Al-Nasr coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that the victory over Neom was important, coming against a strong team with good players, specifically mentioning Neom's goalkeeper who had an outstanding match, which made Al-Nasr players exert great effort to achieve the win. He said: I congratulate the players, and this victory gives us the motivation to present better performances.



He added during the press conference after the match: No team wins easily, and there must be pressure on the players to achieve victory, and for the team to become champions, and this reflects on the players by providing a better level of performance.



He continued: Sometimes when you have enough time, you can control the substitutions and the course of the match, and a champion team can win at any time. We do not want to take risks, but if you decide to take a risk, you must do it for the sake of winning.



He explained that the substitutions he made were tactical until the end of the match, saying: Angelo was taken out because we wanted to play with an additional midfielder, and I asked Joao to move up as a forward alongside Mane, and to manage the time we took out a defensive midfielder to maintain balance in play.



He added: I am very proud of the large Al-Nasr fans, who helped the team achieve this victory today. The players and I thank them for believing until the end in the possibility of scoring.



He concluded his remarks by saying: Al-Hamdan was good, and he had two chances but on the left side, and his contribution was good and helped the team a lot. I preferred to take him out to give Joao the opportunity to advance. I have two good players in the right-back position like Nawaf and Sultan, which is a positive thing, and depending on the course of the match, I can choose the most ready player.