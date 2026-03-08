أطلقت إدارة شركة نادي القادسية مبادرة مبتكرة لتكريم نجوم النادي السابقين من الجيل الذهبي، وذلك عبر إصدار بطاقة عضوية خاصة حملت اسم «إرث القادسية»، في خطوة تعكس تقدير النادي لمسيرة لاعبيه الذين أسهموا في صناعة تاريخه وإنجازاته.


وتهدف المبادرة إلى تعزيز العلاقة بين النادي ونجومه السابقين، وترسيخ ثقافة الوفاء والعرفان لمن قدموا عطاءات بارزة وتركوا بصمات خالدة في مسيرة القادسية الرياضية.


وتتضمن عضوية «إرث القادسية» حزمة من الامتيازات، من أبرزها الحصول على تذاكر مباريات الفريق الكروي الأول، وتلقي الدعوات الرسمية لحضور الفعاليات والمناسبات الاجتماعية التي ينظمها النادي، إضافة إلى إتاحة حضور التدريبات، والاستفادة من خصومات خاصة على منتجات متجر النادي.


وتأتي هذه المبادرة في إطار حرص إدارة شركة نادي القادسية، ممثلة في رئيس مجلس الإدارة، على تعزيز الروابط مع رموزه التاريخيين، وإبراز دورهم في بناء إرث النادي، بما يسهم في نقل خبراتهم وإلهام الأجيال الجديدة من اللاعبين والجماهير، وترسيخ القيم الرياضية التي يقوم عليها النادي.