This evening (Friday), a charity match will be held in memory of the late player Ali Fail, as part of the activities of the Al-Qadsiah Club's Ramadan season in its third edition. This gesture embodies the appreciation of Al-Qadsiah Club and the sports community for his journey and contributions on the field. The match will witness the attendance and participation of a group of veteran stars from Al-Qadsiah and clubs from the Kingdom and the Gulf countries, led by: Mohammed Al-Farhan, Abdulrahman Bourshaid, Bandar Al-Khaldi, Ghazi Asiri, Aref Bourshaid, Fahd Al-Shami, Habib Al-Safwani, Mohammed Al-Dal'an, Saleh Al-Qanbar, Hussein Al-Sadiq, Youssef Al-Jame'a, Youssef Al-Dosari, Adel Al-Zahrani, Mohammed Al-Ashour, Maytham Al-Ghazal, Khalil Al-Amir, Khamees Eid, Hamoud Sultan, Zaid Al-Muallad, Fawzi Al-Shahri, Saeed Al-Wad'ani, Khalid Al-Harinda, Ahmed Al-Ruwaei, and Abdu Hakami, in addition to the former international star Yasser Al-Qahtani.



This initiative comes as part of Al-Qadsiah Club's commitment to promoting human values and loyalty to its stars who have left a mark in the history of the club and Gulf football, as well as reviving their memories in a Ramadan atmosphere that brings love and appreciation between sports stars and fans.



“Ghadraan” and “The Media Team” to the Semi-Finals of “Zoho”



The Ghadraan team qualified for the semi-finals of the Zoho futsal championship as part of the Al-Qadsiah Club's Ramadan season, after defeating their counterpart, Kuwait Oil, with a score of 4-2 in a strong quarter-final match. Ghadraan player Sofiane Charaoui was awarded the Man of the Match.



In the second match, the Egyptian Media Team completed the golden square of the tournament after winning against the Libyan Al-Suwaihli in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw at the end of regular time.



Ramadan Dishes and Competitive Atmosphere in the Cooking Competition



The Al-Qadsiah Ramadan season featured a cooking and homemade dishes competition, with contests held on two main tracks that included home dishes and live cooking at the event site, supervised and presented by Chef Fahd Al-Shaibi, with participation from Ahmed Al-Hussein, Hani Al-Dosari, and Doha Al-Atyshan, who interacted with the audience and provided many observations and tips to the participants.



For her part, Chef Doha Al-Atyshan praised Al-Qadsiah Club's efforts to enhance the presence of culinary heritage through the activities of the Al-Qadsiah Ramadan season, affirming that the competitions and accompanying activities contributed to highlighting and reviving traditional dishes in a distinctive competitive atmosphere.



Al-Atyshan stated that the cooking and homemade dishes competition within the Ramadan season reflected the club's interest in preserving local food identity, noting that the participation of families and enthusiasts in presenting traditional dishes helped convey this heritage to new generations in an enjoyable interactive manner.



Audience Interaction with Promising Talents



The activities of the Zoho futsal championship within the Al-Qadsiah Ramadan season in its third edition witnessed a remarkable participation from players of the Al-Qadsiah Football Academy, alongside the tournament competitions.



The young talents showcased skillful performances that caught the attention of the audience, amidst significant audience interaction with the young players who displayed enthusiasm and promising skills that reflect the developmental work provided by the academy in honing football talents.