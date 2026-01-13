أعلن النادي الأهلي المصري، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رحيل لاعبه محمد مجدي «أفشة» إلى صفوف الاتحاد السكندري على سبيل الإعارة، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية.
مدة الإعارة
وقال الأهلي، في بيان رسمي: «وافق النادي على انتقال محمد مجدي «أفشة»، لاعب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم، إلى نادي الاتحاد السكندري على سبيل الإعارة لمدة 6 أشهر، بعد الانتهاء من جميع الإجراءات الإدارية».
محمد مجدي «أفشة»
وداع مؤقت
وأضاف البيان أن "أفشة" شارك في مران الفريق الذي أُقيم مساء اليوم على ملعب التتش، حيث حرص الجهاز الفني وزملاؤه اللاعبون على وداعه، متمنين له التوفيق والنجاح خلال فترة الإعارة.
صاحب أغلى هدف في تاريخ الأهلي
ويعتبر كثيرون هدف «أفشة» في شباك الزمالك بنهائي دوري أبطال أفريقيا 2019-2020 الأغلى في تاريخ النادي، خاصة أنه جلب اللقب في وقت قاتل أمام الغريم التقليدي، بعد غياب دام نحو 7 سنوات.
The Egyptian Al Ahly Club announced today (Tuesday) the departure of its player Mohamed Magdy "Afsha" to the ranks of Smouha SC on loan during the current winter transfer window.
Loan Duration
Al Ahly stated in an official statement: "The club has agreed to the transfer of Mohamed Magdy 'Afsha', the first team football player, to Smouha SC on loan for a duration of 6 months, after completing all administrative procedures."
محمد مجدي «أفشة»
Temporary Farewell
The statement added that "Afsha" participated in the team's training held this evening at the Touch Stadium, where the coaching staff and his fellow players made sure to bid him farewell, wishing him success during his loan period.
Scorer of the Most Expensive Goal in Al Ahly's History
Many consider "Afsha's" goal against Zamalek in the final of the African Champions League 2019-2020 to be the most valuable in the club's history, especially since it secured the title in a dramatic moment against their traditional rival, after a 7-year absence.