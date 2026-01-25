فاز الصربي نوفاك ديوكوفيتش المصنف الرابع عالمياً على الهولندي بوتيك فان دي زاندسخولب 6-3 -4 و7-6 في بطولة أستراليا المفتوحة للتنس ليبلغ الدور الرابع ويضيف سطرا جديدا في سجله الحافل خلال سعيه للفوز بلقبه الخامس والعشرين في البطولات الأربع الكبرى.
وبهذا الفوز رقم 102 في ملبورن، عادل الصربي المخضرم رقم روجر فيدرر حامل اللقب ست مرات في أولى البطولات الكبرى لهذا العام، كما أصبح أول لاعب يحقق 400 فوز في البطولات الأربع الكبرى.
ويسعى المصنف الرابع عالمياً للتتويج بلقبه الـ11 في بطولة أستراليا المفتوحة، والـ25 في بطولات الغراند سلام، وهو ما يجعله أكثر لاعب تتويجاً بالبطولات الأربع الكبرى، وبعد الفوز على فان دي زاندسخولب وتحطيم المزيد من الأرقام القياسية يؤكد ديوكوفيتش أن بطولة أستراليا المفتوحة تظل المسرح الأول لأعظم إنجازاته، وهو ما يجعله متمسكاً بآماله في تحقيق إنجاز تاريخي غير مسبوق.
Serbian Novak Djokovic, ranked fourth in the world, defeated Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 in the Australian Open tennis tournament to reach the fourth round and add another line to his impressive record in his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title.
With this victory, his 102nd in Melbourne, the seasoned Serbian matched Roger Federer's record of six titles at this year's first Grand Slam event, and he also became the first player to achieve 400 wins in Grand Slam tournaments.
The world number four is aiming for his 11th title at the Australian Open and his 25th in Grand Slam tournaments, which would make him the most decorated player in Grand Slam history. After defeating van de Zandschulp and breaking more records, Djokovic confirms that the Australian Open remains the stage for his greatest achievements, keeping his hopes alive for an unprecedented historic feat.