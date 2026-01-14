دخل النجم الاتحادي ستيفن برجوين قائمة اللاعبين المهددين بالإيقاف عقب حصوله على الإنذار الثالث في مباراة فريقه أمام ضمك الماضية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ ستكون مواجهة العميد (الجمعة) القادم، أمام فريق الاتفاق الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن الجولة الـ16 من دوري روشن.


يذكر أن الفريق الاتحادي سيفتقد لخدمات اللاعب فابينهو عقب حصوله على البطاقة الحمراء في مباراة ضمك التي انتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي 1/1 ضمن الجولة الـ15 من دوري روشن.


من جانب آخر يفاضل المدرب الاتحادي كونسيساو بين الثنائي حسام عوار ومحمد دومبيا لإختيار أحدهما بديلا للموقوف فابينهو في مواجهة الاتفاق القادمة في دوري روشن، إذ سيجري المدرب كونسيساو مناورة كروية رئيسية غدا (الخميس)، سيعتمد من خلالها النهج الفني المناسب، وتحديد الأسماء الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء المرتقب.