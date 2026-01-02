The Al-Ettifaq team won against their guest Al-Akhudood with a score of two goals to none, in the match that took place today at the Ego Stadium in Dammam, as part of the thirteenth round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshen League).



The two goals for Al-Ettifaq were scored by player Georginio Wijnaldum in the 54th and 76th minutes.



With this victory, Al-Ettifaq raised their points to (19), occupying the seventh position, while Al-Akhudood's points remained at 5, in the seventeenth position.