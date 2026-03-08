The management of Al-Qadsiah Club has launched an innovative initiative to honor the club's former stars from the golden generation by issuing a special membership card named "Al-Qadsiah Heritage." This step reflects the club's appreciation for the careers of its players who contributed to shaping its history and achievements.



The initiative aims to strengthen the relationship between the club and its former stars, and to instill a culture of loyalty and gratitude for those who made significant contributions and left lasting marks in Al-Qadsiah's sports journey.



The "Al-Qadsiah Heritage" membership includes a package of benefits, the most notable of which are obtaining tickets for the first football team's matches, receiving official invitations to attend events and social occasions organized by the club, as well as the opportunity to attend training sessions and benefit from special discounts on merchandise from the club's store.



This initiative comes as part of the management's commitment at Al-Qadsiah Club, represented by the Chairman of the Board, to strengthen ties with its historical figures and highlight their role in building the club's legacy, contributing to the transfer of their experiences and inspiring new generations of players and fans, and reinforcing the sports values upon which the club is founded.