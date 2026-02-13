Liverpool coach, Dutchman Arne Slot, revealed 3 priorities for his team this season, ruling out winning the English Premier League title.

Liverpool is currently in sixth place in the English Premier League table with 42 points, trailing 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal after playing 26 rounds.

Slot Defines Liverpool's Priorities

In the press conference ahead of tomorrow's fourth-round FA Cup match against Brighton, Slot said: "We have 3 clear priorities this season: the FA Cup, qualifying for the Champions League next season, and continuing our current journey in the continental competition."



The Importance of Set Pieces

Regarding the importance of utilizing set pieces in matches, he responded: "I can't stop talking about the importance of set pieces; it’s clear every day. I have been asked repeatedly about the difference between our performance in the Champions League and the Premier League; the simplest answer is set pieces. In the Champions League, we are at the top, while in the league, we are at the very bottom in terms of effectiveness in this area, and this also reflects on the standings."

The Dutch coach emphasized: "The Premier League this season relies much more on set pieces than last season. They were very important before, but now they have reached an unprecedented level of importance."

Liverpool Winning the League is "Impossible"

He concluded by saying: "It is impossible to win the Premier League title if your balance in set pieces is like ours currently. You need a positive difference of 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, or even ten goals, regardless of what you do in open play, to have a real chance of winning the title."