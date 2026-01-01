واصل النجم الدولي الفرنسي مدافع الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال ثيو هيرنانديز توهجه في المباريات الرسمية التي يخوضها الزعيم محليًا وقاريًا من خلال الأداء العالي والرفيع من المستوى الفني المبهر الذي يقدمه داخل المستطيل الأخضر برفقة الكتيبة الزرقاء التي يقودها المدير الفني الإيطالي إنزاغي.


حيث وصل للهدف السادس منذ انضمامه لصفوف الزعيم الصيف الماضي، بعد إحرازه هدفين من أصل ثلاثة خلال مواجهة الخلود ضمن الجولة 12 من مباريات دوري روشن السعودي.


وجاءت أهداف الفرنسي المدافع الهداف أغلبها بالشوط الثاني والتي وصلت لـ«29 هدفاً»، مقابل 17 بالشوط الأول جامعاً 45 هدفاً خلال مشواره الكروي.


وفيما يخص ثنائية الأهداف حيث لا تعد الأولى له خلال مسيرته الكروية بل الرابعة، حيث سبق أن كررها ثلاث مرات بقميص فريقه السابق نادي ميلان الإيطالي.


وبذلك يصبح الصراع محتدما بين ثيو وزميله لاعب خط الوسط البرتغالي نيفيز الذي يملك أربعة أهداف وبفارق هدف عن ليوناردو هداف الزعيم، والمفارقة أن الهلال الذي يعتبر ثاني أقوى خط هجوم في الدوري حالياً لا يملك هداف مهاجم حقيقي.