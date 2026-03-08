أطلقت إدارة شركة نادي القادسية مبادرة مبتكرة لتكريم نجوم النادي السابقين من الجيل الذهبي، وذلك عبر إصدار بطاقة عضوية خاصة حملت اسم «إرث القادسية»، في خطوة تعكس تقدير النادي لمسيرة لاعبيه الذين أسهموا في صناعة تاريخه وإنجازاته.
وتهدف المبادرة إلى تعزيز العلاقة بين النادي ونجومه السابقين، وترسيخ ثقافة الوفاء والعرفان لمن قدموا عطاءات بارزة وتركوا بصمات خالدة في مسيرة القادسية الرياضية.
وتتضمن عضوية «إرث القادسية» حزمة من الامتيازات، من أبرزها الحصول على تذاكر مباريات الفريق الكروي الأول، وتلقي الدعوات الرسمية لحضور الفعاليات والمناسبات الاجتماعية التي ينظمها النادي، إضافة إلى إتاحة حضور التدريبات، والاستفادة من خصومات خاصة على منتجات متجر النادي.
وتأتي هذه المبادرة في إطار حرص إدارة شركة نادي القادسية، ممثلة في رئيس مجلس الإدارة، على تعزيز الروابط مع رموزه التاريخيين، وإبراز دورهم في بناء إرث النادي، بما يسهم في نقل خبراتهم وإلهام الأجيال الجديدة من اللاعبين والجماهير، وترسيخ القيم الرياضية التي يقوم عليها النادي.
The management of Al-Qadsiah Club has launched an innovative initiative to honor the club's former stars from the golden generation by issuing a special membership card named "Al-Qadsiah Heritage." This step reflects the club's appreciation for the careers of its players who contributed to shaping its history and achievements.
The initiative aims to strengthen the relationship between the club and its former stars, and to instill a culture of loyalty and gratitude for those who made significant contributions and left lasting marks in Al-Qadsiah's sports journey.
The "Al-Qadsiah Heritage" membership includes a package of benefits, the most notable of which are obtaining tickets for the first football team's matches, receiving official invitations to attend events and social occasions organized by the club, as well as the opportunity to attend training sessions and benefit from special discounts on merchandise from the club's store.
This initiative comes as part of the management's commitment at Al-Qadsiah Club, represented by the Chairman of the Board, to strengthen ties with its historical figures and highlight their role in building the club's legacy, contributing to the transfer of their experiences and inspiring new generations of players and fans, and reinforcing the sports values upon which the club is founded.