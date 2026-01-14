The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issued its final decision in the arbitration proceedings between Brazilian football player Romarinho Ricardo da Silva and the Saudi Anti-Doping Committee, where the arbitration panel rejected the player's appeal and upheld the decision of the Saudi committee to hear the original doping cases issued in July 2025, which imposed a 12-month suspension on the mentioned player.



This decision came after a hearing held at the court's headquarters in Lausanne and deliberations by the panel of arbitrators. The decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport included the rejection of the appeal submitted by Romarinho Ricardo on August 8, 2025, and the full endorsement of the Saudi committee's decision to hear doping cases, as well as charging the player with the arbitration costs, which will be determined and notified to the parties separately by the court's office, as well as obliging him to pay a nominal amount as a contribution to the legal expenses and costs related to the arbitration proceedings incurred by the Saudi Anti-Doping Committee. The arbitration panel confirmed that its decision is final and binding, and cannot be appealed.