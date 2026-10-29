غادر الفريق أول بريت سيلفيا، أحد كبار الضباط في الجيش الأمريكي، منصبه الرفيع بهيئة الأركان المشتركة بوزارة الدفاع الأمريكية «البنتاغون»، قبل أن يُحال إلى التقاعد، في خطوة مفاجئة جاءت في وقت تتواصل فيه التغييرات داخل القيادات العسكرية الأمريكية، حسبما أفاد موقع «abcNews» نقلاً عن مصدرين مطلعين على ملابسات الواقعة.

وكان سيلفيا يشغل منصب مدير الاستراتيجية والخطط والسياسات في هيئة الأركان المشتركة، وهو موقع يُعرف داخل المؤسسة العسكرية الأمريكية باسم «J-5»، ويُعد من المناصب المحورية المسؤولة عن إعداد الخطط الاستراتيجية طويلة الأجل وتحديد التوجهات العسكرية المستقبلية.

وبحسب أحد المصدرين، جاء إبعاد سيلفيا من منصبه بسبب ما وُصف بـ«فقدان الثقة»، لينهي بذلك مهمته التي استمرت نحو 11 شهرًا، ويغادر الخدمة في الجيش الأمريكي بعد مسيرة عسكرية امتدت 32 عامًا.

غموض بشأن الجهة التي اتخذت القرار

ولم تتضح حتى الآن الجهة التي أصدرت قرار إبعاد الجنرال الأمريكي، إذ أشار أحد المصدرين إلى أن الأمر لا يزال غير محسوم، وما إذا كان القرار قد صدر عن وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث، أم عن الجنرال دان كين، رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة.

وفي المقابل، أشادت هيئة الأركان المشتركة بالخدمة العسكرية التي قدمها سيلفيا، إذ قال متحدث باسم الهيئة إن رئيس هيئة الأركان والهيئة والقوات المشتركة يعربون عن خالص امتنانهم للجنرال وعائلته تقديرًا لـ32 عامًا من الخدمة المتميزة للولايات المتحدة.

وأضاف المتحدث أن المؤسسة العسكرية تتمنى لسيلفيا وأسرته التوفيق في المرحلة المقبلة من حياتهم، مع انتقالهم إلى فرص جديدة وفصول مختلفة من مسيرتهم.

وكان اسم سيلفيا لا يزال مدرجًا على الموقع الإلكتروني لهيئة الأركان المشتركة، في وقت سابق من الأسبوع، باعتباره مدير مكتب الاستراتيجية والخطط والسياسات، لكن الموقع عُدّل لاحقًا، ليظهر اسم نائب المدير، اللواء مارك إتش. سلوكوم، دون إدراج سيلفيا في المنصب.

منصب استراتيجي في قلب المؤسسة العسكرية

ويُعد مكتب الاستراتيجية والخطط والسياسات، المعروف اختصارًا باسم «J-5»، من أبرز المديريات داخل هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأمريكية، إلى جانب مديرية العمليات «J-3»، المسؤولة عن التخطيط للعمليات العسكرية وتنفيذها.

وتنبع أهمية منصب «J-5» من دوره في صياغة الاستراتيجيات العسكرية بعيدة المدى، وتنسيق الخطط والسياسات التي توجه عمل القوات الأمريكية، ما يجعل شاغله أحد المسؤولين المؤثرين في رسم التوجهات العسكرية للولايات المتحدة.

سلسلة تغييرات تطال كبار القادة العسكريين

ويأتي خروج سيلفيا من منصبه ضمن سلسلة من التغييرات التي شهدتها القيادات العسكرية الأمريكية خلال فترة تولي بيت هيغسيث وزارة الدفاع، إذ تعرض عدد من كبار الضباط للإقالة أو الإبعاد عن مواقعهم، بينما اضطر آخرون إلى التقاعد المبكر.

وكان من بين هؤلاء الفريق أول جوزيف «جيه بي» ماكغي، الذي سبق سيلفيا في منصب مدير الاستراتيجية والخطط والسياسات، وأُحيل إلى التقاعد في أكتوبر الماضي.

وكان ماكغي قد رُشّح خلال إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جو بايدن لتولي منصب مدير هيئة الأركان المشتركة، غير أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترامب لم تُعد ترشيحه. ومع عدم توافر مناصب أخرى مناسبة له برتبة فريق أو فريق أول، انتهى به الأمر إلى التقاعد.

كما تقاعد الفريق أول دوغلاس سيمز، الذي كان يشغل منصب مدير هيئة الأركان المشتركة، في وقت مبكر من العام الماضي، رغم التوقعات الواسعة بأن يكون مرشحًا للترقية إلى رتبة أربع نجوم.

وتعكس هذه التطورات استمرار التغييرات في صفوف القيادات العسكرية الأمريكية العليا، في وقت لا تزال فيه ملابسات إبعاد سيلفيا والجهة التي اتخذت القرار موضع تساؤل، وسط غياب إعلان رسمي يحدد الأسباب التفصيلية وراء إنهاء مهمته.