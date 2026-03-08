تنفس المدرج النصراوي الصعداء بعد 95 دقيقة صعبة خاضها فريق النصر أمام نيوم دون تسجيل أي هدف قبل أن يتدخل المدافع الفرنسي محمد سيماكان ويقود فريقه لفوز مهم على نظيره نيوم عندما سجل الهدف الوحيد في الوقت بدل الضائع عند الدقيقة 90+5 في المواجهة التي جمعت الفريقين (السبت)، على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض لحساب منافسات الجولة الـ25 لدوري روشن السعودي.


وبهذا الفوز رفع فريق النصر رصيده إلى 64 نقطة في صدارة دوري روشن، بينما بقي نيوم على رصيده السابق 32 نقطة في المركز الثامن.


وشهدت المباراة سيطرة نصراوية وأضاع فريق النصر فرصاً كثيرة أمام المرمى منها عندما تلقى ماني كرة صوبها بجانب القائم، أتبعه فليكس بكرة مماثلة لامست المدافع، وأضاع عبدالله الحمدان هدفاً محققاً عندما واجه المرمى ولعب الكرة بجانب القائم، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع ارتقى الفرنسي محمد سيماكان عالياً لكرة ملعوبة من ركلة حرة نفذها فليكس ونجح في تسجيلها برأسه ليمنح النصر النقاط الثلاث وصدارة الترتيب.