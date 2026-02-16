تُوِّج فريق صالات العلا بلقب كأس السوبر السعودي لكرة قدم الصالات، عقب فوزه على القادسية بركلات الترجيح بنتيجة (5-4)، بعد مواجهة مثيرة انتهى وقتها الأصلي بالتعادل (7-7)، في المباراة التي أُقيمت على صالة مدينة الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالمدينة المنورة.


وشهدت المباراة إثارة كبيرة وتقلبات في النتيجة على مدار شوطي اللقاء، قبل أن يحتكم الفريقان إلى ركلات الترجيح التي ابتسمت للعلا، ليحسم اللقب لصالحه ويُتوج بأول بطولة في تاريخه على مستوى كأس السوبر السعودي للصالات.


ويُعد هذا التتويج إنجازاً تاريخياً لفريق العلا، الذي نجح في كتابة اسمه في سجل أبطال البطولة للمرة الأولى، بعد أداء قوي وروح تنافسية عالية أمام منافس سبق له اعتلاء منصة التتويج.


يُذكر أن القادسية كان قد تُوِّج بلقب النسخة الأولى من كأس السوبر السعودي لموسم 2021-2022، فيما حقق الاتفاق لقب النسخة الثانية لموسم 2022-2023، وتمكن الرياض من حصد نسخة 2023-2024، بينما أحرز النصر لقب النسخة الرابعة خلال موسم 2024-2025.