غضب وتصعيد.. الاتحاد السنغالي يرد على سحب لقب أفريقيا

The Senegalese Football Federation issued a statement regarding the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to withdraw the title of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 from the Senegal national team.

Details of the Decision

The CAF Appeals Committee decided to consider the Senegal national team as having withdrawn from the final match of the Africa Cup of Nations, and to count the match result in favor of Morocco by default with a score of 3-0, due to the Senegal players leaving the field in protest against the awarding of a penalty in the final minutes of regular time to Morocco after a review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), despite their return to resume the match which ended with a victory for the "Lions of Teranga" 1-0.



Escalating the Crisis to CAS

The Senegalese Federation stated in its announcement on its website: "The Senegalese Football Federation condemns this unjust, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision, which casts a shadow over African football."

It added: "To protect its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the Federation will appeal the decision as soon as possible to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne."

Commitment to Sporting Values

The statement concluded: "The Senegalese Football Federation reaffirms its firm commitment to the values of integrity and sports justice, and will keep the public informed of the latest developments in this case."