واصل النجم ليبرون جيمس كتابة التاريخ، بعدما حقق رقماً قياسياً جديداً في دوري كرة السلة الأمريكي للمحترفين، ليصبح في سن الـ 41 عاماً أكبر لاعب يحقق ثلاثية مزدوجة «تريبل دابل»، في فوز فريقه لوس أنجلوس ليكرز على ضيفه دالاس مافريكس 124-104.
سجل جيمس، بطل الدوري أربع مرات وأفضل هداف في تاريخ «NBA» في موسمه الثالث والعشرين غير المسبوق، أعلى عدد من النقاط في المباراة برصيد 28 نقطة، واستحوذ على 10 متابعات وقدّم 12 تمريرة حاسمة، علماً بأنه استحوذ على متابعته الأخيرة قبل دقيقتين فقط من نهاية المباراة.
وتجاوز «الملك» جيمس الرقم القياسي السابق المسجل باسم كارل مالون الذي كان يبلغ من العمر 40 عاماً و127 يوماً عندما حقق ثلاثية مزدوجة مع ليكرز في الفوز على سان أنتونيو سبيرز في 28 نوفمبر 2003.
Star LeBron James continues to make history, having achieved a new record in the NBA, becoming at the age of 41 the oldest player to record a triple-double in his team's victory over the Dallas Mavericks, 124-104.
James, a four-time champion and the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, recorded the highest number of points in the game with 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and provided 12 assists, noting that he secured his last rebound just two minutes before the end of the game.
The "King" James surpassed the previous record held by Karl Malone, who was 40 years and 127 days old when he achieved a triple-double with the Lakers in a win over the San Antonio Spurs on November 28, 2003.