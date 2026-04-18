تشيلسي يستضيف مانشستر يونايتد في «لقاء الجريحين»

Chelsea hosts Manchester United today (Saturday) at 10 PM at Stamford Bridge, as part of the 33rd round of the English Premier League.

Chelsea, led by Liam Rosenior, is looking to heal its wounds by achieving victory over Manchester United, after losing its last three league matches, the latest being a defeat against Manchester City by three goals to nil.

Chelsea is currently in sixth place in the English Premier League standings, and the team aims to finish the season in a position that qualifies for the Champions League, after its early exit from the title race.



United seeks to regain balance

On the other hand, Manchester United, under the management of Michael Carrick, is looking to regain its balance at the expense of the "Blues," after stumbling in its last two matches, drawing with Bournemouth 2-2 and losing to Leeds United 2-1.

The "Red Devils" are suffering from a defensive crisis, as the team will miss the services of duo Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez due to suspension.

Manchester United is in third place in the English Premier League table with 55 points, trailing nine points behind second-placed Manchester City and 15 points behind the league leaders Arsenal.