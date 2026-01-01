واصل النجم الدولي الفرنسي مدافع الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال ثيو هيرنانديز توهجه في المباريات الرسمية التي يخوضها الزعيم محليًا وقاريًا من خلال الأداء العالي والرفيع من المستوى الفني المبهر الذي يقدمه داخل المستطيل الأخضر برفقة الكتيبة الزرقاء التي يقودها المدير الفني الإيطالي إنزاغي.
حيث وصل للهدف السادس منذ انضمامه لصفوف الزعيم الصيف الماضي، بعد إحرازه هدفين من أصل ثلاثة خلال مواجهة الخلود ضمن الجولة 12 من مباريات دوري روشن السعودي.
وجاءت أهداف الفرنسي المدافع الهداف أغلبها بالشوط الثاني والتي وصلت لـ«29 هدفاً»، مقابل 17 بالشوط الأول جامعاً 45 هدفاً خلال مشواره الكروي.
وفيما يخص ثنائية الأهداف حيث لا تعد الأولى له خلال مسيرته الكروية بل الرابعة، حيث سبق أن كررها ثلاث مرات بقميص فريقه السابق نادي ميلان الإيطالي.
وبذلك يصبح الصراع محتدما بين ثيو وزميله لاعب خط الوسط البرتغالي نيفيز الذي يملك أربعة أهداف وبفارق هدف عن ليوناردو هداف الزعيم، والمفارقة أن الهلال الذي يعتبر ثاني أقوى خط هجوم في الدوري حالياً لا يملك هداف مهاجم حقيقي.
The international French star and defender of the first football team of Al-Hilal, Theo Hernandez, continues to shine in the official matches that the leader plays both locally and continentally, showcasing high and impressive technical performance on the green pitch alongside the blue squad led by the Italian coach Inzaghi.
He has reached his sixth goal since joining the ranks of the leader last summer, after scoring two out of three during the match against Al-Khulood in the 12th round of the Roshan Saudi League.
The French defender's goals mostly came in the second half, totaling "29 goals," compared to 17 in the first half, accumulating 45 goals throughout his football career.
Regarding the double goals, this is not the first for him in his football career but the fourth, as he has previously achieved this three times while wearing the jersey of his former team, AC Milan.
Thus, the competition intensifies between Theo and his teammate, the Portuguese midfielder Neves, who has four goals, just one goal behind Leonardo, the leader's top scorer. Interestingly, Al-Hilal, which currently has the second strongest attack in the league, does not have a true goal-scoring striker.