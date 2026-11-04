فاز الديمقراطيون بالكونغرس الأمريكي بمجلسيه، على حساب الجمهوريين، بعد منافسة شرسة. وخاضت الولايات المتحدة انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس، في اقتراع يُنظر إليه باعتباره اختباراً سياسياً مهماً للرئيس دونالد ترمب وحزبه الجمهوري، وسط معركة على موازين السلطة في واشنطن.

أمريكا عادت


وتنافس المرشحون على مقاعد مجلس النواب البالغ عددها 435 مقعداً، و35 مقعداً من أصل 100 في مجلس الشيوخ، إضافة إلى مناصب حكام 36 ولاية.

واعتبر زعيم الأقلية الديمقراطية في مجلس النواب حكيم جيفريز أن «أمريكا عادت» وأن الديمقراطيين سيعملون على خفض تكاليف المعيشة. فيما أكد زعيم الأقلية في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر أن الناخبين صوتوا للتغيير، محملاً الجمهوريين مسؤولية خسارتهم.

وأضاف جيفريز، الذي يُتوقع أن يتولى رئاسة مجلس النواب كأول أمريكي من أصول إفريقية في هذا المنصب: «الشعب الأمريكي قال كلمته، وأوضح أنه سئم التطرف والفساد».


ووصف نتائج الانتخابات بأنها تعكس «تحولاً في التوجه»، مضيفاً: «ندرك أن علينا إحداث تغييراً جذرياً، الأمور معطلة، ونحن بحاجة إلى كونغرس يضع الشعب الأمريكي في المقام الأول».

حكيم جيفريز يدخل التاريخ


واستعرض جيفريز أجندة الديمقراطيين في مجلس النواب بعد استعادة الأغلبية، قائلاً: «يلتزم ديمقراطيو مجلس النواب بالنضال من أجل كلفة معيشة ميسورة في أمريكا، سنعمل بجد لخفض تكاليف السكن المرتفعة وأسعار البقالة والوقود، وسنعمل بجد لضمان قدرة كل أمريكي على تحمل تكاليف زيارة الطبيب عندما يحتاج إلى ذلك».


وقال جيفريز لأنصاره إن هذه اللحظة تصب في مصلحة جميع الأمريكيين، وليس الديمقراطيين وحدهم.


وأشار إلى أن هذه ليست لحظة حزبية، بل لحظة وطنية، وليست لحظة زرقاء أو حمراء، بل لحظة تتوحد فيها ألوان العلم الأمريكي: الأحمر والأبيض والأزرق، لأن أمريكا انتصرت الليلة.


ومن المتوقع أن يدخل حكيم جيفريز، ممثل ولاية نيويورك، التاريخ في 3 يناير، عندما يؤدي اليمين رئيساً للمجلس، ليصبح أول أمريكي من أصول إفريقية يتولى هذا المنصب.


الأمريكيون صوتوا للتغيير


وأشاد زعيم الأقلية الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر، بالنتائج التي تشير إلى سيطرة حزبه على مجلسي الكونغرس، لكنه شدد على أن الديمقراطيين يتحملون الآن مسؤولية الوفاء بوعودهم للناخبين.


وقال: «صوّت الأمريكيون من أجل التغيير، والآن يتعين على الديمقراطيين تحقيقه».


واعتبر أن الجمهوريين دفعوا ثمن وقوفهم إلى جانب ترمب، في حين نجح الديمقراطيون في التواصل مع الناخبين من خلال الاستماع إلى مخاوفهم ومطالبهم.


ووصف شومر نتائج الانتخابات بأنها تمثل تحولاً سياسياً يمتد تأثيره لأجيال في مجلس الشيوخ، مشيراً إلى أن تداعياتها ستتجاوز بكثير حدود هذه الانتخابات.


وأقر رئيس مجلس النواب مايك جونسون بأن الحزب الجمهوري في طريقه لخسارة أغلبيته في المجلس، مع توالي ظهور نتائج انتخابات التجديد النصفي.


وقال جونسون: «منذ اليوم الأول لهذه الانتخابات، كنا نعلم أنه للحفاظ على سيطرتنا على مجلس النواب واستمرار أغلبيتنا، سيتعين علينا مخالفة اتجاه تاريخي مستمر منذ أكثر من قرن في انتخابات التجديد النصفي»، معتبراً أن «التاريخ يكرر نفسه الليلة».


وأوضح أن الجمهوريين كانوا يدركون منذ البداية صعوبة الاحتفاظ بأغلبيتهم، مشيراً إلى أن حزب الرئيس القائم لم ينجح في الحفاظ على مقاعده أو زيادتها خلال أول انتخابات تجديد نصفي في عهده سوى مرتين خلال 90 عاماً.