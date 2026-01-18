يواجه الثلاثي في الفريق الأهلاوي ديميرال، وعلي مجرشي، وإنزو ميلوت، خطر الإيقاف في حال حصولهم على «الإنذارات» خلال مواجهة الخليج (الثلاثاء) القادم الساعة 8:30 مساء على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ(17) في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ ستكون مباراة الأهلي عقب لقاء الخليج أمام فريق نيوم السبت القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية في تبوك، ضمن الجولة الـ(18) في دوري روشن.


وحذر المدرب ماتياس يايسله الثلاثي ديميرال، وعلي مجرشي، وإنزو ميلوت من الحصول على «الإنذارات» في مواجهة الخليج القادمة، من أجل الاستفادة من خدماتهم الفنية في المباريات المتبقية في دوري روشن.


وسيختتم يايسله مخططاته الفنية لمواجهة الخليج بمناورة كروية غدا (الإثنين) سيعتمد من خلالها النهج الفني المناسب، واختيار الأسماء الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مواجهة الخليج القادمة. وطالب ماتياس لاعبيه بمواصلة الانتصارات، وتحقيق الفوز على فريق الخليج والوصول للنقطة (37)، والاستمرار في المنافسة على لقب الدوري في الموسم الحالي، إذ يمتلك فريق الأهلي 34 نقطة بالمركز الثالث في سلم الترتيب.