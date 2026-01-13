شهدت مواجهة الديربي التي جمعت الهلال والنصر، تألقاً لافتاً للنجم الهلالي محمد كنو، الذي دون اسمه في سجل مباراة الديربي في الجولة الـ15 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بأسرع بصمة ممكنة، بعدما شارك بديلًا عند الدقيقة 76، ليحتاج إلى 5 دقائق فقط قبل أن ينجح في تسجيل الهدف الثاني لفريقه عند الدقيقة 81، مسجلًا أول أهدافه في الديربي.
وأكد كنو قيمته الفنية فور دخوله أرض الملعب، إذ منح وسط الهلال حيوية إضافية، وترجم حضوره المؤثر بهدف حاسم عزّز به تقدم فريقه، في واحدة من أنجح التبديلات خلال اللقاء. ويُعد هذا الهدف هو الأول للاعب في مباريات الديربي، رغم خبرته الطويلة في هذه المواجهات.
وسبق لكنو أن خاض 3 مباريات أمام النصر بقميص الاتفاق، فريقه السابق، كما لعب الديربي في 20 مناسبة محلياً وعربياً وآسيوياً، دون أن ينجح في التسجيل، قبل أن يكسر العقدة في المواجهة الخامسة عشرة من دوري روشن للمحترفين.
The derby match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr witnessed a remarkable performance from Al-Hilal star Mohammed Kanno, who etched his name in the derby match record in the 15th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League with the fastest possible impact. After coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute, he needed only 5 minutes to successfully score his team's second goal in the 81st minute, marking his first goal in the derby.
Kanno confirmed his technical value immediately upon entering the field, as he provided the Al-Hilal midfield with additional vitality and translated his impactful presence into a decisive goal that enhanced his team's lead, making it one of the most successful substitutions during the match. This goal is the first for the player in derby matches, despite his long experience in these encounters.
Kanno had previously played 3 matches against Al-Nassr while wearing the Al-Ettifaq jersey, his former team, and participated in the derby on 20 occasions locally, regionally, and in Asia, without managing to score, before breaking the drought in the fifteenth encounter of the Roshen Professional League.