فشل فريق النصر في تحقيق الفوز للمباراة الثالثة على التوالي بالدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن) لهذا الموسم، بعد تعادله مع الاتفاق 2-2، ثم الخسارة من الأهلي 2-3، وأخيراً ضد القادسية 1-2، ليوسع الفارق النقطي مع الهلال (المتصدر) إلى 4 نقاط، حيث توقف رصيد النصر عند 31 نقطة في المركز الثاني بفارق 4 نقاط عن صاحب المركز الأول، بينما رفع القادسية رصيده إلى 27 نقطة في المركز الرابع، إذ سجل القادسية فوزًا ثمينًا على مضيفه النصر بنتيجة (2-1)، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(14)، حيث افتتح القادسية التسجيل عند الدقيقة (50) عن طريق لاعبه كينيونيس، قبل أن يعزّز زميله نانديز التقدم بالهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (66)، وقلص النصر الفارق عبر لاعبه كريستيانو رونالدو من ركلة جزاء عند الدقيقة (82).


هذا وسيكون «جيسوس» أمام اختبار صعب بعد تسجيله 10 انتصارات متتالية منذ انطلاقة الدوري، عندما يواجه في الديربي المنتظر فريقه السابق الهلال، إذ يتحتم عليه الفوز فيه لاستعادة ثقة النصراويين.