Neom team captain Salman Al-Faraj will appear in the upcoming match against Al-Hilal on Sunday at 8:30 PM at King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, as part of the sixteenth round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League, after completing his fitness readiness and participating in previous matches with the Neom team in the league.



Star Salman Al-Faraj participated with the Neom team against Al-Hilal in a friendly match held on Wednesday, December 17, last year, at Al-Hilal Club Stadium in Riyadh, which ended with Neom's victory over Al-Hilal with a score of 1/2.



Player Salman Al-Faraj aims to contribute to Neom's victory over Al-Hilal in the upcoming league match and to secure the three points.



On another note, Al-Hilal coach Inzaghi continues his technical preparations for the upcoming match against Neom, and he will intensify football drills to finalize the appropriate technical style and lineup, through which he aims to win and maintain the point gap at the top of the Roshan League.



Infographic



Next match in the league:



Sunday 2026/1/18



Neom - Al-Hilal



8:30 PM