Cristiano Junior, the son of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, stole the spotlight with his exceptional skills during a training session with the Portugal national team.

A video of Ronaldo's son showcasing his skills during a previous training session with the Portugal youth team went viral, earning praise from European newspapers and followers on social media.

Praise for His Technical Abilities

The circulated video demonstrates his outstanding technical abilities and ball control with both feet while receiving and passing to his teammates.

The Spanish newspaper "Marca" reported that although Cristiano Junior is still in the developmental stage, it is clear that he is following in his father's footsteps. Instead of merely living in his shadow, the 15-year-old son of "The Phenomenon" has shown that he possesses his own unique talent.



Widespread Fan Reactions

The newspaper shared several comments from followers who reacted to the viral video, with one saying: "This kid has amazing moves just like his father; I wonder if he will break records too."

Another commented: "This kid has skills; clubs will be watching him closely," while a third wrote: "It’s clear that talent runs in the family; the future of football looks bright."

A Career Following in His Father's Footsteps

Cristiano Junior has played throughout his sports career in youth teams of the clubs where his father played, donning the jerseys of Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, and now he is doing the same with Al-Nassr.