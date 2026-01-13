The Egyptian Al Ahly Club announced today (Tuesday) the departure of its player Mohamed Magdy "Afsha" to the ranks of Smouha SC on loan during the current winter transfer window.

Loan Duration

Al Ahly stated in an official statement: "The club has agreed to the transfer of Mohamed Magdy 'Afsha', the first team football player, to Smouha SC on loan for a duration of 6 months, after completing all administrative procedures."

محمد مجدي «أفشة»

Temporary Farewell

The statement added that "Afsha" participated in the team's training held this evening at the Touch Stadium, where the coaching staff and his fellow players made sure to bid him farewell, wishing him success during his loan period.

Scorer of the Most Expensive Goal in Al Ahly's History

Many consider "Afsha's" goal against Zamalek in the final of the African Champions League 2019-2020 to be the most valuable in the club's history, especially since it secured the title in a dramatic moment against their traditional rival, after a 7-year absence.