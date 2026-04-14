Coach Hansi Flick sparked controversy during Barcelona's training session yesterday (Monday) at the Metropolitano Stadium, in preparation for the upcoming match against Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, after he expressed his discomfort with the condition of the pitch. It was only a few minutes into the training when he noticed the state of the grass, prompting him to immediately seek out a representative from the UEFA to inform him of his concerns.



Flick, who appeared uneasy, clearly indicated that the pitch did not meet his expectations, a sentiment echoed by some members of the coaching staff and players. Young star Lamine Yamal was also seen noticing the issue while attempting to roll the ball, as it seemed that its movement was not smooth on the grass. The situation intensified when the water sprinklers were unexpectedly turned on in the middle of the training session.



The Barcelona coach approached a maintenance worker, who tried to provide explanations about what had happened, assuring him that it was part of the usual procedures. Although the training continued normally, Flick's actions raised doubts about the condition of the pitch ahead of the anticipated match, potentially opening the floor for discussion about the stadium's readiness to host major games.