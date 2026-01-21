يواصل النجم الأهلاوي رياض محرز تأكيد بصمته المؤثرة، بعدما بلغ محطة المباراة رقم 100 بقميص فريقه، محققا خلالها أرقاما لافتة تعكس قيمته الفنية الكبيرة، بواقع 73 مساهمة تهديفية، توزعت بين 33 هدفًا و40 تمريرة حاسمة.


وفي مواجهة الأهلي أمام الخليج في الجولة (17) من دوري روشن للمحترفين الماضية، قدم الجزائري رياض محرز عرضا متكاملا، كان فيه العنوان الأبرز للأداء الهجومي، إذ صنع هدف اللقاء، وتصدر قائمة أكثر اللاعبين صناعة للفرص (8 فرص)، إلى جانب كونه الأكثر تنفيذًا للعرضيات الناجحة (3)، ولم يتوقف تألقه عند الجانب الهجومي فقط، حيث نجح في جميع مراوغاته (3/3)، وكسب كافة الصراعات الثنائية (5/5)، فضلًا عن صناعته فرصة محققة للتسجيل، واستعاد الكرة 3 مرات، مع تخليص وحيد ناجح، ليؤكد حضوره الشامل وتأثيره الكبير في مختلف تفاصيل المباراة.


أرقام وأداء تدل على أن اللاعب رياض محرز أحد أبرز نجوم الأهلي، وركيزة أساسية في مشروعه التنافسي.