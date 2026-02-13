خطف كريستيانو جونيور، نجل قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو، الأضواء باستعراض مهارات فائقة خلال حصة تدريبية مع منتخب البرتغال.

وانتشر مقطع فيديو لنجل رونالدو وهو يستعرض خلاله مهاراته في حصة تدريبية سابقة ضمن صفوف منتخب البرتغال للناشئين، وهو ما نال إشادة الصحف الأوروبية والمتابعين على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

إشادة بقدراته الفنية

الفيديو المنتشر يُظهر قدراته الفنية الفائقة وتحكمه بالكرة بكلتا قدميه أثناء الاستلام والتمرير لزملائه في الفريق.

وذكرت صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية أنه على الرغم من أن كريستيانو جونيور لا يزال في مرحلة التكوين، فإن من الواضح أنه يسير على خطى والده، فبدلاً من أن يقتصر على كونه في ظله، أظهر نجل «الدون» البالغ من العمر 15 عاماً أنه يمتلك موهبة خاصة به.

تفاعل واسع من الجماهير

ونقلت الصحيفة عدداً من تعليقات المتابعين الذين تفاعلوا مع الفيديو المتداول، حيث قال أحدهم: «يمتلك هذا الطفل حركات رائعة تماماً مثل والده، أتساءل عما إذا كان سيحطم الأرقام القياسية أيضاً».

وعلق آخر قائلاً: «يمتلك هذا الطفل مهارات، ستراقبه الأندية عن كثب»، فيما كتب ثالث: «من الواضح أن الموهبة متوارثة في العائلة، مستقبل كرة القدم يبدو مشرقاً».

مسيرة على نهج والده

ولعب كريستيانو جونيور طوال مسيرته الرياضية في فرق الناشئين والشباب للأندية التي لعب فيها والده، حيث ارتدى قمصان ريال مدريد ويوفنتوس ومانشستر يونايتد، والآن يفعل الشيء نفسه مع نادي النصر.