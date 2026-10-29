دخلت إسرائيل مرحلة جديدة من الغموض السياسي، بعدما أظهرت النتائج الأولية للانتخابات البرلمانية فرز نحو 91% من الأصوات، مع توقعات بحصول معسكر رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو على 53 مقعدًا، مقابل 48 مقعدًا للمعسكر المعارض بقيادة غادي آيزنكوت، فيما تتجه الأحزاب العربية إلى تحقيق نتيجة قياسية تبلغ 19 مقعدًا في الكنيست.

وبحسب صحيفة «الغاريان» لا يُتوقع أن تؤدي عملية فرز الأصوات الغيابية المتبقية إلى تغيير جوهري في النتائج، ما يعني أن أيًا من المعسكرين الرئيسيين لن يتمكن بمفرده من بلوغ عتبة الأغلبية البرلمانية البالغة 61 مقعدًا من أصل 120.

وتفتح هذه النتائج الباب أمام أسابيع من المفاوضات السياسية المعقدة، في ظل سعي المعسكرين إلى حشد الدعم اللازم لتشكيل الحكومة المقبلة، وسط تساؤلات بشأن استعداد أحزاب المعارضة اليهودية للتحالف مع الأحزاب العربية لإنهاء حكم نتنياهو.

مفاوضات الائتلاف تبدأ الخميس

وفي مؤشر على بدء التحركات الرسمية لتشكيل الحكومة، أعلن يائير غولان، زعيم حزب الديمقراطيين المنتمي إلى يسار الوسط والشريك الأصغر في معسكر آيزنكوت، أنه سيجتمع مع عدد من القادة السياسيين الخميس لبحث ترتيبات تشكيل الائتلاف الحكومي.

وبحسب صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل»، من المقرر أن يجري غولان محادثات مع غادي آيزنكوت، الذي يقود المعسكر المعارض ويرأس حزب «ياشار»، ويائير لابيد، القيادي في حزب «بياحاد» المعارض.

ويمثل هذا التحرك بداية رسمية لمفاوضات الائتلاف، في وقت يُعد فيه غولان، القائد المعارض الوحيد الذي أعلن حتى ذلك الحين تأييده للتعاون مع الأحزاب التي يمثلها المواطنون الفلسطينيون في إسرائيل.

وتتوقف الحسابات السياسية المقبلة على إمكانية التوصل إلى تفاهمات بين القوى المعارضة والأحزاب العربية، بما يسمح بتشكيل حكومة بديلة أو تقديم دعم برلماني لحكومة أقلية.

الأحزاب العربية تحقق نتيجة قياسية

برزت الأحزاب العربية بوصفها أحد أبرز الفائزين في الانتخابات، مع توقع حصولها على 19 مقعدًا، في نتيجة غير مسبوقة وفقًا للتقرير، تمنحها قدرة مؤثرة في تحديد هوية الحكومة المقبلة.

وقال يوسف جبارين، رئيس القائمة المشتركة ذات القاعدة العربية، إن الناخبين الإسرائيليين صوّتوا من أجل قيادة جديدة، مؤكدًا أن أي طرف يسعى إلى تقديم بديل حقيقي لحكومة نتنياهو سيتعين عليه الدخول في حوار مع الأحزاب العربية.

وأضاف جبارين، في تصريحات لوكالة الصحافة الفرنسية، أنه مستعد للتعاون مع حكومة تقودها المعارضة بهدف إزاحة نتنياهو، لكنه لا يؤيد بالضرورة الانضمام رسميًا إلى ائتلاف حكومي.

وقد يتيح الدعم البرلماني للأحزاب العربية لآيزنكوت وحلفائه تشكيل حكومة أقلية، غير أن استمرار مثل هذه الحكومة وقدرتها على الصمود أمام الخلافات السياسية يظلان موضع شك.

وفي المقابل، يواجه معسكر المعارضة اختبارًا حاسمًا، إذ يتعين عليه الاختيار بين إبرام تفاهم مع الأحزاب العربية والاستفادة من مقاعدها، أو المخاطرة بمنح نتنياهو فرصة جديدة للبقاء في المشهد السياسي عبر انتخابات مبكرة أو حكومة وحدة وطنية.

هرتسوغ يحذر من انتخابات جديدة

من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحاق هرتسوغ عن أمله في أن تتمكن القوى السياسية من تجنب إجراء انتخابات برلمانية جديدة، في ظل تعثر فرص تشكيل حكومة تحظى بأغلبية واضحة.

وقال هرتسوغ إنه يتعين على جميع الأطراف بذل كل ما في وسعها لتجنب جولة انتخابية أخرى، داعيًا الأحزاب إلى التحلي بالمرونة والانفتاح على الخيارات المتاحة.

ويملك الرئيس الإسرائيلي صلاحية تكليف المرشح الذي يراه الأقدر على تشكيل الحكومة، بعد المشاورات السياسية اللازمة، ما يجعله طرفًا محوريًا في المرحلة المقبلة.

وتأتي هذه التطورات بعدما أظهرت النتائج الأولية فقدان نتنياهو الأغلبية التي يحتاج إليها لمواصلة الحكم، الأمر الذي يجعل مستقبله السياسي مرتبطًا إلى حد كبير بمواقف الأحزاب المعارضة ومدى استعدادها للتعاون مع القوى العربية.

اتهامات من حزب الليكود وشكاوى بشأن نزاهة الانتخابات

في سياق متصل، أعلنت لجنة الانتخابات المركزية الإسرائيلية تلقيها شكوى من حزب الليكود، الذي يتزعمه نتنياهو، تتهم الأحزاب العربية بالمساس بنزاهة العملية الانتخابية، مؤكدة أنها ستفحص الادعاءات ضمن إجراءات المراجعة المعتادة التي تعقب الانتخابات.

وجاءت الشكوى بعدما أظهرت النتائج الجزئية احتمال اضطلاع الأحزاب العربية بدور حاسم في تحديد هوية الحكومة المقبلة.

واتهم حزب الليكود الأحزاب العربية،بـ«سرقة» الانتخابات، مطالبًا الشرطة وجهاز الأمن الداخلي الإسرائيلي «الشاباك» بالتحقيق في هذه المزاعم.

وتلقي هذه الاتهامات بظلالها على المفاوضات المرتقبة، في وقت قد تتطلب فيه عملية تشكيل الحكومة تفاهمات سياسية غير مسبوقة بين قوى يهودية وعربية.

هآرتس تدعو المعارضة إلى التحالف مع الأحزاب العربية

وفي سياق الجدل بشأن مستقبل الحكومة، نشرت صحيفة «هآرتس» الإسرائيلية افتتاحية دعت فيها معسكر المعارضة إلى تشكيل حكومة بالتعاون مع الأحزاب العربية.

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن مجموع مقاعد معسكر آيزنكوت والأحزاب العربية يُتوقع أن يصل إلى 67 مقعدًا، وهو عدد يتجاوز الأغلبية المطلوبة لتشكيل الحكومة، إذا توافرت التفاهمات السياسية اللازمة.

واعتبرت الافتتاحية أن النتائج تمثل إنجازًا غير مسبوق للمجتمع العربي، الذي صوّت بأعداد كبيرة لصالح الشراكة السياسية، رغم التحديات والتحفظات المرتبطة بالمشاركة الانتخابية، وما وصفته الصحيفة بحملة تحريض عنصرية.

وحذرت «هآرتس» من أن تجاهل المقاعد العربية لمجرد أنها جاءت بأصوات الناخبين العرب سيكون بمثابة إهانة للمواطنين الذين شاركوا بكثافة في الانتخابات دعمًا للاندماج والشراكة السياسية.

الأمم المتحدة تدعو الحكومة المقبلة إلى تغيير المسار

على الصعيد الدولي، أعرب مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان فولكر تورك عن أمله في أن تتبنى الحكومة الإسرائيلية المقبلة تغييرًا جوهريًا في سياساتها، وأن تلتزم بالقانون الدولي.

وقال تورك، خلال حديثه إلى الصحفيين في نيويورك، إن على إسرائيل احترام التزاماتها بموجب القانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني والقانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان.

وأضاف أن الحكومة المقبلة ينبغي أن تغير مسارها بصورة كبيرة، وألا تستمر في النهج العسكري الذي اعتبر أنه يتعامل مع الالتزامات الدولية كما لو كانت غير ملزمة.

وتضع هذه التصريحات ملف السياسات الأمنية والعسكرية الإسرائيلية ضمن القضايا التي قد تواجه الحكومة المقبلة ضغوطًا دولية بشأنها، بالتزامن مع الأزمة السياسية الداخلية التي كشفت عنها نتائج الانتخابات.

ومع استمرار فرز الأصوات واستعداد الأحزاب لبدء المفاوضات، تبقى إسرائيل أمام مرحلة سياسية مفتوحة على عدة سيناريوهات، تتراوح بين تشكيل ائتلاف معارض بدعم عربي، أو حكومة أقلية، أو حكومة وحدة وطنية، وصولًا إلى احتمال إجراء انتخابات جديدة إذا أخفقت القوى السياسية في التوصل إلى اتفاق.