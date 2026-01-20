سيواجه منتخب تونس لكرة القدم منتخبي هايتي وكندا ودياً في مارس قبل أن يختتم تحضيراته لكأس العالم 2026 في أمريكا الشمالية بمواجهة النمسا وبلجيكا في يونيو.
وكشف الاتحاد التونسي لكرة القدم اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن برنامج المنتخب الأول التحضيري استعداداً للبطولة المقررة في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك بين 11 يونيو و19 يوليو.
وقال الاتحاد إن منتخب «نسور قرطاج» سيلعب ضد هايتي ودياً في 28 مارس في تورونتو قبل أن يلعب مع كندا في 31 مارس.
وأضاف أن المنتخب سيختتم تحضيراته لكأس العالم بمواجهة النمسا في فيينا في 1 يونيو وكذلك بلجيكا في بروكسل في 6 يونيو.
وأوقعت قرعة كأس العالم تونس ضمن المجموعة السادسة مع هولندا واليابان ومنافس آخر سيُحدد لاحقاً.
The Tunisian national football team will face the teams of Haiti and Canada in friendly matches in March before concluding its preparations for the 2026 World Cup in North America with matches against Austria and Belgium in June.
The Tunisian Football Federation revealed today (Tuesday) the preparatory program for the national team in preparation for the tournament scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.
The federation stated that the "Carthage Eagles" will play against Haiti in a friendly match on March 28 in Toronto before facing Canada on March 31.
It added that the team will conclude its preparations for the World Cup with a match against Austria in Vienna on June 1, as well as Belgium in Brussels on June 6.
The World Cup draw placed Tunisia in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan, and another opponent to be determined later.