The Federal star Steven Bergwijn has entered the list of players at risk of suspension after receiving his third yellow card in his team's match against Damak in the Saudi Pro League. The upcoming match for Al-Ittihad (next Friday) will be against Al-Ettifaq at 8:30 PM at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 16th round of the Pro League.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Ittihad will miss the services of player Fabinho after he received a red card in the match against Damak, which ended in a 1-1 draw in the 15th round of the Pro League.



On another note, the Al-Ittihad coach, Konnissao, is weighing between the duo Hossam Aouar and Mohamed Doumbia to choose one of them as a replacement for the suspended Fabinho in the upcoming match against Al-Ettifaq in the Pro League. Coach Konnissao will conduct a major training session tomorrow (Thursday), during which he will determine the appropriate tactical approach and identify the starting names for the anticipated match.