The Al-Nasr team failed to achieve victory for the third consecutive match in the Saudi Professional League (Roshan League) this season, after drawing with Al-Ittifaq 2-2, then losing to Al-Ahli 2-3, and finally against Al-Qadisiyah 1-2, widening the point gap with Al-Hilal (the leader) to 4 points. Al-Nasr's tally stopped at 31 points in second place, 4 points behind the first place holder, while Al-Qadisiyah raised its tally to 27 points in fourth place, as they recorded a valuable victory over their host Al-Nasr with a score of (2-1) in the match held at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, as part of the 14th round. Al-Qadisiyah opened the scoring in the 50th minute through their player Kinyounes, before his teammate Nandez strengthened the lead with a second goal in the 66th minute, and Al-Nasr narrowed the gap through their player Cristiano Ronaldo from a penalty in the 82nd minute.



Moreover, "Jesus" will face a tough test after recording 10 consecutive victories since the league's start when he faces his former team Al-Hilal in the anticipated derby, as he must win to regain the confidence of the Al-Nasr fans.