أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كأس الكونفدرالية الأفريقية عن مواجهة سهلة لنادي الزمالك المصري، فيما جاءت المهمة أصعب لمواطنه المصري البورسعيدي.
كما أسفرت القرعة عن صدام مغربي خالص بين الوداد وأولمبيك آسفي في ظل هيمنة عربية واضحة على مقاعد ربع النهائي، بعدما حصدت الأندية العربية ستة مقاعد من أصل ثمانية في البطولة القارية.
قرعة ربع نهائي الكونفدرالية
أوتوهو من جمهورية الكونغو × الزمالك المصري
المصري البورسعيدي × شباب بلوزداد الجزائري
أولمبيك آسفي المغربي × الوداد المغربي
مانيما يونيون من الكونغو الديمقراطية × اتحاد العاصمة الجزائري
مسار نصف النهائي
الفائز من مواجهة أوتوهو والزمالك × الفائز من المصري وشباب بلوزداد
الفائز من مواجهة أولمبيك آسفي والوداد × الفائز من مانيما يونيون واتحاد العاصمة
ويحمل نهضة بركان المغربي لقب النسخة الماضية من كأس الكونفدرالية الأفريقية، كما يتصدر قائمة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بالبطولة برصيد ثلاثة ألقاب مناصفة مع الصفاقسي التونسي.
The draw for the quarter-finals of the African Confederation Cup resulted in an easy matchup for the Egyptian club Zamalek, while the task was tougher for its compatriot Al-Masry from Port Said.
The draw also resulted in a purely Moroccan clash between Wydad and Olympique Safi, amidst a clear Arab dominance in the quarter-final spots, as Arab clubs secured six out of eight places in the continental tournament.
Quarter-Final Draw of the Confederation Cup
Otoho from the Republic of Congo × Egyptian Zamalek
Al-Masry from Port Said × Algerian CR Belouizdad
Moroccan Olympique Safi × Moroccan Wydad
Maniema Union from the Democratic Republic of Congo × Algerian Ittihad Al-Constantine
Path to the Semi-Finals
The winner of the Otoho vs. Zamalek match × the winner of the Al-Masry vs. CR Belouizdad match
The winner of the Olympique Safi vs. Wydad match × the winner of the Maniema Union vs. Ittihad Al-Constantine match
Moroccan RS Berkane holds the title from the last edition of the African Confederation Cup and tops the list of clubs with the most titles in the tournament, with three championships, tied with Tunisian Sfaxien.