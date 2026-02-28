يحل مانشستر سيتي ضيفاً على ليدز يونايتد، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام الثامنة والنصف مساءً على ملعب «إيلاند رود»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».

ويأمل السيتي بقيادة مدربه الإسباني بيب غوارديولا تخطي عقبة ليدز ومواصلة تضييق الفارق مع أرسنال متصدر جدول الترتيب.

ويحتل مانشستر سيتي المركز الثاني برصيد 56 نقطة، متأخراً بخمس نقاط عن أرسنال الذي يواجه تشيلسي غداً (الأحد) ضمن منافسات الجولة نفسها.

التزام لاعبي السيتي بالصيام

وأكد غوارديولا خلال المؤتمر الصحفي أن صيام لاعبي الفريق المسلمين لن يؤثر على أدائهم في الملعب، مشيراً إلى أن النادي يوفّر لهم الدعم الكامل من خلال مختصين في التغذية لتكييف البرامج بما يناسب متطلبات الفريق.

وقال غوارديولا: «هم يتبعون هذا التقليد الديني، ولدينا مختصو تغذية يكيّفون الأمور وفق ما يحتاجه الفريق، وأعتقد أنهم معتادون على ذلك، فهم ليسوا صغاراً ومعتادون على اللعب في هذه الفترة».

ليدز يتسلح بالأرض والجمهور

على الجانب الآخر، يتسلح ليدز يونايتد بعاملي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام السيتي تبعده خطوة جديدة عن منطقة الخطر.

ويحتل ليدز المركز الـ15 برصيد 31 نقطة، بفارق 6 نقاط عن منطقة الهبوط، ويسير بخطى جيدة للبقاء في البريميرليغ، بعد تحقيق انتصار وتعادل في آخر ثلاث مباريات.