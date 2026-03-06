تقام مساء اليوم (الجمعة) مباراة خيرية تخليداً لذكرى اللاعب الراحل علي فايل، وذلك ضمن فعاليات موسم نادي القادسية الرمضاني في نسخته الثالثة، في لفتة وفاء تجسد تقدير نادي القادسية والأسرة الرياضية لمسيرته وعطائه في الملاعب، وتشهد المباراة حضور ومشاركة كوكبة من قدامى نجوم القادسية وأندية المملكة ودول الخليج، يتقدمهم: محمد الفرحان، وعبدالرحمن بورشيد، وبندر الخالدي، وغازي عسيري، وعارف بورشيد، وفهد الشامي، وحبيب الصفواني، ومحمد الضلعان، وصالح القنبر، وحسين الصادق، ويوسف الجميعه، ويوسف الدوسري، وعادل الزهراني، ومحمد العاشور، وميثم الغزال، وخليل العامر، وخميس عيد، وحمود سلطان، وزيد المولد، وفوزي الشهري، وسعيد الودعاني، وخالد الحرندا، وأحمد الرويعي، وعبده حكمي، إضافة إلى النجم الدولي السابق ياسر القحطاني.


وتأتي هذه المبادرة في إطار حرص نادي القادسية على تعزيز القيم الإنسانية والوفاء لنجومه الذين تركوا بصمة في تاريخ النادي والكرة الخليجية، إلى جانب إحياء ذكراهم في أجواء رمضانية تجمع المحبة والتقدير بين نجوم الرياضة والجماهير.


«غدران» و«الإعلاميين» إلى نصف نهائي «زوهو»


تأهل فريق مجموعة غدران إلى الدور نصف النهائي من بطولة زوهو لكرة قدم الصالات ضمن فعاليات موسم نادي القادسية الرمضاني، بعد فوزه على نظيره نفط الكويت بنتيجة 4-2 في مواجهة قوية في دور ربع النهائي، ونال لاعب فريق غدران سفيان شعراوي جائزة نجومية المباراة.


وفي المباراة الثانية، أكمل فريق الإعلاميين المصري أطراف المربع الذهبي في البطولة، بعد فوزه على السويحلي الليبي بركلات الترجيح، بعد انتهاء الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لمثله.


أطباق رمضانية وأجواء تنافسية في مسابقة الطهي


شهد موسم القادسية الرمضاني فعالية مسابقة الطهي والأطباق المنزلية، وأُقيمت المنافسات على مسارين رئيسيين شملا الأطباق المنزلية والطهي المباشر في موقع الفعالية، بإشراف وتقديم الشيف فهد الشعيبي، وبمشاركة أحمد الحصين، وهاني الدوسري، وضحى العطيشان، الذين تفاعلوا مع الحضور وقدموا العديد من الملاحظات والنصائح للمشاركين.


من جانبها أشادت الشيف ضحى العطيشان بجهود نادي القادسية في تعزيز حضور الموروث الغذائي من خلال فعاليات موسم القادسية الرمضاني، مؤكدة أن المسابقات والأنشطة المصاحبة أسهمت في إبراز الأطباق الشعبية وإحيائها في أجواء تنافسية مميزة.


وقالت العطيشان إن مسابقة الطهي والأطباق المنزلية ضمن الموسم الرمضاني عكست اهتمام النادي بالحفاظ على الهوية الغذائية المحلية، مشيرة إلى أن مشاركة العائلات والهواة في تقديم الأطباق التقليدية أسهمت في نقل هذا الموروث إلى الأجيال الجديدة بأسلوب تفاعلي ممتع.


تفاعل جماهيري مع المواهب الواعدة


شهدت فعاليات بطولة زوهو لكرة قدم الصالات ضمن موسم القادسية الرمضاني في نسخته الثالثة مشاركة مميزة للاعبي أكاديمية نادي القادسية لكرة القدم، وذلك على هامش منافسات البطولة.


وقدمت المواهب الصغيرة استعراضات مهارية لفتت أنظار الحضور، وسط تفاعل جماهيري كبير مع اللاعبين الصغار الذين أظهروا حماساً ومهارات واعدة تعكس العمل التطويري الذي تقدمه الأكاديمية في صقل المواهب الكروية.