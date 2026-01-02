فاز فريق الاتفاق على ضيفه الأخدود بهدفين دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب ايجو في الدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).


وجاء هدفا الاتفاق عن طريق اللاعب جورجينيو فاينالدوم عند الدقيقتين (54 و76).


وبهذا الفوز رفع الاتفاق رصيده إلى (19) نقطة محتلاً المركز السابع، وتجمّد رصيد الأخدود عند 5 نقاط في المركز السابع عشر.