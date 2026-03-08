The weakness of the tactical plan

Refereeing errors

Delay in substitutions

Lack of fighting spirit

Football coach Captain Khaled Hussein confirmed to "Okaz" that the loss of Al-Ittihad against their traditional rival Al-Ahli in the Jeddah derby during the 25th round of the Roshan Saudi League, with a score of three goals to one, was not the result of a single factor. Instead, it was the outcome of a combination of technical and tactical errors that clearly reflected on the team's performance on the field. Such matches require different preparation and heightened focus due to their significant value both in terms of fan engagement and technicality.

He explained that there are five main reasons behind Al-Ittihad's loss in this important match; the first reason is the weakness of the tactical plan with which the coach entered the match, along with the starting lineup that was not at its best, especially given the decline in the performance of some players compared to what they had shown in previous matches. Moreover, the selection of the lineup in such matches should depend on technical and mental readiness, not just on names.

He added that the second reason relates to the individual efforts displayed by some players on the field, particularly by the goalkeeper and some defenders. Each player tried to handle situations in their own way instead of adhering to the team's collective organization. Modern football fundamentally relies on teamwork and tactical discipline, and any deviation from this framework can cost the team dearly.

As for the third reason, according to Captain Khaled, it concerns the refereeing errors witnessed during the match, which he believes had a direct impact on the course of the game and its final result. Refereeing is part of the game, but sometimes it can contribute to changing the course of the match, especially when the decisions are crucial at critical moments. He pointed out that the fourth reason is the coach's delay in making necessary substitutions during the match, despite the clear need for the team to inject new energy onto the field. Substitutions in such matches are not merely routine changes; they are tactical tools that can restore balance to the team and provide offensive or defensive solutions at the right time. He noted that the fifth reason is the lack of seriousness shown by the coach and some players in dealing with the importance of the match. It is well known that derby matches are not measured solely by the three points, but carry significant moral and fan dimensions. The team was expected to display a higher fighting spirit that reflects the magnitude of the event.