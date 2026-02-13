كاريك مدرب الشهر في «البريميرليغ».. وتياغو أفضل لاعب

أعلنت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي اليوم (الجمعة) فوز مدرب مانشستر يونايتد، مايكل كاريك، بجائزة أفضل مدير فني في «البريميرليغ» عن شهر يناير الماضي.

وبعد أن تولى كاريك المسؤولية خلفاً للبرتغالي روبن أموريم في منتصف يناير، قاد مانشستر يونايتد إلى للفوز على مانشستر سيتي وآرسنال في الدوري الإنجليزي.

ويُعد كاريك واحداً من 7 مدربين مؤقتين فقط حصلوا على هذه الجائزة، وهو ثاني مدرب مؤقت لمانشستر يونايتد يحققها بعد أولي جونار سولشاير، الذي فاز بها في يناير 2019.
تياغو أفضل لاعب

كما حصد مهاجم برينتفورد، البرازيلي إيغور تياغو، جائزة أفضل لاعب في «البريميرليغ» عن شهر يناير، ليصبح أول برازيلي يفوز بالجائزة مرتين في موسم واحد.

وسجل تياغو 5 أهداف في «البريميرليغ» خلال شهر يناير، منها ثلاثية ضد إيفرتون وهدفان ضد سندرلاند.