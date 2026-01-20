The Tunisian national football team will face the teams of Haiti and Canada in friendly matches in March before concluding its preparations for the 2026 World Cup in North America with matches against Austria and Belgium in June.



The Tunisian Football Federation revealed today (Tuesday) the preparatory program for the national team in preparation for the tournament scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.



The federation stated that the "Carthage Eagles" will play against Haiti in a friendly match on March 28 in Toronto before facing Canada on March 31.



It added that the team will conclude its preparations for the World Cup with a match against Austria in Vienna on June 1, as well as Belgium in Brussels on June 6.



The World Cup draw placed Tunisia in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan, and another opponent to be determined later.