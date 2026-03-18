أصدر الاتحاد السنغالي لكرة القدم بياناً بشأن قرار الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم «كاف» بسحب لقب بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 من منتخب السنغال.

تفاصيل القرار

وقررت لجنة الاستئناف بالاتحاد الأفريقي اعتبار منتخب السنغال منسحباً من المباراة النهائية لكأس الأمم الأفريقية، واحتساب نتيجة المباراة لصالح المغرب اعتبارياً بنتيجة 3-0، وذلك بسبب مغادرة لاعبي السنغال أرض الملعب احتجاجاً على احتساب ركلة جزاء في الدقائق الأخيرة من الوقت الأصلي لصالح المغرب بعد مراجعة تقنية الفيديو المساعد، رغم عودتهم لاستئناف المباراة التي انتهت بفوز «أسود التيرانغا» 1-0.
غضب وتصعيد.. الاتحاد السنغالي يرد على سحب لقب أفريقيا

تصعيد الأزمة إلى «كاس»

وقال الاتحاد السنغالي في بيانه عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «يدين الاتحاد السنغالي لكرة القدم هذا القرار الجائر وغير المسبوق وغير المقبول، والذي يُلقي بظلاله على كرة القدم الأفريقية».

وأضاف: «لحماية حقوقه ومصالح كرة القدم السنغالية، سيستأنف الاتحاد القرار في أقرب وقت ممكن أمام محكمة التحكيم الرياضي (كاس) في لوزان».

التزام بالقيم الرياضية

وختم البيان: «يؤكد الاتحاد السنغالي لكرة القدم مجدداً التزامه الراسخ بقيم النزاهة والعدالة الرياضية، وسيُطلع الجمهور على آخر المستجدات في هذه القضية».