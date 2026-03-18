غضب وتصعيد.. الاتحاد السنغالي يرد على سحب لقب أفريقيا

أصدر الاتحاد السنغالي لكرة القدم بياناً بشأن قرار الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم «كاف» بسحب لقب بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 من منتخب السنغال.
تفاصيل القرار
وقررت لجنة الاستئناف بالاتحاد الأفريقي اعتبار منتخب السنغال منسحباً من المباراة النهائية لكأس الأمم الأفريقية، واحتساب نتيجة المباراة لصالح المغرب اعتبارياً بنتيجة 3-0، وذلك بسبب مغادرة لاعبي السنغال أرض الملعب احتجاجاً على احتساب ركلة جزاء في الدقائق الأخيرة من الوقت الأصلي لصالح المغرب بعد مراجعة تقنية الفيديو المساعد، رغم عودتهم لاستئناف المباراة التي انتهت بفوز «أسود التيرانغا» 1-0.
تصعيد الأزمة إلى «كاس»
وقال الاتحاد السنغالي في بيانه عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «يدين الاتحاد السنغالي لكرة القدم هذا القرار الجائر وغير المسبوق وغير المقبول، والذي يُلقي بظلاله على كرة القدم الأفريقية».
وأضاف: «لحماية حقوقه ومصالح كرة القدم السنغالية، سيستأنف الاتحاد القرار في أقرب وقت ممكن أمام محكمة التحكيم الرياضي (كاس) في لوزان».
التزام بالقيم الرياضية
وختم البيان: «يؤكد الاتحاد السنغالي لكرة القدم مجدداً التزامه الراسخ بقيم النزاهة والعدالة الرياضية، وسيُطلع الجمهور على آخر المستجدات في هذه القضية».
The Senegalese Football Federation issued a statement regarding the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to withdraw the title of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 from the Senegal national team.
Details of the Decision
The CAF Appeals Committee decided to consider the Senegal national team as having withdrawn from the final match of the Africa Cup of Nations, and to count the match result in favor of Morocco by default with a score of 3-0, due to the Senegal players leaving the field in protest against the awarding of a penalty in the final minutes of regular time to Morocco after a review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), despite their return to resume the match which ended with a victory for the "Lions of Teranga" 1-0.
Escalating the Crisis to CAS
The Senegalese Federation stated in its announcement on its website: "The Senegalese Football Federation condemns this unjust, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision, which casts a shadow over African football."
It added: "To protect its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the Federation will appeal the decision as soon as possible to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne."
Commitment to Sporting Values
The statement concluded: "The Senegalese Football Federation reaffirms its firm commitment to the values of integrity and sports justice, and will keep the public informed of the latest developments in this case."