Spanish player Rafa Mir, a forward for Elche on loan from Sevilla, is currently under official investigation after being accused of sexual assault in September 2024.



The player was arrested by the police at that time and was released on bail, while the public prosecutor continues to study the case file. During the period of the accusation, Mir was on loan to Valencia, and he was excluded from the first team for 3 months, noting that he played 22 matches with Valencia that season and scored 7 goals in 23 matches with Elche during the current season.



According to what was reported by the "Cadena SER" radio station, the public prosecutor has requested a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Mir, which includes 9 years for the charge of sexual assault and 18 months to compensate the victim for the injuries sustained. The prosecutor also suggested imposing restrictions on the player, preventing him from approaching the victim within a distance of no less than 500 meters for 13 years, in addition to subjecting him to monitoring for 7 years and prohibiting him from engaging in any activities related to minors for 8 years.



Mir denied all the accusations at the time of his arrest, asserting that the relationship with the victim was consensual, and he continues to maintain his stance against these allegations.



In related developments, Mir faced accusations of racism from Moroccan player Omar Hilali of Espanyol during a match between the two teams in La Liga. The incident has been referred to the league for investigation, in preparation for an official decision regarding the Spanish forward.