شهدت مواجهة الديربي التي جمعت الهلال والنصر، تألقاً لافتاً للنجم الهلالي محمد كنو، الذي دون اسمه في سجل مباراة الديربي في الجولة الـ15 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بأسرع بصمة ممكنة، بعدما شارك بديلًا عند الدقيقة 76، ليحتاج إلى 5 دقائق فقط قبل أن ينجح في تسجيل الهدف الثاني لفريقه عند الدقيقة 81، مسجلًا أول أهدافه في الديربي.


وأكد كنو قيمته الفنية فور دخوله أرض الملعب، إذ منح وسط الهلال حيوية إضافية، وترجم حضوره المؤثر بهدف حاسم عزّز به تقدم فريقه، في واحدة من أنجح التبديلات خلال اللقاء. ويُعد هذا الهدف هو الأول للاعب في مباريات الديربي، رغم خبرته الطويلة في هذه المواجهات.


وسبق لكنو أن خاض 3 مباريات أمام النصر بقميص الاتفاق، فريقه السابق، كما لعب الديربي في 20 مناسبة محلياً وعربياً وآسيوياً، دون أن ينجح في التسجيل، قبل أن يكسر العقدة في المواجهة الخامسة عشرة من دوري روشن للمحترفين.