أكد مدرب النصر جورجي جيسوس أن الفوز على فريق نيوم كان مهماً، وجاء أمام فريق قوي يملك لاعبين جيدين، مشيراً بشكل خاص إلى حارس نيوم الذي قدم مباراة مميزة، ما جعل لاعبي النصر يبذلون جهداً كبيراً لتحقيق الانتصار. وقال: أهنئ اللاعبين، وهذا الفوز يمنحنا دافعاً لتقديم مستويات أفضل.


وأضاف خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب المباراة: ليس هناك فريق يفوز بسهولة، ولابد من الضغط على اللاعبين من أجل تحقيق الفوز، وحتى يصبح الفريق بطلاً، وهذا ينعكس على اللاعبين بتقديم مستوى أفضل.


وتابع: أحياناً عندما يتوفر لديك وقت كافٍ يمكنك التحكم في التغييرات وفي مجريات المباراة، والفريق البطل يستطيع الفوز في أي وقت. نحن لا نريد المغامرة، لكن إذا قررت أن تغامر فعليك أن تفعل ذلك من أجل الفوز.


وأوضح أن التغييرات التي أجراها كانت تكتيكية حتى نهاية المباراة، إذ قال: تم إخراج أنجيلو لأننا أردنا اللعب بلاعب وسط إضافي، وطلبت من جواو أن يتحول إلى مهاجم بجانب ماني، ولإدارة الوقت أخرجنا لاعب محور للحفاظ على التوازن في اللعب.


وأضاف: أنا فخور جداً بوجود جماهير النصر الكبيرة، التي ساعدت الفريق اليوم على تحقيق هذا الفوز. وأنا ولاعبو الفريق نشكرهم لأنهم آمنوا حتى النهاية بإمكانية التسجيل.


وختم حديثه قائلاً: الحمدان كان جيداً، وسنحت له فرصتان ولكن على الجهة اليسرى، ومردوده كان جيداً وساعد الفريق كثيراً. وفضّلت خروجه لإتاحة الفرصة لجواو للتقدم. ولدي في مركز الظهير الأيمن لاعبان جيدان مثل نواف وسلطان، وهذا أمر إيجابي، وبحسب مجريات المباراة أستطيع اختيار اللاعب الأكثر جاهزية.