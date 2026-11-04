The Democrats won the U.S. Congress in both chambers, at the expense of the Republicans, after a fierce competition. The United States held midterm elections for Congress, in a vote seen as an important political test for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, amid a battle for power dynamics in Washington.

America is back



The candidates competed for the 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 out of 100 seats in the Senate, in addition to the governorships of 36 states.

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stated that "America is back" and that the Democrats will work to lower the cost of living. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer affirmed that voters voted for change, holding the Republicans responsible for their loss.

Jeffries, who is expected to become the first African American to lead the House of Representatives, added: "The American people have spoken, and they made it clear that they are tired of extremism and corruption."



He described the election results as reflecting a "shift in direction," adding: "We recognize that we need to make a radical change; things are stalled, and we need a Congress that puts the American people first."

Hakeem Jeffries makes history



Jeffries outlined the Democrats' agenda in the House after regaining the majority, saying: "House Democrats are committed to fighting for affordable living costs in America. We will work hard to reduce high housing costs, grocery prices, and fuel costs, and we will work hard to ensure that every American can afford to see a doctor when they need to."



Jeffries told his supporters that this moment is in the interest of all Americans, not just the Democrats.



He pointed out that this is not a partisan moment but a national moment, and it is not a blue or red moment, but a moment where the colors of the American flag unite: red, white, and blue, because America won tonight.



Hakeem Jeffries, a representative from New York, is expected to make history on January 3, when he is sworn in as Speaker of the House, becoming the first African American to hold this position.



Americans voted for change



Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer praised the results that indicate his party's control over both chambers of Congress, but emphasized that the Democrats now bear the responsibility of fulfilling their promises to voters.



He said: "Americans voted for change, and now Democrats must deliver it."



He considered that the Republicans paid the price for standing by Trump, while the Democrats succeeded in connecting with voters by listening to their concerns and demands.



Schumer described the election results as representing a political shift whose impact will extend for generations in the Senate, noting that its repercussions will far exceed the boundaries of this election.



House Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged that the Republican Party is on track to lose its majority in the House, as the results of the midterm elections continue to emerge.



Johnson said: "From day one of this election, we knew that to maintain our control of the House and keep our majority, we would have to defy a historical trend that has lasted for over a century in midterm elections," considering that "history is repeating itself tonight."



He clarified that the Republicans were aware from the beginning of the difficulty of retaining their majority, pointing out that the party of the sitting president has only succeeded in maintaining or increasing its seats during the first midterm elections of their presidency twice in the past 90 years.