عزز فريق القادسية موقعه في المركز الرابع بجدول ترتيب دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بعدما حقق فوزاً كبيراً على مضيفه الخلود بنتيجة 4-1 في المواجهة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس على ملعب نادي الحزم في مدينة الرس ضمن منافسات الجولة الحالية من المسابقة.


وبادر القادسية بالتسجيل مبكراً عبر الكولومبي جون كينونيس في الدقيقة الثانية، إلا أن الخلود أدرك التعادل سريعاً عن طريق ريكاردو إنريكي عند الدقيقة الرابعة. ولم يتأخر القادسية في استعادة تقدمه، إذ سجل المهاجم الإيطالي ماتياس ريتغي الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 21، قبل أن يعود كينونيس ويضيف الهدف الثالث لفريقه والثاني له شخصياً عند الدقيقة 27، لينهي القادسية الشوط الأول متقدماً بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف.


وفي الشوط الثاني، واصل القادسية أفضليته على مجريات اللقاء، ليعزز ريتغي النتيجة بإضافة الهدف الرابع في الدقيقة 74، مؤكداً تفوق فريقه وحسمه للنقاط الثلاث.


وبهذا الفوز واصل القادسية سلسلة انتصاراته محافظاً على مركزه الرابع في جدول الترتيب، رافعاً رصيده إلى 57 نقطة خلف النصر والأهلي والهلال، فيما بقي الخلود في المركز الرابع عشر.


ويواصل القادسية نتائجه الإيجابية منذ خسارته الأخيرة أمام الأهلي في الدور الأول خلال شهر نوفمبر الماضي، وهو الفريق الذي سيواجهه في الجولة القادمة في مواجهة مرتقبة تقام على ملعب الدمام.