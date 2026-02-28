Manchester City visits Leeds United today (Saturday) at 8:30 PM at Elland Road, as part of the 28th round of the English Premier League.

City, led by their Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, hopes to overcome Leeds and continue to close the gap with Arsenal, who are at the top of the table.

Manchester City is in second place with 56 points, trailing Arsenal by five points, who will face Chelsea tomorrow (Sunday) in the same round.



City Players' Commitment to Fasting

Guardiola confirmed during the press conference that the fasting of the Muslim players will not affect their performance on the field, noting that the club provides them with full support through nutrition specialists to tailor programs to meet the team's needs.

Guardiola said: "They follow this religious tradition, and we have nutrition specialists who adjust things according to what the team needs, and I believe they are used to it; they are not young and are accustomed to playing during this period."

Leeds Armed with Home Advantage and Fans

On the other hand, Leeds United is armed with the advantages of home ground and fans to achieve a positive result against City, moving them a step further away from the danger zone.

Leeds is in 15th place with 31 points, six points clear of the relegation zone, and is on a good path to stay in the Premier League, after securing a win and a draw in their last three matches.