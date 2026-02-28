يحل مانشستر سيتي ضيفاً على ليدز يونايتد، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام الثامنة والنصف مساءً على ملعب «إيلاند رود»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».
ويأمل السيتي بقيادة مدربه الإسباني بيب غوارديولا تخطي عقبة ليدز ومواصلة تضييق الفارق مع أرسنال متصدر جدول الترتيب.
ويحتل مانشستر سيتي المركز الثاني برصيد 56 نقطة، متأخراً بخمس نقاط عن أرسنال الذي يواجه تشيلسي غداً (الأحد) ضمن منافسات الجولة نفسها.
التزام لاعبي السيتي بالصيام
وأكد غوارديولا خلال المؤتمر الصحفي أن صيام لاعبي الفريق المسلمين لن يؤثر على أدائهم في الملعب، مشيراً إلى أن النادي يوفّر لهم الدعم الكامل من خلال مختصين في التغذية لتكييف البرامج بما يناسب متطلبات الفريق.
وقال غوارديولا: «هم يتبعون هذا التقليد الديني، ولدينا مختصو تغذية يكيّفون الأمور وفق ما يحتاجه الفريق، وأعتقد أنهم معتادون على ذلك، فهم ليسوا صغاراً ومعتادون على اللعب في هذه الفترة».
ليدز يتسلح بالأرض والجمهور
على الجانب الآخر، يتسلح ليدز يونايتد بعاملي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام السيتي تبعده خطوة جديدة عن منطقة الخطر.
ويحتل ليدز المركز الـ15 برصيد 31 نقطة، بفارق 6 نقاط عن منطقة الهبوط، ويسير بخطى جيدة للبقاء في البريميرليغ، بعد تحقيق انتصار وتعادل في آخر ثلاث مباريات.
Manchester City visits Leeds United today (Saturday) at 8:30 PM at Elland Road, as part of the 28th round of the English Premier League.
City, led by their Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, hopes to overcome Leeds and continue to close the gap with Arsenal, who are at the top of the table.
Manchester City is in second place with 56 points, trailing Arsenal by five points, who will face Chelsea tomorrow (Sunday) in the same round.
City Players' Commitment to Fasting
Guardiola confirmed during the press conference that the fasting of the Muslim players will not affect their performance on the field, noting that the club provides them with full support through nutrition specialists to tailor programs to meet the team's needs.
Guardiola said: "They follow this religious tradition, and we have nutrition specialists who adjust things according to what the team needs, and I believe they are used to it; they are not young and are accustomed to playing during this period."
Leeds Armed with Home Advantage and Fans
On the other hand, Leeds United is armed with the advantages of home ground and fans to achieve a positive result against City, moving them a step further away from the danger zone.
Leeds is in 15th place with 31 points, six points clear of the relegation zone, and is on a good path to stay in the Premier League, after securing a win and a draw in their last three matches.