فشل فريق النصر في تحقيق الفوز للمباراة الثالثة على التوالي بالدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن) لهذا الموسم، بعد تعادله مع الاتفاق 2-2، ثم الخسارة من الأهلي 2-3، وأخيراً ضد القادسية 1-2، ليوسع الفارق النقطي مع الهلال (المتصدر) إلى 4 نقاط، حيث توقف رصيد النصر عند 31 نقطة في المركز الثاني بفارق 4 نقاط عن صاحب المركز الأول، بينما رفع القادسية رصيده إلى 27 نقطة في المركز الرابع، إذ سجل القادسية فوزًا ثمينًا على مضيفه النصر بنتيجة (2-1)، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(14)، حيث افتتح القادسية التسجيل عند الدقيقة (50) عن طريق لاعبه كينيونيس، قبل أن يعزّز زميله نانديز التقدم بالهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (66)، وقلص النصر الفارق عبر لاعبه كريستيانو رونالدو من ركلة جزاء عند الدقيقة (82).
هذا وسيكون «جيسوس» أمام اختبار صعب بعد تسجيله 10 انتصارات متتالية منذ انطلاقة الدوري، عندما يواجه في الديربي المنتظر فريقه السابق الهلال، إذ يتحتم عليه الفوز فيه لاستعادة ثقة النصراويين.
The Al-Nasr team failed to achieve victory for the third consecutive match in the Saudi Professional League (Roshan League) this season, after drawing with Al-Ittifaq 2-2, then losing to Al-Ahli 2-3, and finally against Al-Qadisiyah 1-2, widening the point gap with Al-Hilal (the leader) to 4 points. Al-Nasr's tally stopped at 31 points in second place, 4 points behind the first place holder, while Al-Qadisiyah raised its tally to 27 points in fourth place, as they recorded a valuable victory over their host Al-Nasr with a score of (2-1) in the match held at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, as part of the 14th round. Al-Qadisiyah opened the scoring in the 50th minute through their player Kinyounes, before his teammate Nandez strengthened the lead with a second goal in the 66th minute, and Al-Nasr narrowed the gap through their player Cristiano Ronaldo from a penalty in the 82nd minute.
Moreover, "Jesus" will face a tough test after recording 10 consecutive victories since the league's start when he faces his former team Al-Hilal in the anticipated derby, as he must win to regain the confidence of the Al-Nasr fans.