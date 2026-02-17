The national representative team, Al-Ittihad, is set to play an important match when they face their host, Al-Sadd of Qatar, at 7 PM today (Tuesday) at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, as part of the eighth and final round of the Western Zone competitions in the 2025 - 2026 AFC Champions League.

Al-Ittihad enters this match after a strong performance last week, having defeated Al-Gharafa 7 - 0, confirming the level that led them to win the Saudi League title last season. This victory has made qualification a certainty, but Al-Ittihad will not be satisfied with what they have achieved and will seek a win that will give them the opportunity to finish the league stage in a higher position.

On the other hand, the Qatari team must secure a victory to guarantee qualification, but they will need to be cautious against Al-Ittihad, who have been delivering strong performances lately. As the 2011 champions, Al-Sadd kept their hopes alive for qualifying for the Round of 16 after defeating Tractor 2 - 0 in the seventh round, a team that had not lost previously.

This victory raised Al-Sadd's tally to eighth place in the standings, which is the last qualifying position, but they are tied on points with Qatari team Al-Duhail and Emirati team Al-Sharjah.

However, their recent record against Saudi teams is not reassuring, as Al-Sadd has lost three consecutive matches.