يستضيف فريق تشيلسي نظيره مانشستر يونايتد، اليوم (السبت) في العاشرة مساءً على ملعب «ستامفورد بريدج»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».

ويسعى تشيلسي بقيادة ليام روسينيور، إلى تضميد جراحه عبر تحقيق الفوز على مانشستر يونايتد، بعد خسارته في آخر ثلاث مباريات بالدوري، كان آخرها السقوط أمام مانشستر سيتي بثلاثية نظيفة.

ويحتل تشيلسي المركز السادس في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي، ويطمح الفريق إلى إنهاء الموسم في مركز مؤهل لدوري أبطال أوروبا، بعد خروجه المبكر من سباق اللقب.
تشيلسي يستضيف مانشستر يونايتد في «لقاء الجريحين»


يونايتد يتطلع لاستعادة التوازن

على الجانب الآخر، يتطلع مانشستر يونايتد بقيادة مديره الفني مايكل كاريك، إلى استعادة توازنه على حساب «البلوز»، بعد تعثره في آخر مباراتين، بالتعادل مع بورنموث 2-2 والخسارة أمام ليدز يونايتد 2-1.

ويعاني «الشياطين الحمر» أزمة دفاعية، حيث يفقد الفريق خدمات الثنائي هاري ماغواير وليساندرو مارتينيز، بسبب الإيقاف

ويحتل مانشستر يونايتد المركز الثالث في جدول الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 55 نقطة، متأخراً بتسع نقاط عن مانشستر سيتي الوصيف، و15 نقطة عن أرسنال المتصدر.