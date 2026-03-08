ضعف الخطة الفنية
الأخطاء التحكيمية
تأخر التغييرات
غياب الروح القتالية
أكد مدرب كرة القدم الكابتن خالد حسين لـ«عكاظ»، أن خسارة الاتحاد أمام غريمه التقليدي الأهلي في ديربي جدة ضمن الجولة الـ25 من منافسات دوري روشن السعودي بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، لم تكن نتيجة عامل واحد فقط، بل جاءت نتيجة مجموعة من الأخطاء الفنية والتكتيكية التي انعكست بشكل واضح على أداء الفريق داخل الملعب، إذ إن مثل هذه المباريات تحتاج إلى إعداد مختلف وتركيز مضاعف؛ نظراً لقيمتها الكبيرة جماهيرياً وفنياً.
وأوضح أن هناك خمسة أسباب رئيسية تقف خلف خسارة الاتحاد في هذه المواجهة المهمة؛ السبب الأول يتمثل في ضعف الخطة الفنية التي دخل بها المدرب المباراة، إلى جانب التشكيلة الأساسية التي لم تكن في أفضل حالاتها، خصوصاً في ظل تراجع مستوى بعض اللاعبين مقارنة بما قدموه في مباريات سابقة، كما أن اختيار التشكيلة في مثل هذه المباريات يجب أن يعتمد على الجاهزية الفنية والذهنية، وليس فقط على الأسماء.
وأضاف أن السبب الثاني يعود إلى الاجتهادات الفردية التي ظهرت من بعض اللاعبين داخل الملعب، خصوصاً من حارس المرمى وبعض لاعبي خط الدفاع، إذ حاول كل لاعب التعامل مع المواقف بطريقته الخاصة بدل الالتزام بالتنظيم الجماعي للفريق، فكرة القدم الحديثة تعتمد بشكل أساسي على العمل الجماعي والانضباط التكتيكي، وأي خروج عن هذا الإطار قد يكلف الفريق الكثير.
أما السبب الثالث بحسب الكابتن خالد فيتعلق بالأخطاء التحكيمية التي شهدتها المباراة، التي يرى أنه كان لها تأثير مباشر على مجريات اللقاء ونتيجته النهائية، فالتحكيم جزء من اللعبة، لكنه في بعض الأحيان قد يساهم في تغيير مسار المباراة، خصوصاً عندما تكون القرارات مؤثرة في لحظات حاسمة. وأشار إلى أن السبب الرابع يتمثل في تأخر المدرب في إجراء التغييرات اللازمة خلال مجريات المباراة، رغم وضوح حاجة الفريق إلى ضخ دماء جديدة داخل الملعب، فالتغييرات في مثل هذه المباريات ليست مجرد تبديلات روتينية، بل هي أدوات تكتيكية يمكن أن تعيد التوازن للفريق وتمنحه حلولاً هجومية أو دفاعية في الوقت المناسب. وبين أن السبب الخامس يتمثل في عدم إظهار المدرب وبعض اللاعبين الجدية الكافية في التعامل مع أهمية المباراة، فمعروف أن مباريات الديربي لا تقاس فقط بالنقاط الثلاث، بل تحمل أبعاداً معنوية وجماهيرية كبيرة، وكان من المفترض أن يظهر الفريق بروح قتالية أعلى تعكس حجم الحدث.
The weakness of the tactical plan
Refereeing errors
Delay in substitutions
Lack of fighting spirit
Football coach Captain Khaled Hussein confirmed to "Okaz" that the loss of Al-Ittihad against their traditional rival Al-Ahli in the Jeddah derby during the 25th round of the Roshan Saudi League, with a score of three goals to one, was not the result of a single factor. Instead, it was the outcome of a combination of technical and tactical errors that clearly reflected on the team's performance on the field. Such matches require different preparation and heightened focus due to their significant value both in terms of fan engagement and technicality.
He explained that there are five main reasons behind Al-Ittihad's loss in this important match; the first reason is the weakness of the tactical plan with which the coach entered the match, along with the starting lineup that was not at its best, especially given the decline in the performance of some players compared to what they had shown in previous matches. Moreover, the selection of the lineup in such matches should depend on technical and mental readiness, not just on names.
He added that the second reason relates to the individual efforts displayed by some players on the field, particularly by the goalkeeper and some defenders. Each player tried to handle situations in their own way instead of adhering to the team's collective organization. Modern football fundamentally relies on teamwork and tactical discipline, and any deviation from this framework can cost the team dearly.
As for the third reason, according to Captain Khaled, it concerns the refereeing errors witnessed during the match, which he believes had a direct impact on the course of the game and its final result. Refereeing is part of the game, but sometimes it can contribute to changing the course of the match, especially when the decisions are crucial at critical moments. He pointed out that the fourth reason is the coach's delay in making necessary substitutions during the match, despite the clear need for the team to inject new energy onto the field. Substitutions in such matches are not merely routine changes; they are tactical tools that can restore balance to the team and provide offensive or defensive solutions at the right time. He noted that the fifth reason is the lack of seriousness shown by the coach and some players in dealing with the importance of the match. It is well known that derby matches are not measured solely by the three points, but carry significant moral and fan dimensions. The team was expected to display a higher fighting spirit that reflects the magnitude of the event.