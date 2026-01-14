أصدرت محكمة التحكيم الرياضية (CAS) قرارها النهائي في إجراء التحكيم بين لاعب كرة القدم البرازيلي رومارينهو ريكاردو دا سيلفا، واللجنة السعودية للرقابة على المنشطات، حيث رفضت هيئة التحكيم استئناف اللاعب وأيدت قرار اللجنة السعودية للاستماع لقضايا المنشطات الأصلي الصادر في يوليو 2025، والقاضي بإيقاف اللاعب المذكور 12 شهراً.


جاء هذا القرار بعد جلسة استماع عقدت في المقر الرئيسي للمحكمة في لوزان ومداولات من قبل هيئة المحكمين. وقد تضمن قرار محكمة التحكيم الرياضية رفض الاستئناف الذي قدمه رومارينهو ريكاردو، في 8 أغسطس 2025، وتأييد قرار اللجنة السعودية للاستماع لقضايا المنشطات بكامله، وكذلك تحميل اللاعب، تكاليف التحكيم، والتي سيتم تحديدها وإخطار الأطراف بها بشكل منفصل من قبل مكتب المحكمة، وكذلك إلزامه بدفع مبلغ رمزي كمساهمة في النفقات القانونية والمصروفات المتعلقة بإجراءات التحكيم التي تكبدتها اللجنة السعودية للرقابة على المنشطات، وقد أكدت هيئة التحكيم أن قرارها نهائي وملزم، ولا يحق الطعن فيه.