Star LeBron James continues to make history, having achieved a new record in the NBA, becoming at the age of 41 the oldest player to record a triple-double in his team's victory over the Dallas Mavericks, 124-104.



James, a four-time champion and the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, recorded the highest number of points in the game with 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and provided 12 assists, noting that he secured his last rebound just two minutes before the end of the game.



The "King" James surpassed the previous record held by Karl Malone, who was 40 years and 127 days old when he achieved a triple-double with the Lakers in a win over the San Antonio Spurs on November 28, 2003.