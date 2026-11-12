The Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sparked widespread controversy after remarks attributed to him acknowledged that Israel contributed to the establishment of Hamas, with the aim of countering the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Fatah. This refers to an Israeli policy followed over the past decades to deepen the Palestinian divide and weaken the forces advocating for the establishment of a Palestinian state.



Smotrich stated during his first speech before the new Israeli Knesset today (Thursday), according to media reports, "We created Hamas," in a statement that brings attention back to the Israeli role in the political and organizational environment that saw the emergence of the movement in the Gaza Strip in the late 1980s.



These remarks gain particular significance amidst the ongoing debate regarding Israeli policies towards Hamas, and whether successive Israeli governments have treated the movement as a political tool to confront the PLO and the Palestinian Authority, thereby weakening unified Palestinian representation.



"Hamas is a strategic asset"



The reference to using Hamas against the PLO is not new in Israeli political discourse; Smotrich himself previously stirred controversy in 2015 when he described the Palestinian Authority as a "burden" and Hamas as a "strategic asset," arguing that the movement, due to its classification as a terrorist organization, does not enjoy the international acceptance that the Palestinian Authority does. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously acknowledged during a Likud party meeting in 2019 that allowing Hamas to strengthen in Gaza was part of a strategy aimed at maintaining the Palestinian divide and preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state, according to Israeli media reports.



From the roots to the Palestinian divide



The roots of the issue date back to the 1970s and 1980s when Israeli authorities allowed the activities of Islamic, charitable, and educational institutions in the Gaza Strip, some of which were linked to Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and the Muslim Brotherhood network, at a time when the PLO and Fatah represented the main force in the Palestinian national arena. This organizational environment evolved into the establishment of Hamas in 1987, coinciding with the outbreak of the first Palestinian intifada, later transforming into a major political and military force in the Palestinian territories.



Critics of Israeli policies argue that leniency towards the growth of Islamic institutions in Gaza, in contrast to the restrictions on Palestinian national forces, contributed to creating the conditions that paved the way for the rise of the movement. However, this does not mean that Israel directly established Hamas as an organization upon its founding; rather, its emergence stemmed from the development of the Palestinian Islamic movement and its organizational networks.



Divisive policies under scrutiny



These statements raise questions about the calculations of Israeli governments that have bet on the Palestinian divide and the extent to which these policies have contributed to enhancing Hamas's influence at the expense of the PLO and the Palestinian Authority.



While the Israeli government continues to present the elimination of Hamas as a primary objective of its military policy, the remarks attributed to Smotrich reopen an old file regarding the responsibility of Israeli policies for creating the conditions that helped the movement rise and reinforced the Palestinian divide.