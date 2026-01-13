The player Pablo Mari, who has recently joined the Al-Hilal team, expressed his great happiness with the victory achieved by "The Leader" over its traditional rival "Al-Nassr" with a score of three goals to one, in the match that took place yesterday evening at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as part of the fifteenth round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. He stated on his official account on "X": "A new chapter begins, grateful to play for the biggest club in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and happy to have my first match, and the best part of all is to start with a win." He added: "Thank you all for the warm welcome! I am always grateful to Arturo Canales and the entire AC Talent team for standing by me throughout my professional career," as this tweet received a strong welcome from the club's fans and the player.

It is worth noting that Al-Hilal strengthened its lead in the league standings with (38) points, widening the gap to 7 points ahead of Al-Nassr, who is in second place, confirming its strong presence in the race for the title.

Al-Hilal announced 24 hours before the derby match that it had signed "Pablo Mari," coming from Fiorentina in Italy until the end of the current season, with the possibility of extending for an additional season, while reports confirmed that the value of the deal is two million euros, including add-ons.