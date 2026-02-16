The Al-Ula futsal team was crowned the champion of the Saudi Super Cup for futsal after defeating Al-Qadisiyah in a thrilling penalty shootout with a score of (5-4), following an exciting match that ended in a tie (7-7) in regulation time, held at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Sports City Hall in Medina.



The match witnessed significant excitement and fluctuations in the score throughout both halves, before the teams went to penalties, which favored Al-Ula, securing the title and marking their first championship in the history of the Saudi Super Cup for futsal.



This victory is a historic achievement for the Al-Ula team, which successfully etched its name in the list of champions for the first time, after a strong performance and high competitive spirit against an opponent that has previously stood on the podium.



It is worth noting that Al-Qadisiyah was crowned the champion of the first edition of the Saudi Super Cup for the 2021-2022 season, while Al-Ettifaq won the title of the second edition for the 2022-2023 season, and Riyadh claimed the 2023-2024 edition, while Al-Nassr secured the title of the fourth edition during the 2024-2025 season.