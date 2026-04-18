تشيلسي يستضيف مانشستر يونايتد في «لقاء الجريحين»

يستضيف فريق تشيلسي نظيره مانشستر يونايتد، اليوم (السبت) في العاشرة مساءً على ملعب «ستامفورد بريدج»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».
ويسعى تشيلسي بقيادة ليام روسينيور، إلى تضميد جراحه عبر تحقيق الفوز على مانشستر يونايتد، بعد خسارته في آخر ثلاث مباريات بالدوري، كان آخرها السقوط أمام مانشستر سيتي بثلاثية نظيفة.
ويحتل تشيلسي المركز السادس في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي، ويطمح الفريق إلى إنهاء الموسم في مركز مؤهل لدوري أبطال أوروبا، بعد خروجه المبكر من سباق اللقب.
يونايتد يتطلع لاستعادة التوازن
على الجانب الآخر، يتطلع مانشستر يونايتد بقيادة مديره الفني مايكل كاريك، إلى استعادة توازنه على حساب «البلوز»، بعد تعثره في آخر مباراتين، بالتعادل مع بورنموث 2-2 والخسارة أمام ليدز يونايتد 2-1.
ويعاني «الشياطين الحمر» أزمة دفاعية، حيث يفقد الفريق خدمات الثنائي هاري ماغواير وليساندرو مارتينيز، بسبب الإيقاف
ويحتل مانشستر يونايتد المركز الثالث في جدول الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 55 نقطة، متأخراً بتسع نقاط عن مانشستر سيتي الوصيف، و15 نقطة عن أرسنال المتصدر.
Chelsea hosts Manchester United today (Saturday) at 10 PM at Stamford Bridge, as part of the 33rd round of the English Premier League.
Chelsea, led by Liam Rosenior, is looking to heal its wounds by achieving victory over Manchester United, after losing its last three league matches, the latest being a defeat against Manchester City by three goals to nil.
Chelsea is currently in sixth place in the English Premier League standings, and the team aims to finish the season in a position that qualifies for the Champions League, after its early exit from the title race.
United seeks to regain balance
On the other hand, Manchester United, under the management of Michael Carrick, is looking to regain its balance at the expense of the "Blues," after stumbling in its last two matches, drawing with Bournemouth 2-2 and losing to Leeds United 2-1.
The "Red Devils" are suffering from a defensive crisis, as the team will miss the services of duo Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez due to suspension.
Manchester United is in third place in the English Premier League table with 55 points, trailing nine points behind second-placed Manchester City and 15 points behind the league leaders Arsenal.