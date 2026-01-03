The preliminary stage of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2026 kicked off today, in an event hosted by the Kingdom for the seventh consecutive time, organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports.



The preliminary stage featured a short course in Yanbu, covering a distance of 95 kilometers, including 22 kilometers for the special stage, aimed at testing the readiness of the competitors and vehicles, and determining the starting order for the upcoming stages of the rally. A total of 787 drivers and co-drivers participated in this round, divided into seven categories: cars, motorcycles, Challenger, SSV, trucks, in addition to 97 vehicles in the Dakar Classic category, and the mission 1000.



Returning to the results, Swedish competitor Mattias Ekström, driving for Ford Racing, topped the car category with a time of 10 minutes, 48 seconds, and 7 parts of a second, surpassing American Mitch Guthrie Jr., also of Ford Racing, by 8 seconds. Belgian Guillaume de Mevius, driving for X-Raid, came in third with the same time difference.



In the "Stock" car category, the "Defender Rally" team dominated the top three positions, with American Sara Price winning first place with a time of 12 minutes, 3 seconds, and 7 parts of a second, followed by her teammate Frenchman Stéphane Peterhansel in second place, 4 seconds behind. Lithuanian Rokas Baciuska finished third, 5 seconds behind the category leader.



In the motorcycle category, Spanish rider Edgar Canet from the "Red Bull KTM Factory Racing" team secured first place with a time of 11 minutes, 31 seconds, and 9 parts of a second, 3 seconds ahead of his teammate Australian Daniel Sanders. American Ricky Brabec from the "Monster Energy Honda HRC" team completed the top three by finishing third, 5 seconds behind.



In the Challenger category for off-road vehicles, Dutch driver Paul Spierings from the "Rebelon Spierings" team took first place with a time of 12 minutes, 31 seconds, ahead of compatriot Boe Klassen from the "KTM X-Bow" team by 6 seconds. Saudi driver Dania Aqeel came in third, 13 seconds behind the leader.



American Brock Heger from the "RZR Factory Racing" team managed to secure first place in the SSV category after completing the required distance in 12 minutes, 47 seconds, 4 seconds ahead of his teammate Portuguese Gonçalo Guerreiro. American Kyle Chaney from the "Can-Am Factory" team finished third, 6 seconds behind the category leader.



In the truck category, Dutch driver Mitchell van den Brink from "Eural Rally Sport" took first place with a time of 13 minutes, 5 seconds, and 4 parts of a second, followed by Lithuanian Vaidas Žala from the "Nordis de Roy FPT" team, with a time difference of 3 seconds. Dutch driver Gert Hozenk from "Kuipers Jongblod Hybrid" came in third, 6 seconds behind the leader.



The first stage of the "Saudi Dakar Rally" 2026 will commence tomorrow (Sunday), January 4, 2026, which will be a circular stage starting and returning to Yanbu, covering a distance of 518 kilometers, including 305 kilometers for the timed special stage.