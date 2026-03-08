بعد هدوء عاصفة ديربي جدة بين الأهلي والاتحاد بقي مشهد واحد يطفو فوق النقاش: احتفالية إيفان توني بعد الهدف الأول.


هل كانت مجرد احتفالية عفوية في أجواء الديربي، أم أنها تصرف يستوجب تدخل لجنة الانضباط؟


في اللقاء الذي أقيم ضمن الجولة الـ25 من دوري روشن، سجل مهاجم الأهلي الإنجليزي إيفان توني الهدف الأول في شباك الاتحاد في الدقيقة 23، قبل أن يتجه نحو الراية الركنية المواجهة لجماهير الاتحاد ويحتفل بطريقة لافتة أثارت الجدل، إذ تضمن الاحتفال حركات راقصة اعتبرها كثير من المتابعين مستفزة أو تحمل إيحاءات غير لائقة، خصوصاً أنها جاءت مباشرة أمام مدرجات المنافس، وهو ما أشعل موجة انتقادات واسعة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مع مطالبات بإحالة اللقطة إلى لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق. لاحقاً خرج اللاعب ليبرر ما حدث، مؤكداً أن طريقة الاحتفال جاءت بطلب من ابنه ولم يقصد بها الإساءة لأي طرف، في وقت طالب فيه بعض النقاد بضرورة تدخل لجنة الانضباط لمنع تكرار مثل هذه التصرفات، معتبرين أنها لا تنسجم مع الروح الرياضية أو مع الصورة الاحترافية للدوري.


قانونياً، ينقسم الرأي حول الواقعة بين اتجاهين؛ فهناك من يرى أن ما حدث قد يندرج ضمن السلوك غير الرياضي إذا اعتُبر استفزازاً متعمداً لجماهير الفريق المنافس أو احتفالاً يحمل إيحاءات غير لائقة، وهو ما قد يبرر فتح ملف انضباطي قد ينتهي بعقوبة خفيفة مثل الغرامة المالية أو لفت النظر، خصوصاً في ظل سعي الدوري للحفاظ على صورته التنظيمية عالمياً ووجود سوابق عوقب فيها لاعبون بسبب احتفالات اعتُبرت استفزازية.


في المقابل، يرى اتجاه آخر أن الواقعة لا تستوجب تدخلاً انضباطياً، لأن الاحتفال يظل جزءاً طبيعياً من كرة القدم ما لم يتضمن إشارة مهينة صريحة، كما أن عدم تدوين الحكم الواقعة كسلوك غير رياضي في تقرير المباراة يقلل من احتمالية اتخاذ أي إجراء لاحق، إضافة إلى أن الاحتفال لم يتضمن لفظاً أو إشارة مباشرة تجاه لاعب أو حكم، وأن مباريات الديربي بطبيعتها تشهد احتفالات حماسية تتجاوز أحياناً الإطار التقليدي. وبين هذين الرأيين يقف الملف في منطقة رمادية؛ فإذا اعتُبرت الحركة إيحاءً غير لائق أو استفزازاً واضحاً فقد تجد طريقها إلى طاولة لجنة الانضباط، أما إذا فُسرت باعتبارها احتفالاً عفوياً بلا إساءة مباشرة فالغالب أن تمر دون عقوبة، لكن المؤكد أن اللقطة أعادت طرح سؤال قديم في كرة القدم: أين ينتهي الاحتفال المشروع ويبدأ الاستفزاز.


من جانبه، يرى المتخصص في القانون الرياضي الأكاديمي القانوني الدكتور حسن رديف أن ما حدث من لاعب الأهلي خلال مباراة الاتحاد يعد مخالفة سلوكية من حق لجنة الانضباط المعاقبة عليها وفقاً للفقرة الأولى من المادة 98 من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق حتى لو لم يصدر من حكم المباراة أي قرار أو تقرير بشأنها، لكن الإشكالية ما هو النص الواجب التطبيق على الحالة؟ هل يُعد ما قام به اللاعب مخالفة ضد الجمهور ويعاقب عليها وفقاً للفقرة الثانية من المادة 57 من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق ويعاقب بغرامة تقدر بمبلغ 100 ألف ريال، أم ما قام به مخالفة ليست ضد الجمهور وهنا يجب على اللجنة معاقبته وفقاً للمبادئ والقيم والأخلاقيات الواجب على كل اللاعبين احترامها، وهنا العقوبة تكون حسب تقدير اللجنة وفقاً للمادة 10 من اللائحة.


احتمالات قانونية


◾️ إيقافه عدداً من المباريات .


◾️ لا تستوجب الإيقاف.