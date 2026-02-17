أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كأس الكونفدرالية الأفريقية عن مواجهة سهلة لنادي الزمالك المصري، فيما جاءت المهمة أصعب لمواطنه المصري البورسعيدي.

كما أسفرت القرعة عن صدام مغربي خالص بين الوداد وأولمبيك آسفي في ظل هيمنة عربية واضحة على مقاعد ربع النهائي، بعدما حصدت الأندية العربية ستة مقاعد من أصل ثمانية في البطولة القارية.

قرعة ربع نهائي الكونفدرالية

أوتوهو من جمهورية الكونغو × الزمالك المصري

المصري البورسعيدي × شباب بلوزداد الجزائري

أولمبيك آسفي المغربي × الوداد المغربي

مانيما يونيون من الكونغو الديمقراطية × اتحاد العاصمة الجزائري

مسار نصف النهائي

الفائز من مواجهة أوتوهو والزمالك × الفائز من المصري وشباب بلوزداد

الفائز من مواجهة أولمبيك آسفي والوداد × الفائز من مانيما يونيون واتحاد العاصمة

ويحمل نهضة بركان المغربي لقب النسخة الماضية من كأس الكونفدرالية الأفريقية، كما يتصدر قائمة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بالبطولة برصيد ثلاثة ألقاب مناصفة مع الصفاقسي التونسي.