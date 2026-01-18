The trio in the Al-Ahli team, Demiral, Ali Majrashi, and Enzo Milot, face the risk of suspension if they receive "yellow cards" during the upcoming match against Al-Khaleej (next Tuesday) at 8:30 PM at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 17th round of the Saudi Pro League. The Al-Ahli match will follow the Al-Khaleej game against Neom on Saturday at 8:30 PM at King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, as part of the 18th round of the league.



Coach Matthias Jaissle warned the trio Demiral, Ali Majrashi, and Enzo Milot against receiving "yellow cards" in the upcoming match against Al-Khaleej, in order to benefit from their technical services in the remaining matches of the Saudi Pro League.



Jaissle will finalize his tactical plans for the match against Al-Khaleej with a football drill tomorrow (Monday), through which he will determine the appropriate tactical approach and select the key players for the upcoming match. Matthias urged his players to continue their winning streak, achieve victory over Al-Khaleej, reach 37 points, and maintain their competition for the league title this season, as Al-Ahli currently has 34 points, sitting in third place in the standings.



