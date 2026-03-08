ضعف الخطة الفنية

الأخطاء التحكيمية

تأخر التغييرات

غياب الروح القتالية

أكد مدرب كرة القدم الكابتن خالد حسين لـ«عكاظ»، أن خسارة الاتحاد أمام غريمه التقليدي الأهلي في ديربي جدة ضمن الجولة الـ25 من منافسات دوري روشن السعودي بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، لم تكن نتيجة عامل واحد فقط، بل جاءت نتيجة مجموعة من الأخطاء الفنية والتكتيكية التي انعكست بشكل واضح على أداء الفريق داخل الملعب، إذ إن مثل هذه المباريات تحتاج إلى إعداد مختلف وتركيز مضاعف؛ نظراً لقيمتها الكبيرة جماهيرياً وفنياً.

وأوضح أن هناك خمسة أسباب رئيسية تقف خلف خسارة الاتحاد في هذه المواجهة المهمة؛ السبب الأول يتمثل في ضعف الخطة الفنية التي دخل بها المدرب المباراة، إلى جانب التشكيلة الأساسية التي لم تكن في أفضل حالاتها، خصوصاً في ظل تراجع مستوى بعض اللاعبين مقارنة بما قدموه في مباريات سابقة، كما أن اختيار التشكيلة في مثل هذه المباريات يجب أن يعتمد على الجاهزية الفنية والذهنية، وليس فقط على الأسماء.

وأضاف أن السبب الثاني يعود إلى الاجتهادات الفردية التي ظهرت من بعض اللاعبين داخل الملعب، خصوصاً من حارس المرمى وبعض لاعبي خط الدفاع، إذ حاول كل لاعب التعامل مع المواقف بطريقته الخاصة بدل الالتزام بالتنظيم الجماعي للفريق، فكرة القدم الحديثة تعتمد بشكل أساسي على العمل الجماعي والانضباط التكتيكي، وأي خروج عن هذا الإطار قد يكلف الفريق الكثير.

أما السبب الثالث بحسب الكابتن خالد فيتعلق بالأخطاء التحكيمية التي شهدتها المباراة، التي يرى أنه كان لها تأثير مباشر على مجريات اللقاء ونتيجته النهائية، فالتحكيم جزء من اللعبة، لكنه في بعض الأحيان قد يساهم في تغيير مسار المباراة، خصوصاً عندما تكون القرارات مؤثرة في لحظات حاسمة. وأشار إلى أن السبب الرابع يتمثل في تأخر المدرب في إجراء التغييرات اللازمة خلال مجريات المباراة، رغم وضوح حاجة الفريق إلى ضخ دماء جديدة داخل الملعب، فالتغييرات في مثل هذه المباريات ليست مجرد تبديلات روتينية، بل هي أدوات تكتيكية يمكن أن تعيد التوازن للفريق وتمنحه حلولاً هجومية أو دفاعية في الوقت المناسب. وبين أن السبب الخامس يتمثل في عدم إظهار المدرب وبعض اللاعبين الجدية الكافية في التعامل مع أهمية المباراة، فمعروف أن مباريات الديربي لا تقاس فقط بالنقاط الثلاث، بل تحمل أبعاداً معنوية وجماهيرية كبيرة، وكان من المفترض أن يظهر الفريق بروح قتالية أعلى تعكس حجم الحدث.