The international French star and defender of the first football team of Al-Hilal, Theo Hernandez, continues to shine in the official matches that the leader plays both locally and continentally, showcasing high and impressive technical performance on the green pitch alongside the blue squad led by the Italian coach Inzaghi.



He has reached his sixth goal since joining the ranks of the leader last summer, after scoring two out of three during the match against Al-Khulood in the 12th round of the Roshan Saudi League.



The French defender's goals mostly came in the second half, totaling "29 goals," compared to 17 in the first half, accumulating 45 goals throughout his football career.



Regarding the double goals, this is not the first for him in his football career but the fourth, as he has previously achieved this three times while wearing the jersey of his former team, AC Milan.



Thus, the competition intensifies between Theo and his teammate, the Portuguese midfielder Neves, who has four goals, just one goal behind Leonardo, the leader's top scorer. Interestingly, Al-Hilal, which currently has the second strongest attack in the league, does not have a true goal-scoring striker.