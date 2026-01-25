فاز الصربي نوفاك ديوكوفيتش المصنف الرابع عالمياً على الهولندي بوتيك فان دي زاندسخولب 6-3 -4 و7-6 في بطولة أستراليا المفتوحة للتنس ليبلغ الدور الرابع ويضيف سطرا جديدا في سجله الحافل خلال سعيه للفوز بلقبه الخامس والعشرين في البطولات الأربع الكبرى.


وبهذا الفوز رقم 102 في ملبورن، عادل الصربي المخضرم رقم روجر فيدرر حامل اللقب ست مرات في أولى البطولات الكبرى لهذا العام، كما أصبح أول لاعب يحقق 400 فوز في البطولات الأربع الكبرى.


ويسعى المصنف الرابع عالمياً للتتويج بلقبه الـ11 في بطولة أستراليا المفتوحة، والـ25 في بطولات الغراند سلام، وهو ما يجعله أكثر لاعب تتويجاً بالبطولات الأربع الكبرى، وبعد الفوز على فان دي زاندسخولب وتحطيم المزيد من الأرقام القياسية يؤكد ديوكوفيتش أن بطولة أستراليا المفتوحة تظل المسرح الأول لأعظم إنجازاته، وهو ما يجعله متمسكاً بآماله في تحقيق إنجاز تاريخي غير مسبوق.