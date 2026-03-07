يخضع الإسباني رافا مير، مهاجم فريق إلتشي المعار من إشبيلية، حالياً لتحقيقات رسمية بعد اتهامه بالاعتداء الجنسي في سبتمبر 2024.


اللاعب تم توقيفه من قبل الشرطة آنذاك، وأُطلق سراحه بكفالة، فيما لا تزال النيابة العامة تواصل دراسة ملف القضية. وخلال فترة توجيه الاتهام كان مير معاراً إلى فريق فالنسيا، وتم استبعاده من صفوف الفريق الأول لمدة 3 أشهر، علماً بأنه خاض 22 مباراة مع فالنسيا في ذلك الموسم، وسجل 7 أهداف في 23 مباراة مع إلتشي خلال الموسم الحالي.


وحسب ما نقلته إذاعة «كادينا سير»، طالبت النيابة العامة بسجن مير لمدة 10 سنوات ونصف السنة، تشمل 9 سنوات بتهمة الاعتداء الجنسي، و18 شهراً لتعويض الضحية عن الإصابات التي لحقتها. كما اقترحت النيابة فرض قيود على اللاعب تمنعه من الاقتراب من الضحية لمسافة لا تقل عن 500 متر لمدة 13 عاماً، إضافة إلى إخضاعه للمراقبة لمدة 7 سنوات، ومنعه من ممارسة أي نشاط يتعلق بالقاصرين لمدة 8 سنوات.


مير نفى جميع الاتهامات عند توقيفه، مؤكداً أن العلاقة مع الضحية كانت بالتراضي، وما زال يؤكد موقفه الرافض لهذه الاتهامات.


وفي تطورات متصلة، وُجهت لمير اتهامات بعنصرية من قبل المغربي عمر الهلالي، لاعب إسبانيول، خلال مباراة جمعت الفريقين في الدوري الإسباني. وأحيلت الواقعة إلى رابطة الدوري للتحقيق، تمهيداً لاتخاذ القرار الرسمي بشأن المهاجم الإسباني.