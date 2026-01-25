Serbian Novak Djokovic, ranked fourth in the world, defeated Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 in the Australian Open tennis tournament to reach the fourth round and add another line to his impressive record in his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title.



With this victory, his 102nd in Melbourne, the seasoned Serbian matched Roger Federer's record of six titles at this year's first Grand Slam event, and he also became the first player to achieve 400 wins in Grand Slam tournaments.



The world number four is aiming for his 11th title at the Australian Open and his 25th in Grand Slam tournaments, which would make him the most decorated player in Grand Slam history. After defeating van de Zandschulp and breaking more records, Djokovic confirms that the Australian Open remains the stage for his greatest achievements, keeping his hopes alive for an unprecedented historic feat.