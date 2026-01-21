The Al-Ahli star Riyad Mahrez continues to affirm his impactful presence, having reached the milestone of 100 matches in his team's jersey, during which he achieved remarkable numbers that reflect his great technical value, with a total of 73 goal contributions, consisting of 33 goals and 40 assists.



In the match against Al-Khaleej in round (17) of the Roshen Professional League, the Algerian Riyad Mahrez delivered a complete performance, being the standout figure in the attacking play, as he assisted the only goal of the match and topped the list of players with the most chances created (8 chances), in addition to being the most successful in delivering accurate crosses (3). His brilliance wasn't limited to the attacking side alone, as he succeeded in all his dribbles (3/3) and won all his duels (5/5), in addition to creating a clear opportunity for scoring, regaining possession of the ball 3 times, with one successful clearance, confirming his comprehensive presence and significant impact on various aspects of the match.



These numbers and performances indicate that the player Riyad Mahrez is one of the most prominent stars of Al-Ahli and a key pillar in its competitive project.