انطلقت اليوم منافسات المرحلة التمهيدية رالي داكار السعودية 2026، في حدثٍ تحتضنه المملكة للمرة السابعة توالياً، بتنظيم الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية، وإشراف وزارة الرياضة.


وشهدت المرحلة التمهيدية مساراً قصيراً في محافظة ينبع، بمسافة 95 كيلومتراً، منها 22 كيلومتراً للمرحلة الخاصة، بهدف اختبار جاهزية المتسابقين والمركبات، وتحديد ترتيب الانطلاق لمراحل الرالي القادمة، فيما شارك في هذه الجولة 787 سائقاً وملاحاً، مقسمين بذلك على سبع فئات، وهي: فئة السيارات، وفئة الدراجات النارية، وفئة تشالنجر، وفئة إس إس في، وفئة الشاحنات، إضافةً إلى 97 مركبة في فئة داكار كلاسيك، والمهمة 1000.


وبالعودة إلى النتائج؛ فقد تصدر المتسابق السويدي ماتياس إكستروم سائق فورد ريسينغ فئة السيارات؛ بواقع 10 دقائق و48 ثانية و7 أجزاء من الثانية، متفوقاً على الأمريكي ميتش غوثري جونيور سائق فورد ريسينغ بفارق 8 ثوانٍ، فيما جاء البلجيكي غيوم دي ميفيوس سائق إكس رايد ثالثاً الفارق الزمني نفسه.


وفي فئة السيارات «ستوك»، فرض فريق «ديڤيندر رالي» سيطرته الكاملة على المراكز الثلاثة الأولى، بعدما توجت الأمريكية سارة برايس بالمركز الأول، بزمن 12 دقيقة، و3 ثوان، و7 أجزاء من الثانية، تلاها زميلها في الفريق الفرنسي ستيفان بيترهانسل ثانياً بفارق 4 ثوان، فيما حل الليتواني روكاس باتشيوسكا ثالثاً بفارق 5 ثوان عن متصدرة الفئة.


وفي فئة الدراجات النارية تمكن الدرّاج الإسباني إدغار كانيت سائق فريق «ريد بُل كيه تي إم فاكتوري ريسينغ»، من حصد المركز الأول؛ بواقع 11 دقيقة و31 ثانية و9 أجزاء من الثانية، بفارق 3 ثوانٍ عن زميله في الفريق الأسترالي دانيال ساندرز، ليكمل الإمريكي ريكي برايك سائق فريق «مونستر إنرجي هوندا HRC» عقد المراكز الأولى بحلوله ثالثاً بفارق 5 ثوانٍ.


وفي فئة المركبات الصحراوية «تشالنجر»، خطف الهولندي بول سبيرينغز سائق فريق «ريبيلون سبيرينغز» المرتبة الأولى بزمن 12 دقيقة و31 ثانية متقدماً على مواطنته بوك كلاسن سائقة فريق «كيه تي إم إكس بو» بفارق 6 ثوانٍ، فيما جاءت خلفهم السعودية دانية عقيل في المركز الثالث، بفارق 13 ثانيةً عن المتصدر.


واستطاع الأمريكي بروك هيغير سائق فريق «آر زد آر فاكتوري ريسينغ»، حصد المرتبة الأولى في فئة المركبات الصحراوية «إس إس في»، بعد إنهائه للمسافة المطلوبة بواقع 12 دقيقة، و47 ثانيةً وبفارق 4 ثوانٍ عن زميله في الفريق البرتغالي غونسالو غيريرو، فيما حصد الأمريكي كايل تشاني سائق فريق «كان إم فاكتوري» ثالثاً، بفارق 6 ثوانٍ عن متصدر الفئة.


وفي فئة الشاحنات، حصل الهولندي ميتشل فان دن برينك سائق «يورول رالي سبورت» على المركز الأول بزمن 13 دقيقة، و5 ثوان، و4 أجزاء من الثانية، تلاه الليتواني فايدوتاس زالا سائق فريق «نوردس دي روي إف بي تي» وبفارقٍ زمني يُقدّر بـ3 ثوانٍ، ومن خلفهم الهولندي جيرت هوزينك سائق «كويبرز جونغبلود هايبرد» في المرتبة الثالثة بفارق 6 ثوانٍ عن المتصدر.


وتنطلق غداً (الأحد) 4 يناير 2026، منافسات المرحلة الأولى من «رالي داكار السعودية» 2026، والتي ستكون عبارة عن مرحلة دائرية، إذ تنطلق من محافظة ينبع وتعود إليها، مسافة تبلغ 518 كيلومتراً، منها 305 كيلومترات للمرحلة الخاصة الخاضعة للتوقيت.