أبدى اللاعب بابلو ماري المنتقل حديثاً لصفوف الفريق الهلالي، سعادته الكبيرة بالانتصار الذي حقّقه «الزعيم» على غريمه التقليدي «النصر» بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما مساء أمس على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ قال عبر موقعه الرسمي في «إكس»: «فصل جديد يبدأ، ممتن للعب لأكبر نادٍ في المملكة العربية السعودية، وسعيدٌ بخوض أول مباراة لي، والأفضل من ذلك كله أن أبدأ بفوز»، وأضاف يقول: «شكراً لكم جميعاً على الترحيب الحار! و ممتن دائماً لأرتورو كاناليس وفريق AC Talent بأكمله لوقوفهم بجانبي طوال مسيرتي المهنية»، إذ لقيت هذه التغريدة ترحاباً قوياً من قبل محبي النادي واللاعب.

يذكر أن الهلال عزّز صدارته لجدول ترتيب الدوري بـ(38) نقطة، موسعاً الفارق إلى 7 نقاط عن النصر صاحب المركز الثاني، مؤكداً حضوره القوي في سباق المنافسة على اللقب.

وكان نادي الهلال أعلن قبل مواجهة الديربي بـ 24 ساعة، تعاقده مع« بابلو ماري»، قادماً من فيورنتينا الإيطالي حتى نهاية الموسم الحالي، مع إمكانية التمديد لموسم إضافي، فيما أكدت تقارير صحفية أن قيمة الصفقة مليونا يورو، شاملةً الإضافات.