خطف كريستيانو جونيور، نجل قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو، الأضواء باستعراض مهارات فائقة خلال حصة تدريبية مع منتخب البرتغال.
وانتشر مقطع فيديو لنجل رونالدو وهو يستعرض خلاله مهاراته في حصة تدريبية سابقة ضمن صفوف منتخب البرتغال للناشئين، وهو ما نال إشادة الصحف الأوروبية والمتابعين على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
إشادة بقدراته الفنية
الفيديو المنتشر يُظهر قدراته الفنية الفائقة وتحكمه بالكرة بكلتا قدميه أثناء الاستلام والتمرير لزملائه في الفريق.
وذكرت صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية أنه على الرغم من أن كريستيانو جونيور لا يزال في مرحلة التكوين، فإن من الواضح أنه يسير على خطى والده، فبدلاً من أن يقتصر على كونه في ظله، أظهر نجل «الدون» البالغ من العمر 15 عاماً أنه يمتلك موهبة خاصة به.
تفاعل واسع من الجماهير
ونقلت الصحيفة عدداً من تعليقات المتابعين الذين تفاعلوا مع الفيديو المتداول، حيث قال أحدهم: «يمتلك هذا الطفل حركات رائعة تماماً مثل والده، أتساءل عما إذا كان سيحطم الأرقام القياسية أيضاً».
وعلق آخر قائلاً: «يمتلك هذا الطفل مهارات، ستراقبه الأندية عن كثب»، فيما كتب ثالث: «من الواضح أن الموهبة متوارثة في العائلة، مستقبل كرة القدم يبدو مشرقاً».
مسيرة على نهج والده
ولعب كريستيانو جونيور طوال مسيرته الرياضية في فرق الناشئين والشباب للأندية التي لعب فيها والده، حيث ارتدى قمصان ريال مدريد ويوفنتوس ومانشستر يونايتد، والآن يفعل الشيء نفسه مع نادي النصر.
Cristiano Junior, the son of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, stole the spotlight with his exceptional skills during a training session with the Portugal national team.
A video of Ronaldo's son showcasing his skills during a previous training session with the Portugal youth team went viral, earning praise from European newspapers and followers on social media.
Praise for His Technical Abilities
The circulated video demonstrates his outstanding technical abilities and ball control with both feet while receiving and passing to his teammates.
The Spanish newspaper "Marca" reported that although Cristiano Junior is still in the developmental stage, it is clear that he is following in his father's footsteps. Instead of merely living in his shadow, the 15-year-old son of "The Phenomenon" has shown that he possesses his own unique talent.
Widespread Fan Reactions
The newspaper shared several comments from followers who reacted to the viral video, with one saying: "This kid has amazing moves just like his father; I wonder if he will break records too."
Another commented: "This kid has skills; clubs will be watching him closely," while a third wrote: "It’s clear that talent runs in the family; the future of football looks bright."
A Career Following in His Father's Footsteps
Cristiano Junior has played throughout his sports career in youth teams of the clubs where his father played, donning the jerseys of Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, and now he is doing the same with Al-Nassr.