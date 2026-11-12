فجر وزير المالية الإسرائيلي بتسلئيل سموتريتش جدلاً واسعاً، بعد تصريحات منسوبة له أقر خلالها بأن إسرائيل ساهمت في إنشاء حركة حماس، بهدف مواجهة منظمة التحرير الفلسطينية وحركة فتح، في إشارة إلى سياسة إسرائيلية اتبعت خلال العقود الماضية لتعميق الانقسام الفلسطيني وإضعاف القوى المطالبة بإقامة دولة فلسطينية.


وقال سموتريتش، خلال أول خطاب له أمام الكنيست الإسرائيلي الجديد، اليوم (الخميس) بحسب ما أوردت تقارير إعلامية، «نحن من أنشأنا حماس»، في تصريح يعيد تسليط الضوء على الدور الإسرائيلي في البيئة السياسية والتنظيمية التي شهدت ظهور الحركة في قطاع غزة أواخر ثمانينيات القرن الماضي.


وتكتسب هذه التصريحات أهمية خاصة في ظل الجدل المستمر بشأن السياسات الإسرائيلية تجاه حماس، وما إذا كانت الحكومات الإسرائيلية المتعاقبة قد تعاملت مع الحركة باعتبارها ورقة سياسية يمكن توظيفها لمواجهة منظمة التحرير والسلطة الفلسطينية، وإضعاف التمثيل الفلسطيني الموحد.


«حماس أصل استراتيجي»


ولا تعد الإشارة إلى توظيف حماس في مواجهة منظمة التحرير جديدة في الخطاب السياسي الإسرائيلي؛ إذ سبق لسموتريتش نفسه أن أثار جدلاً عام 2015، عندما وصف السلطة الفلسطينية بأنها «عبء»، وحماس بأنها «أصل استراتيجي»، معتبراً أن الحركة، بسبب تصنيفها منظمة إرهابية، لا تحظى بالقبول الدولي الذي تتمتع به السلطة الفلسطينية. وسبق أن أقر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، خلال اجتماع لحزب الليكود عام 2019، بأن السماح بتعزيز حماس في غزة كان جزءاً من إستراتيجية تهدف إلى إبقاء الانقسام الفلسطيني قائماً، ومنع إقامة دولة فلسطينية، وفق ما نقلته تقارير إعلامية إسرائيلية.


من الجذور إلى الانقسام الفلسطيني


وتعود جذور القضية إلى سبعينيات وثمانينيات القرن الماضي، عندما سمحت السلطات الإسرائيلية بنشاط مؤسسات إسلامية وخيرية وتعليمية في قطاع غزة، ارتبط بعضها بالشيخ أحمد ياسين وشبكة جماعة الإخوان المسلمين، في وقت كانت فيه منظمة التحرير الفلسطينية وحركة فتح تمثلان القوة الرئيسية في الساحة الوطنية الفلسطينية. وتطورت هذه البيئة التنظيمية إلى تأسيس حركة حماس عام 1987، مع اندلاع الانتفاضة الفلسطينية الأولى، لتتحول لاحقاً إلى قوة سياسية وعسكرية رئيسية في الأراضي الفلسطينية.


ويرى منتقدون للسياسات الإسرائيلية أن التساهل مع نمو المؤسسات الإسلامية في غزة، في مقابل التضييق على القوى الوطنية الفلسطينية، أسهم في توفير الظروف التي مهدت لصعود الحركة. غير أن ذلك لا يعني أن إسرائيل أسست حماس بصورة مباشرة كتنظيم عند إعلان تأسيسها، بل إن نشأتها جاءت من تطور الحركة الإسلامية الفلسطينية وشبكاتها التنظيمية.


سياسة الانقسام تحت المجهر


وتعيد هذه التصريحات، طرح تساؤلات بشأن حسابات الحكومات الإسرائيلية التي راهنت على الانقسام الفلسطيني، ومدى إسهام تلك السياسات في تعزيز نفوذ حماس على حساب منظمة التحرير والسلطة الفلسطينية.


وبينما تواصل الحكومة الإسرائيلية تقديم القضاء على حماس هدفاً أساسياً لسياستها العسكرية، تفتح التصريحات المنسوبة إلى سموتريتش ملفاً قديماً بشأن مسؤولية السياسات الإسرائيلية عن توفير الظروف التي ساعدت على صعود الحركة وتعزيز الانقسام الفلسطيني.