء الإسعافات الأولية قبل حمله خارج الملعب ودخول النجم الفرنسي موسى ديابي بديلاً عنه في عملية تبديل اضطراري.


من جهته أوضح أخصائي العلاج الطبيعي لإصابات العظام والمفاصل والعضلات ثامر الشهراني: «أن الإصابة التي تعرض لها دومبيا تعتبر إصابة قوية في الرباط الصليبي للركبة اليمنى»، وسوف يخضع اللاعب لعملية جراحية فور استكمال الترتيبات اللازمة.