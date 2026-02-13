كشف مدرب ليفربول، الهولندي آرني سلوت، عن 3 أولويات لفريقه هذا الموسم، مستبعداً التتويج يلقب الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).

ويحتل ليفربول المركز السادس في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 42 نقطة، متأخراً بـ15 نقطة عن آرسنال متصدر الترتيب، بعد خوض 26 جولة.

سلوت يحدد أولويات ليفربول

وقال سلوت في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مباراة الدور الرابع من كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي غداً السبت أمام برايتون: «لدينا 3 أولويات واضحة هذا الموسم: كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، والتأهل إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم، واستكمال مشوارنا الحالي في البطولة القارية».
المدرب الهولندي آرني سلوت.

أهمية الكرات الثابتة

وحول أهمية استغلال الكرات الثابتة في المباريات، أجاب: «لا أستطيع التوقف عن الحديث عن أهمية الكرات الثابتة، فالأمر واضح يومياً، سُئلت مراراً عن الفارق بين أدائنا في دوري الأبطال والدوري الإنجليزي؛ والإجابة الأبسط هي الكرات الثابتة، ففي دوري الأبطال نحن في الصدارة، بينما في الدوري نحن في القاع تماماً من حيث الفاعلية في هذا الجانب، وهذا ينعكس أيضاً على جدول الترتيب».

وشدد المدرب الهولندي: «الدوري الإنجليزي هذا الموسم يعتمد على الكرات الثابتة أكثر بكثير من الموسم الماضي. كانت مهمة جداً سابقاً، لكنها الآن بلغت مستوى غير مسبوق من حيث الأهمية».

تتويج ليفربول بالدوري «مستحيل»

وختم قائلاً: «من المستحيل الفوز بلقب الدوري الإنجليزي إذا كان ميزانك في الكرات الثابتة مثل ميزاننا الحالي، تحتاج إلى فارق إيجابي بـ5 أو 6 أو 7 أو 8 أو 9 أو حتى عشرة أهداف، بغض النظر عما تقدمه في اللعب المفتوح، حتى تكون لديك فرصة حقيقية للفوز باللقب».