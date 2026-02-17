The draw for the quarter-finals of the African Confederation Cup resulted in an easy matchup for the Egyptian club Zamalek, while the task was tougher for its compatriot Al-Masry from Port Said.

The draw also resulted in a purely Moroccan clash between Wydad and Olympique Safi, amidst a clear Arab dominance in the quarter-final spots, as Arab clubs secured six out of eight places in the continental tournament.

Quarter-Final Draw of the Confederation Cup

Otoho from the Republic of Congo × Egyptian Zamalek

Al-Masry from Port Said × Algerian CR Belouizdad

Moroccan Olympique Safi × Moroccan Wydad

Maniema Union from the Democratic Republic of Congo × Algerian Ittihad Al-Constantine

Path to the Semi-Finals

The winner of the Otoho vs. Zamalek match × the winner of the Al-Masry vs. CR Belouizdad match

The winner of the Olympique Safi vs. Wydad match × the winner of the Maniema Union vs. Ittihad Al-Constantine match

Moroccan RS Berkane holds the title from the last edition of the African Confederation Cup and tops the list of clubs with the most titles in the tournament, with three championships, tied with Tunisian Sfaxien.