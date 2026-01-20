سيواجه منتخب تونس لكرة القدم منتخبي هايتي وكندا ودياً في مارس قبل أن يختتم تحضيراته لكأس العالم 2026 في أمريكا الشمالية بمواجهة النمسا وبلجيكا في يونيو.


وكشف الاتحاد التونسي لكرة القدم اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن برنامج المنتخب الأول التحضيري استعداداً للبطولة المقررة في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك بين 11 يونيو و19 يوليو.


وقال الاتحاد إن منتخب «نسور قرطاج» سيلعب ضد هايتي ودياً في 28 مارس في تورونتو قبل أن يلعب مع كندا في 31 مارس.


وأضاف أن المنتخب سيختتم تحضيراته لكأس العالم بمواجهة النمسا في فيينا في 1 يونيو وكذلك بلجيكا في بروكسل في 6 يونيو.


وأوقعت قرعة كأس العالم تونس ضمن المجموعة السادسة مع هولندا واليابان ومنافس آخر سيُحدد لاحقاً.