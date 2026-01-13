أعلن النادي الأهلي المصري، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رحيل لاعبه محمد مجدي «أفشة» إلى صفوف الاتحاد السكندري على سبيل الإعارة، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية.

مدة الإعارة

وقال الأهلي، في بيان رسمي: «وافق النادي على انتقال محمد مجدي «أفشة»، لاعب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم، إلى نادي الاتحاد السكندري على سبيل الإعارة لمدة 6 أشهر، بعد الانتهاء من جميع الإجراءات الإدارية».

محمد مجدي «أفشة»

محمد مجدي «أفشة»

وداع مؤقت

وأضاف البيان أن "أفشة" شارك في مران الفريق الذي أُقيم مساء اليوم على ملعب التتش، حيث حرص الجهاز الفني وزملاؤه اللاعبون على وداعه، متمنين له التوفيق والنجاح خلال فترة الإعارة.

صاحب أغلى هدف في تاريخ الأهلي

ويعتبر كثيرون هدف «أفشة» في شباك الزمالك بنهائي دوري أبطال أفريقيا 2019-2020 الأغلى في تاريخ النادي، خاصة أنه جلب اللقب في وقت قاتل أمام الغريم التقليدي، بعد غياب دام نحو 7 سنوات.