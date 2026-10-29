أكد الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي رفض مصر أي تحركات تستغل هشاشة الأوضاع الإقليمية لفرض وجود عسكري لدول غير مشاطئة للبحر الأحمر على سواحله، محذرًا من تصاعد التوترات في منطقة القرن الأفريقي، ومشددًا على ضرورة احترام سيادة دول المنطقة ورفض التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية.

جاء ذلك خلال مشاركة الرئيس المصري، اليوم (الخميس)، في أعمال القمة الروسية الأفريقية الثالثة، المنعقدة في العاصمة الروسية موسكو، حيث استعرض رؤية القاهرة لتعزيز الشراكة الروسية الأفريقية، ودعم التنمية المستدامة في القارة، وتوسيع التعاون في مجالات الطاقة والصناعة والتجارة والأمن الغذائي والمائي والتكنولوجيا.

وصرح متحدث الرئاسة المصريةالسفير محمد الشناوي، بأن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين استقبل السيسي لدى وصوله إلى قصر الكرملين، حيث التُقطت صورة تذكارية جماعية لرؤساء وفود الدول المشاركة في القمة.

وأضاف المتحدث الرسمي أن الرئيس المصري شارك، عقب ذلك، في الجلسة العامة للقمة، التي شهدت اعتماد حزمة من الوثائق المحددة لإطار التعاون الروسي الأفريقي خلال المرحلة المقبلة، وتشمل الإعلان الختامي للقمة، وإعلانًا بشأن التعاون في الاستخدام المدني لتكنولوجيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إلى جانب خطة عمل منتدى الشراكة الروسية الأفريقية للفترة من 2027 إلى 2029.

السيسي: الشراكة الروسية الأفريقية تتطلب مشروعات ملموسة

وفي كلمته أمام الجلسة العامة، أوضح السيسي أن القمة الحالية تستند إلى الزخم الذي انطلق مع القمة الروسية الأفريقية الأولى في مدينة سوتشي عام 2019، برئاسة مشتركة مصرية روسية، وصولًا إلى الاجتماع الوزاري الثاني الذي استضافته القاهرة في ديسمبر 2025.

وأشار إلى أن المرحلة الحالية تتطلب الانتقال من تقييم ما تحقق إلى بلورة رؤية تنفيذية أكثر طموحًا وفاعلية لمستقبل الشراكة، تقوم على احترام الأولويات الأفريقية وتحقيق المصالح المتبادلة، وترجمة التفاهم السياسي إلى مشروعات عملية وملموسة.

وأكد أن مصر تنظر إلى الشراكة الروسية الأفريقية باعتبارها إطارًا لتوسيع آفاق التعاون الدولي، بما يساعد اقتصادات القارة على الانتقال من الاعتماد على تصدير المواد الخام إلى بناء قواعد إنتاجية متنوعة وأكثر قدرة على تحقيق التنمية المستدامة.

وفي هذا السياق، أشار الرئيس المصري إلى أن التعاون بين القاهرة وموسكو يمثل نموذجًا للتعاون الروسي الأفريقي، لافتًا إلى أهمية الشراكة الاستراتيجية الشاملة بين البلدين والمشروعات الكبرى التي تجمعهما، وفي مقدمتها محطة الضبعة للطاقة النووية ومشروع المنطقة الصناعية الروسية بالمنطقة الاقتصادية لقناة السويس.

وأوضح أن هذه المشروعات تمثل قاعدة يمكن البناء عليها لتوسيع التعاون في مجالات الطاقة والصناعة والاستثمار داخل مصر وفي مختلف أنحاء القارة الأفريقية.

5 محاور مصرية لدعم التنمية في أفريقيا

واستعرض السيسي خمسة محاور رئيسية ترتكز عليها الرؤية المصرية للتنمية في أفريقيا، تشمل: دعم إقامة الممرات الاستراتيجية والمناطق اللوجستية، زيادة التجارة البينية الأفريقية، تعزيز التعاون في مجال الطاقة والربط الكهربائي، تحقيق الأمن المائي والغذائي ودعم التنمية الزراعية، تعزيز التعاون في مجالات الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات والذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأكد أن هذه المحاور تنطلق من إيمان مصر بارتباط مستقبلها ارتباطًا وثيقًا بمستقبل القارة الأفريقية، مشددًا على أن تحقيق التنمية المستدامة يتطلب تكامل الجهود بين الدول الأفريقية وتعزيز الملكية الأفريقية لأولويات التنمية.

مصر تدعو إلى إصلاح مجلس الأمن وتعزيز تمثيل أفريقيا

وشدد الرئيس المصري على أن توسيع نطاق التنمية المستدامة لا يمكن تحقيقه دون إقامة نظام دولي أكثر عدالة وتمثيلًا، بما يضمن تعبير المؤسسات الدولية عن التعددية الحقيقية في النظام الدولي.

وأكد ضرورة أن يكون صوت القارة الأفريقية حاضرًا ومؤثرًا في صياغة القرارات الدولية الكبرى، ولا سيما داخل المؤسسات الدولية ومجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة.

ودعا إلى إصلاح مجلس الأمن بما يتماشى مع توافق إزولويني وإعلان سرت، بما يعزز تمثيل أفريقيا ويمنحها دورًا يتناسب مع مكانتها واحتياجات شعوبها.

تحذير مصري من توترات القرن الأفريقي وعسكرة البحر الأحمر

وفي ما يتعلق بالتطورات الإقليمية، أكد السيسي أن أمن أفريقيا واستقرارها يمثلان شرطًا أساسيًا لتحقيق تطلعات شعوبها، معربًا عن قلق مصر البالغ إزاء تصاعد التوترات في منطقة القرن الأفريقي.

وشدد على رفض القاهرة أي تهديدات تنال من سيادة دول المنطقة، أو تدخل في شؤونها الداخلية، كما رفض أي تحركات تستغل هشاشة الأوضاع الإقليمية من أجل عسكرة البحر الأحمر وفرض وجود عسكري لدول غير مشاطئة للبحر الأحمر على سواحله.

السيسي يؤكد رفض المساس بوحدة السودان وسيادته

وفي الملف السوداني، أكد الرئيس المصري رفض بلاده القاطع لأي محاولات تستهدف تقويض وحدة السودان أو المساس بسيادته ووحدة أراضيه ومؤسساته الوطنية.

ودعا إلى توحيد الجهود الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب الدائرة في السودان، ودعم مسار سياسي يفضي إلى الحوار السوداني، على أن يكون هذا الحوار سودانيًا خالصًا، بما يسهم في إنهاء الصراع والحفاظ على وحدة الدولة ومؤسساتها الوطنية.

مصر تتمسك بقواعد القانون الدولي في إدارة الأنهار العابرة للحدود

وتطرق الرئيس المصري إلى قضية المياه، مؤكدًا أن مصر، التي تواجه ندرة شديدة في الموارد المائية وتعتمد بصورة رئيسية على نهر النيل، تولي أهمية خاصة لتعزيز التعاون في حوكمة الأنهار العابرة للحدود، وفقًا لقواعد القانون الدولي.

وأوضح أن هذا التعاون ينبغي أن يستند إلى مبادئ عدم الإضرار، والإخطار المسبق، والتشاور، والتوافق، مشددًا على ضرورة أن تكون المياه العابرة للحدود جسرًا للتعاون والتفاهم بين الشعوب، لا سببًا للتوتر أو النزاع.

وأشار إلى أن هذه المبادئ تمثل السياسة المصرية المستقرة في التعامل مع الدول الشقيقة في حوض نهر النيل، وذلك في إطار رؤية المياه الأفريقية 2063.

خطة 2027 - 2029 لتعزيز الشراكة الروسية الأفريقية

وفي ختام كلمته، أكد السيسي أن نجاح الشراكة الروسية الأفريقية يُقاس بقدرتها على تحويل التفاهمات السياسية والاقتصادية إلى نتائج عملية ومشروعات مستدامة تعود بالنفع على شعوب القارة.

ورحب بخطة عمل الشراكة الروسية الأفريقية للفترة من 2027 إلى 2029، باعتبارها إطارًا لتعزيز الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين روسيا والدول الأفريقية وتطوير مجالات التعاون المشترك.

وجدد الرئيس المصري شكره للرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين وروسيا الاتحادية على استضافة القمة، معربًا عن تمنياته بنجاح أعمالها وتحقيق تطلعات الشعوب نحو مستقبل أكثر أمنًا وعدالة وازدهارًا.