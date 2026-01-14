يظهر قائد فريق نيوم سلمان الفرج في مواجهة الهلال (الأحد) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية في تبوك، ضمن مباريات الجولة السادسة عشرة في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وذلك بعد اكتمال جاهزيته الفنية ومشاركته في المباريات الماضية مع فريق نيوم بالدوري.


وكان النجم سلمان الفرج شارك مع فريق نيوم ضد نظيره الهلال في اللقاء الودي الذي أقيم (الأربعاء) 17 ديسمبر الماضي على ملعب نادي الهلال بالرياض، وانتهى بانتصار فريق نيوم على الهلال بنتيجة 1/2.


ويطمح اللاعب سلمان الفرج في المساهمة مع فريق نيوم في تحقيق الفوز على فريق الهلال في المواجهة القادمة بالدوري، وحصد النقاط الثلاث.


من جانب آخر، يواصل المدرب الهلالي إنزاغي تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة نيوم القادمة، وسيكثف المناورات الكروية من أجل اعتماد الأسلوب الفني والتشكيلة المناسبة، والذي يتطلع من خلاله الفوز والمحافظة على الفارق النقطي في صدارة دوري روشن.


انفوجرافيك


المباراة القادمة في الدوري:


الأحد 2026/1/18


نيوم - الهلال


8:30 مساء