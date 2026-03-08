أكد مدرب النصر جورجي جيسوس أن الفوز على فريق نيوم كان مهماً، وجاء أمام فريق قوي يملك لاعبين جيدين، مشيراً بشكل خاص إلى حارس نيوم الذي قدم مباراة مميزة، ما جعل لاعبي النصر يبذلون جهداً كبيراً لتحقيق الانتصار. وقال: أهنئ اللاعبين، وهذا الفوز يمنحنا دافعاً لتقديم مستويات أفضل.
وأضاف خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب المباراة: ليس هناك فريق يفوز بسهولة، ولابد من الضغط على اللاعبين من أجل تحقيق الفوز، وحتى يصبح الفريق بطلاً، وهذا ينعكس على اللاعبين بتقديم مستوى أفضل.
وتابع: أحياناً عندما يتوفر لديك وقت كافٍ يمكنك التحكم في التغييرات وفي مجريات المباراة، والفريق البطل يستطيع الفوز في أي وقت. نحن لا نريد المغامرة، لكن إذا قررت أن تغامر فعليك أن تفعل ذلك من أجل الفوز.
وأوضح أن التغييرات التي أجراها كانت تكتيكية حتى نهاية المباراة، إذ قال: تم إخراج أنجيلو لأننا أردنا اللعب بلاعب وسط إضافي، وطلبت من جواو أن يتحول إلى مهاجم بجانب ماني، ولإدارة الوقت أخرجنا لاعب محور للحفاظ على التوازن في اللعب.
وأضاف: أنا فخور جداً بوجود جماهير النصر الكبيرة، التي ساعدت الفريق اليوم على تحقيق هذا الفوز. وأنا ولاعبو الفريق نشكرهم لأنهم آمنوا حتى النهاية بإمكانية التسجيل.
وختم حديثه قائلاً: الحمدان كان جيداً، وسنحت له فرصتان ولكن على الجهة اليسرى، ومردوده كان جيداً وساعد الفريق كثيراً. وفضّلت خروجه لإتاحة الفرصة لجواو للتقدم. ولدي في مركز الظهير الأيمن لاعبان جيدان مثل نواف وسلطان، وهذا أمر إيجابي، وبحسب مجريات المباراة أستطيع اختيار اللاعب الأكثر جاهزية.
Al-Nasr coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that the victory over Neom was important, coming against a strong team with good players, specifically mentioning Neom's goalkeeper who had an outstanding match, which made Al-Nasr players exert great effort to achieve the win. He said: I congratulate the players, and this victory gives us the motivation to present better performances.
He added during the press conference after the match: No team wins easily, and there must be pressure on the players to achieve victory, and for the team to become champions, and this reflects on the players by providing a better level of performance.
He continued: Sometimes when you have enough time, you can control the substitutions and the course of the match, and a champion team can win at any time. We do not want to take risks, but if you decide to take a risk, you must do it for the sake of winning.
He explained that the substitutions he made were tactical until the end of the match, saying: Angelo was taken out because we wanted to play with an additional midfielder, and I asked Joao to move up as a forward alongside Mane, and to manage the time we took out a defensive midfielder to maintain balance in play.
He added: I am very proud of the large Al-Nasr fans, who helped the team achieve this victory today. The players and I thank them for believing until the end in the possibility of scoring.
He concluded his remarks by saying: Al-Hamdan was good, and he had two chances but on the left side, and his contribution was good and helped the team a lot. I preferred to take him out to give Joao the opportunity to advance. I have two good players in the right-back position like Nawaf and Sultan, which is a positive thing, and depending on the course of the match, I can choose the most ready player.