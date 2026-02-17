يخوض ممثل الوطن فريق الاتحاد لقاء مهماً، عندما يواجه مستضيفه فريق السد القطري الساعة السابعة من مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على استاد جاسم بن حمد في الدوحة، ضمن الجولة الثامنة والأخيرة من منافسات منطقة الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025 - 2026.

يدخل الاتحاد هذا اللقاء بعد أن ظهر بشكل قوي خلال الأسبوع الماضي، بعدما تفوّق على الغرافة 7 - 0، ليؤكد المستوى الذي قاده للتتويج بلقب الدوري السعودي الموسم الماضي، وجعل هذا الفوز التأهل أمراً مؤكداً، لكن الاتحاد لن يكتفي بما حققه، وسيبحث عن الفوز الذي سيمنحه فرصة إنهاء مرحلة الدوري في ترتيب أعلى.

فيما يتوجّب على الفريق القطري تحقيق الفوز لضمان التأهل، لكنه سيكون مطالباً بالحذر أمام فريق الاتحاد الذي يقدم عروضاً قوية في الفترة الأخيرة. وبصفته بطل 2011، أبقى السد آماله حية في التأهل إلى دور الـ16 بعدما تغلب في الجولة السابعة 2 - 0 على تراكتور الذي لم يخسر سابقاً.

وأدى هذا الفوز إلى رفع رصيد السد إلى المركز الثامن في الترتيب، وهو آخر مركز مؤهل، لكنه يتساوى في النقاط مع الدحيل القطري والشارقة الإماراتي.

ومع ذلك، فإن سجلهم الأخير أمام فرق من السعودية ليس مطمئناً، إذ خسر السد 3 مباريات متتالية.