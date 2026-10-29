The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed Egypt's rejection of any movements that exploit the fragility of regional conditions to impose a military presence of non-coastal countries on the shores of the Red Sea, warning against escalating tensions in the Horn of Africa, and emphasizing the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of the countries in the region and rejecting interference in their internal affairs.

This came during the Egyptian president's participation today (Thursday) in the works of the third Russia-Africa summit, held in the Russian capital Moscow, where he reviewed Cairo's vision for enhancing the Russian-African partnership, supporting sustainable development on the continent, and expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, trade, food and water security, and technology.

The spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed El-Sisi upon his arrival at the Kremlin, where a group photo was taken of the heads of delegations from the participating countries in the summit.

The official spokesperson added that the Egyptian president subsequently participated in the summit's general session, which witnessed the adoption of a package of documents specifying the framework for Russian-African cooperation during the upcoming phase, including the final declaration of the summit and a declaration regarding cooperation in the civil use of artificial intelligence technologies, along with a work plan for the Russian-African partnership forum for the period from 2027 to 2029.

El-Sisi: The Russian-African partnership requires tangible projects

In his speech at the general session, El-Sisi clarified that the current summit is based on the momentum that began with the first Russia-Africa summit in Sochi in 2019, co-chaired by Egypt and Russia, leading up to the second ministerial meeting hosted by Cairo in December 2025.

He pointed out that the current phase requires a transition from evaluating what has been achieved to formulating a more ambitious and effective executive vision for the future of the partnership, based on respecting African priorities and achieving mutual interests, and translating political understanding into practical and tangible projects.

He affirmed that Egypt views the Russian-African partnership as a framework for expanding the horizons of international cooperation, which helps the continent's economies transition from reliance on exporting raw materials to building diverse production bases capable of achieving sustainable development.

In this context, the Egyptian president indicated that cooperation between Cairo and Moscow represents a model for Russian-African cooperation, highlighting the importance of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and the major projects that bind them, foremost among which are the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant and the Russian industrial zone project in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

He explained that these projects represent a foundation upon which to build to expand cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, and investment within Egypt and across the African continent.

Five Egyptian axes to support development in Africa

El-Sisi outlined five main axes upon which the Egyptian vision for development in Africa is based, including: supporting the establishment of strategic corridors and logistical areas, increasing intra-African trade, enhancing cooperation in the field of energy and electrical interconnection, achieving water and food security, and supporting agricultural development, as well as enhancing cooperation in the fields of communications, information technology, and artificial intelligence.

He emphasized that these axes stem from Egypt's belief that its future is closely linked to the future of the African continent, stressing that achieving sustainable development requires the integration of efforts among African countries and enhancing African ownership of development priorities.

Egypt calls for reforming the Security Council and enhancing Africa's representation

The Egyptian president stressed that the expansion of sustainable development cannot be achieved without establishing a more just and representative international system, ensuring that international institutions reflect true pluralism in the international system.

He affirmed the necessity for the voice of the African continent to be present and influential in shaping major international decisions, particularly within international institutions and the United Nations Security Council.

He called for reforming the Security Council in line with the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, which enhances Africa's representation and grants it a role commensurate with its status and the needs of its peoples.

Egypt warns of tensions in the Horn of Africa and militarization of the Red Sea

Regarding regional developments, El-Sisi confirmed that the security and stability of Africa are a prerequisite for achieving the aspirations of its peoples, expressing Egypt's deep concern over the escalating tensions in the Horn of Africa.

He emphasized Cairo's rejection of any threats to the sovereignty of the countries in the region or interference in their internal affairs, as well as rejecting any movements that exploit the fragility of regional conditions to militarize the Red Sea and impose a military presence of non-coastal countries on its shores.

El-Sisi affirms rejection of any infringement on Sudan's unity and sovereignty

On the Sudanese issue, the Egyptian president affirmed his country's firm rejection of any attempts to undermine Sudan's unity or infringe upon its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national institutions.

He called for unifying efforts aimed at ending the ongoing war in Sudan and supporting a political path that leads to Sudanese dialogue, ensuring that this dialogue is purely Sudanese, contributing to ending the conflict and preserving the unity of the state and its national institutions.

Egypt adheres to international law principles in managing transboundary rivers

The Egyptian president addressed the water issue, emphasizing that Egypt, which faces severe water scarcity and primarily relies on the Nile River, places special importance on enhancing cooperation in the governance of transboundary rivers, in accordance with international law principles.

He clarified that this cooperation should be based on the principles of no harm, prior notification, consultation, and consensus, stressing that transboundary waters should be a bridge for cooperation and understanding among peoples, not a cause for tension or conflict.

He noted that these principles represent Egypt's stable policy in dealing with brotherly countries in the Nile River basin, within the framework of the African Water Vision 2063.

2027 - 2029 plan to enhance the Russian-African partnership

In conclusion of his speech, El-Sisi affirmed that the success of the Russian-African partnership is measured by its ability to transform political and economic understandings into practical results and sustainable projects that benefit the peoples of the continent.

He welcomed the work plan for the Russian-African partnership for the period from 2027 to 2029, considering it a framework for enhancing the strategic partnership between Russia and African countries and developing areas of joint cooperation.

The Egyptian president renewed his thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation for hosting the summit, expressing his wishes for the success of its proceedings and the realization of the peoples' aspirations for a more secure, just, and prosperous future.