أثار المدرب هانسي فليك حالة من الجدل خلال الحصة التدريبية لفريق برشلونة، أمس (الإثنين)، على ملعب ميتروبوليتانو، استعداداً لمواجهة أتلتيكو مدريد في مباراة إياب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، بعدما أبدى انزعاجه من حالة أرضية الملعب. ولم تمضِ سوى دقائق قليلة على بداية المران حتى لفت انتباهه وضع العشب، ما دفعه للبحث فوراً عن مندوب الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (اليويفا) لإبلاغه بمخاوفه.


فليك، الذي بدا غير مرتاح، أشار بوضوح إلى أن أرضية الملعب لا تلبي توقعاته، وهو ما لاحظه أيضاً بعض أفراد الطاقم الفني واللاعبين. كما رُصد النجم الشاب لامين يامال وهو يلاحظ الأمر أثناء محاولته دحرجة الكرة، إذ بدا أن تحركها لم يكن سلساً على العشب. وزاد من حدة الجدل تشغيل رشاشات المياه بشكل مفاجئ في منتصف التدريبات.


وتوجه مدرب برشلونة للحديث مع أحد عمال الصيانة، الذي حاول تقديم تفسيرات حول ما حدث، مؤكداً أن الأمر يدخل ضمن الإجراءات المعتادة. ورغم استمرار المران بشكل طبيعي، إلا أن تصرف فليك زرع الشكوك بشأن حالة أرضية الملعب قبل المواجهة المرتقبة، ما قد يفتح باب النقاش حول مدى جاهزية الملعب لاستضافة المباريات الكبرى.