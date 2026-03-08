Al-Qadisiyah team strengthened its position in fourth place in the standings of the Roshen Saudi Professional League after achieving a significant victory over its host, Al-Khulood, with a score of 4-1 in the match that took place last night at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in the city of Al-Rass as part of the current round of the competition.



Al-Qadisiyah took the lead early with a goal from Colombian John Quinones in the second minute, but Al-Khulood quickly equalized through Ricardo Enrique in the fourth minute. Al-Qadisiyah did not take long to regain its lead, as Italian striker Matthias Rittghi scored the second goal in the 21st minute, before Quinones returned to add the third goal for his team and his second personally in the 27th minute, ending the first half with Al-Qadisiyah leading three goals to one.



In the second half, Al-Qadisiyah continued to dominate the match, with Rittghi enhancing the score by adding the fourth goal in the 74th minute, confirming his team's superiority and securing the three points.



With this victory, Al-Qadisiyah continued its winning streak, maintaining its fourth place in the standings, raising its points total to 57, behind Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, and Al-Hilal, while Al-Khulood remained in fourteenth place.



Al-Qadisiyah continues to achieve positive results since its last loss to Al-Ahli in the first round last November, which is the team they will face in the upcoming round in an anticipated match to be held at Dammam Stadium.