يخوض ممثل الوطن فريق الاتحاد لقاء مهماً، عندما يواجه مستضيفه فريق السد القطري الساعة السابعة من مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على استاد جاسم بن حمد في الدوحة، ضمن الجولة الثامنة والأخيرة من منافسات منطقة الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025 - 2026.
يدخل الاتحاد هذا اللقاء بعد أن ظهر بشكل قوي خلال الأسبوع الماضي، بعدما تفوّق على الغرافة 7 - 0، ليؤكد المستوى الذي قاده للتتويج بلقب الدوري السعودي الموسم الماضي، وجعل هذا الفوز التأهل أمراً مؤكداً، لكن الاتحاد لن يكتفي بما حققه، وسيبحث عن الفوز الذي سيمنحه فرصة إنهاء مرحلة الدوري في ترتيب أعلى.
فيما يتوجّب على الفريق القطري تحقيق الفوز لضمان التأهل، لكنه سيكون مطالباً بالحذر أمام فريق الاتحاد الذي يقدم عروضاً قوية في الفترة الأخيرة. وبصفته بطل 2011، أبقى السد آماله حية في التأهل إلى دور الـ16 بعدما تغلب في الجولة السابعة 2 - 0 على تراكتور الذي لم يخسر سابقاً.
وأدى هذا الفوز إلى رفع رصيد السد إلى المركز الثامن في الترتيب، وهو آخر مركز مؤهل، لكنه يتساوى في النقاط مع الدحيل القطري والشارقة الإماراتي.
ومع ذلك، فإن سجلهم الأخير أمام فرق من السعودية ليس مطمئناً، إذ خسر السد 3 مباريات متتالية.
The national representative team, Al-Ittihad, is set to play an important match when they face their host, Al-Sadd of Qatar, at 7 PM today (Tuesday) at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, as part of the eighth and final round of the Western Zone competitions in the 2025 - 2026 AFC Champions League.
Al-Ittihad enters this match after a strong performance last week, having defeated Al-Gharafa 7 - 0, confirming the level that led them to win the Saudi League title last season. This victory has made qualification a certainty, but Al-Ittihad will not be satisfied with what they have achieved and will seek a win that will give them the opportunity to finish the league stage in a higher position.
On the other hand, the Qatari team must secure a victory to guarantee qualification, but they will need to be cautious against Al-Ittihad, who have been delivering strong performances lately. As the 2011 champions, Al-Sadd kept their hopes alive for qualifying for the Round of 16 after defeating Tractor 2 - 0 in the seventh round, a team that had not lost previously.
This victory raised Al-Sadd's tally to eighth place in the standings, which is the last qualifying position, but they are tied on points with Qatari team Al-Duhail and Emirati team Al-Sharjah.
However, their recent record against Saudi teams is not reassuring, as Al-Sadd has lost three consecutive matches.