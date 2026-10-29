Israel has entered a new phase of political uncertainty, as the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections show that about 91% of the votes have been counted, with expectations that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's camp will secure 53 seats, compared to 48 seats for the opposition camp led by Gadi Eisenkot, while the Arab parties are set to achieve a record result of 19 seats in the Knesset.

According to the Guardian newspaper, it is not expected that the counting of the remaining absentee ballots will lead to a significant change in the results, meaning that neither of the two main camps will be able to reach the parliamentary majority threshold of 61 seats out of 120 on their own.

These results open the door to weeks of complex political negotiations, as both camps seek to gather the necessary support to form the next government, amid questions about the willingness of Jewish opposition parties to ally with Arab parties to end Netanyahu's rule.

Coalition negotiations begin Thursday

In a sign that official moves to form a government are underway, Yair Golan, leader of the center-left Democratic Party and the smaller partner in Eisenkot's camp, announced that he will meet with several political leaders on Thursday to discuss arrangements for forming the coalition government.

According to the Times of Israel, Golan is scheduled to hold talks with Gadi Eisenkot, who leads the opposition camp and heads the Yashar party, and Yair Lapid, a leader in the opposition Yesh Atid party.

This move represents the official beginning of coalition negotiations, at a time when Golan is the only opposition leader who has publicly expressed support for cooperating with the parties representing Palestinian citizens in Israel.

Future political calculations depend on the possibility of reaching understandings between the opposition forces and the Arab parties, allowing for the formation of an alternative government or providing parliamentary support for a minority government.

Arab parties achieve a record result

The Arab parties have emerged as one of the major winners in the elections, with expectations of securing 19 seats, an unprecedented result according to the report, granting them significant influence in determining the identity of the next government.

Yousef Jabareen, head of the Joint List with an Arab base, stated that Israeli voters voted for new leadership, emphasizing that any party seeking to provide a real alternative to Netanyahu's government will have to engage in dialogue with the Arab parties.

Jabareen added, in statements to Agence France-Presse, that he is ready to cooperate with an opposition-led government aimed at ousting Netanyahu, but he does not necessarily support officially joining a government coalition.

Parliamentary support from the Arab parties could allow Eisenkot and his allies to form a minority government, but the sustainability of such a government and its ability to withstand political disagreements remain in doubt.

Conversely, the opposition camp faces a critical test, as it must choose between reaching an understanding with the Arab parties and benefiting from their seats, or risking giving Netanyahu a new opportunity to remain in the political scene through early elections or a national unity government.

Herzog warns of new elections

For his part, Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed hope that political forces could avoid holding new parliamentary elections, amid the stalled prospects of forming a government with a clear majority.

Herzog stated that all parties must do everything in their power to avoid another electoral round, calling on the parties to be flexible and open to available options.

The Israeli president has the authority to appoint the candidate he deems most capable of forming the government, after the necessary political consultations, making him a key player in the upcoming phase.

These developments come after preliminary results showed that Netanyahu has lost the majority he needs to continue ruling, which means his political future is largely dependent on the positions of the opposition parties and their willingness to cooperate with Arab forces.

Accusations from Likud and complaints about election integrity

In a related context, the Israeli Central Elections Committee announced that it received a complaint from the Likud party, led by Netanyahu, accusing the Arab parties of undermining the integrity of the electoral process, confirming that it will examine the allegations as part of the usual review procedures following elections.

The complaint came after partial results indicated the possibility of the Arab parties playing a decisive role in determining the identity of the next government.

Likud accused the Arab parties of "stealing" the elections, calling on the police and the Israeli internal security service, the Shin Bet, to investigate these allegations.

These accusations cast a shadow over the anticipated negotiations, at a time when the process of forming a government may require unprecedented political understandings between Jewish and Arab forces.

Haaretz calls on the opposition to ally with Arab parties

In the context of the debate over the future of the government, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published an editorial calling on the opposition camp to form a government in cooperation with the Arab parties.

The newspaper noted that the total number of seats for Eisenkot's camp and the Arab parties is expected to reach 67 seats, a number that exceeds the majority required to form a government, if the necessary political understandings are reached.

The editorial considered the results an unprecedented achievement for the Arab community, which voted in large numbers in favor of political partnership, despite the challenges and reservations associated with electoral participation, and what the newspaper described as a campaign of racist incitement.

Haaretz warned that ignoring Arab seats simply because they came from Arab voters would be an insult to the citizens who participated in large numbers in the elections in support of integration and political partnership.

The United Nations calls on the next government to change course

On the international front, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed hope that the next Israeli government would adopt a fundamental change in its policies and commit to international law.

Turk stated, during a talk with reporters in New York, that Israel must respect its obligations under international law, international humanitarian law, and international human rights law.

He added that the next government should significantly change its course and not continue with a military approach that treats international obligations as if they were non-binding.

These statements place the issue of Israeli security and military policies among the issues that the next government may face international pressure regarding, alongside the internal political crisis revealed by the election results.

As the counting of votes continues and parties prepare to begin negotiations, Israel remains in a politically open phase with several scenarios, ranging from forming an opposition coalition with Arab support, a minority government, or a national unity government, to the possibility of new elections if political forces fail to reach an agreement.