واصل النجم ليبرون جيمس كتابة التاريخ، بعدما حقق رقماً قياسياً جديداً في دوري كرة السلة الأمريكي للمحترفين، ليصبح في سن الـ 41 عاماً أكبر لاعب يحقق ثلاثية مزدوجة «تريبل دابل»، في فوز فريقه لوس أنجلوس ليكرز على ضيفه دالاس مافريكس 124-104.


سجل جيمس، بطل الدوري أربع مرات وأفضل هداف في تاريخ «NBA» في موسمه الثالث والعشرين غير المسبوق، أعلى عدد من النقاط في المباراة برصيد 28 نقطة، واستحوذ على 10 متابعات وقدّم 12 تمريرة حاسمة، علماً بأنه استحوذ على متابعته الأخيرة قبل دقيقتين فقط من نهاية المباراة.


وتجاوز «الملك» جيمس الرقم القياسي السابق المسجل باسم كارل مالون الذي كان يبلغ من العمر 40 عاماً و127 يوماً عندما حقق ثلاثية مزدوجة مع ليكرز في الفوز على سان أنتونيو سبيرز في 28 نوفمبر 2003.