General Officer Brett Sylvia, one of the senior officers in the U.S. Army, has unexpectedly left his high-ranking position at the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the U.S. Department of Defense "Pentagon" before being retired, in a surprising move that comes at a time when changes continue within the U.S. military leadership, according to "abcNews," citing two sources familiar with the circumstances of the incident.

Sylvia held the position of Director of Strategy, Plans, and Policies at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a role known within the U.S. military as "J-5," and is considered one of the key positions responsible for developing long-term strategic plans and determining future military directions.

According to one of the sources, Sylvia's removal from his position was due to what was described as a "loss of confidence," thus ending his mission that lasted about 11 months, and he leaves the U.S. Army after a military career spanning 32 years.

Uncertainty Regarding the Decision-Making Authority

It is still unclear who issued the decision to remove the American general, as one of the sources indicated that the matter remains unresolved, and whether the decision was made by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth or by General Dan Keen, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In contrast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff praised Sylvia's military service, as a spokesperson for the body stated that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the staff, and the joint forces express their sincere gratitude to the general and his family in appreciation of 32 years of distinguished service to the United States.

The spokesperson added that the military institution wishes Sylvia and his family success in the next phase of their lives, as they transition to new opportunities and different chapters of their journey.

Sylvia's name was still listed on the Joint Chiefs of Staff website earlier in the week as the Director of the Office of Strategy, Plans, and Policies, but the site was later modified to show the name of the Deputy Director, Major General Mark H. Slockum, without including Sylvia in the position.

A Strategic Position at the Heart of the Military Institution

The Office of Strategy, Plans, and Policies, abbreviated as "J-5," is one of the most prominent directorates within the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, alongside the Operations Directorate "J-3," which is responsible for planning and executing military operations.

The importance of the "J-5" position stems from its role in formulating long-term military strategies and coordinating the plans and policies that guide the work of U.S. forces, making its occupant one of the influential officials in shaping the military directions of the United States.

A Series of Changes Affecting Senior Military Leaders

Sylvia's departure from his position is part of a series of changes that have occurred within the U.S. military leadership during Pete Hegseth's tenure as Secretary of Defense, as several senior officers have been dismissed or removed from their positions, while others have been forced into early retirement.

Among those was General Joseph "JP" McGee, who preceded Sylvia in the position of Director of Strategy, Plans, and Policies, and was retired last October.

McGee had been nominated during former President Joe Biden's administration to take over as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but the Trump administration did not resubmit his nomination. With no other suitable positions available for him at the rank of General or General Officer, he ultimately ended up retiring.

General Douglas Sims also retired, who held the position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, earlier last year, despite widespread expectations that he would be a candidate for promotion to a four-star rank.

These developments reflect the ongoing changes within the ranks of senior U.S. military leadership, at a time when the circumstances surrounding Sylvia's removal and the authority that made the decision remain in question, amid the absence of an official announcement detailing the reasons behind the termination of his mission.