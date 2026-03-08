The Nasrawi stands breathed a sigh of relief after 95 difficult minutes that the Al-Nassr team played against Neom without scoring any goals, before French defender Mohamed Simakan intervened and led his team to an important victory over Neom by scoring the only goal in stoppage time at the 90+5 minute mark in the match that brought the two teams together on Saturday at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, as part of the 25th round of the Roshan Saudi League.



With this victory, Al-Nassr raised its points total to 64 at the top of the Roshan League, while Neom remained at its previous total of 32 points in eighth place.



The match witnessed a dominant performance from Al-Nassr, who missed many chances in front of the goal, including when Mane received a ball and shot it beside the post, followed by Felix with a similar shot that grazed the defender, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan missed a clear goal when he faced the goal and played the ball beside the post. In stoppage time, Frenchman Mohamed Simakan leaped high for a ball played from a free kick taken by Felix and successfully scored with his head, giving Al-Nassr the three points and the top of the standings.