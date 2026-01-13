The derby match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr witnessed a remarkable performance from Al-Hilal star Mohammed Kanno, who etched his name in the derby match record in the 15th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League with the fastest possible impact. After coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute, he needed only 5 minutes to successfully score his team's second goal in the 81st minute, marking his first goal in the derby.



Kanno confirmed his technical value immediately upon entering the field, as he provided the Al-Hilal midfield with additional vitality and translated his impactful presence into a decisive goal that enhanced his team's lead, making it one of the most successful substitutions during the match. This goal is the first for the player in derby matches, despite his long experience in these encounters.



Kanno had previously played 3 matches against Al-Nassr while wearing the Al-Ettifaq jersey, his former team, and participated in the derby on 20 occasions locally, regionally, and in Asia, without managing to score, before breaking the drought in the fifteenth encounter of the Roshen Professional League.