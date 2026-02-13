كاريك مدرب الشهر في «البريميرليغ».. وتياغو أفضل لاعب

The English Premier League announced today (Friday) that Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has won the award for Best Manager in the "Premier League" for the month of January.

After taking over from Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim in mid-January, Carrick led Manchester United to victories over Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Carrick is one of only 7 interim managers to have received this award, and he is the second interim manager of Manchester United to achieve it after Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who won it in January 2019.



Thiago Best Player

Additionally, Brentford striker, Brazilian Igor Thiago, won the award for Best Player in the "Premier League" for the month of January, becoming the first Brazilian to win the award twice in a single season.

Thiago scored 5 goals in the "Premier League" during January, including a hat-trick against Everton and two goals against Sunderland.