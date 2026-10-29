غادر الفريق أول بريت سيلفيا، أحد كبار الضباط في الجيش الأمريكي، منصبه الرفيع بهيئة الأركان المشتركة بوزارة الدفاع الأمريكية «البنتاغون»، قبل أن يُحال إلى التقاعد، في خطوة مفاجئة جاءت في وقت تتواصل فيه التغييرات داخل القيادات العسكرية الأمريكية، حسبما أفاد موقع «abcNews» نقلاً عن مصدرين مطلعين على ملابسات الواقعة.
وكان سيلفيا يشغل منصب مدير الاستراتيجية والخطط والسياسات في هيئة الأركان المشتركة، وهو موقع يُعرف داخل المؤسسة العسكرية الأمريكية باسم «J-5»، ويُعد من المناصب المحورية المسؤولة عن إعداد الخطط الاستراتيجية طويلة الأجل وتحديد التوجهات العسكرية المستقبلية.
وبحسب أحد المصدرين، جاء إبعاد سيلفيا من منصبه بسبب ما وُصف بـ«فقدان الثقة»، لينهي بذلك مهمته التي استمرت نحو 11 شهرًا، ويغادر الخدمة في الجيش الأمريكي بعد مسيرة عسكرية امتدت 32 عامًا.
غموض بشأن الجهة التي اتخذت القرار
ولم تتضح حتى الآن الجهة التي أصدرت قرار إبعاد الجنرال الأمريكي، إذ أشار أحد المصدرين إلى أن الأمر لا يزال غير محسوم، وما إذا كان القرار قد صدر عن وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث، أم عن الجنرال دان كين، رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة.
وفي المقابل، أشادت هيئة الأركان المشتركة بالخدمة العسكرية التي قدمها سيلفيا، إذ قال متحدث باسم الهيئة إن رئيس هيئة الأركان والهيئة والقوات المشتركة يعربون عن خالص امتنانهم للجنرال وعائلته تقديرًا لـ32 عامًا من الخدمة المتميزة للولايات المتحدة.
وأضاف المتحدث أن المؤسسة العسكرية تتمنى لسيلفيا وأسرته التوفيق في المرحلة المقبلة من حياتهم، مع انتقالهم إلى فرص جديدة وفصول مختلفة من مسيرتهم.
وكان اسم سيلفيا لا يزال مدرجًا على الموقع الإلكتروني لهيئة الأركان المشتركة، في وقت سابق من الأسبوع، باعتباره مدير مكتب الاستراتيجية والخطط والسياسات، لكن الموقع عُدّل لاحقًا، ليظهر اسم نائب المدير، اللواء مارك إتش. سلوكوم، دون إدراج سيلفيا في المنصب.
منصب استراتيجي في قلب المؤسسة العسكرية
ويُعد مكتب الاستراتيجية والخطط والسياسات، المعروف اختصارًا باسم «J-5»، من أبرز المديريات داخل هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأمريكية، إلى جانب مديرية العمليات «J-3»، المسؤولة عن التخطيط للعمليات العسكرية وتنفيذها.
وتنبع أهمية منصب «J-5» من دوره في صياغة الاستراتيجيات العسكرية بعيدة المدى، وتنسيق الخطط والسياسات التي توجه عمل القوات الأمريكية، ما يجعل شاغله أحد المسؤولين المؤثرين في رسم التوجهات العسكرية للولايات المتحدة.
سلسلة تغييرات تطال كبار القادة العسكريين
ويأتي خروج سيلفيا من منصبه ضمن سلسلة من التغييرات التي شهدتها القيادات العسكرية الأمريكية خلال فترة تولي بيت هيغسيث وزارة الدفاع، إذ تعرض عدد من كبار الضباط للإقالة أو الإبعاد عن مواقعهم، بينما اضطر آخرون إلى التقاعد المبكر.
وكان من بين هؤلاء الفريق أول جوزيف «جيه بي» ماكغي، الذي سبق سيلفيا في منصب مدير الاستراتيجية والخطط والسياسات، وأُحيل إلى التقاعد في أكتوبر الماضي.
وكان ماكغي قد رُشّح خلال إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جو بايدن لتولي منصب مدير هيئة الأركان المشتركة، غير أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترامب لم تُعد ترشيحه. ومع عدم توافر مناصب أخرى مناسبة له برتبة فريق أو فريق أول، انتهى به الأمر إلى التقاعد.
كما تقاعد الفريق أول دوغلاس سيمز، الذي كان يشغل منصب مدير هيئة الأركان المشتركة، في وقت مبكر من العام الماضي، رغم التوقعات الواسعة بأن يكون مرشحًا للترقية إلى رتبة أربع نجوم.
وتعكس هذه التطورات استمرار التغييرات في صفوف القيادات العسكرية الأمريكية العليا، في وقت لا تزال فيه ملابسات إبعاد سيلفيا والجهة التي اتخذت القرار موضع تساؤل، وسط غياب إعلان رسمي يحدد الأسباب التفصيلية وراء إنهاء مهمته.
General Officer Brett Sylvia, one of the senior officers in the U.S. Army, has unexpectedly left his high-ranking position at the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the U.S. Department of Defense "Pentagon" before being retired, in a surprising move that comes at a time when changes continue within the U.S. military leadership, according to "abcNews," citing two sources familiar with the circumstances of the incident.
Sylvia held the position of Director of Strategy, Plans, and Policies at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a role known within the U.S. military as "J-5," and is considered one of the key positions responsible for developing long-term strategic plans and determining future military directions.
According to one of the sources, Sylvia's removal from his position was due to what was described as a "loss of confidence," thus ending his mission that lasted about 11 months, and he leaves the U.S. Army after a military career spanning 32 years.
Uncertainty Regarding the Decision-Making Authority
It is still unclear who issued the decision to remove the American general, as one of the sources indicated that the matter remains unresolved, and whether the decision was made by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth or by General Dan Keen, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In contrast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff praised Sylvia's military service, as a spokesperson for the body stated that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the staff, and the joint forces express their sincere gratitude to the general and his family in appreciation of 32 years of distinguished service to the United States.
The spokesperson added that the military institution wishes Sylvia and his family success in the next phase of their lives, as they transition to new opportunities and different chapters of their journey.
Sylvia's name was still listed on the Joint Chiefs of Staff website earlier in the week as the Director of the Office of Strategy, Plans, and Policies, but the site was later modified to show the name of the Deputy Director, Major General Mark H. Slockum, without including Sylvia in the position.
A Strategic Position at the Heart of the Military Institution
The Office of Strategy, Plans, and Policies, abbreviated as "J-5," is one of the most prominent directorates within the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, alongside the Operations Directorate "J-3," which is responsible for planning and executing military operations.
The importance of the "J-5" position stems from its role in formulating long-term military strategies and coordinating the plans and policies that guide the work of U.S. forces, making its occupant one of the influential officials in shaping the military directions of the United States.
A Series of Changes Affecting Senior Military Leaders
Sylvia's departure from his position is part of a series of changes that have occurred within the U.S. military leadership during Pete Hegseth's tenure as Secretary of Defense, as several senior officers have been dismissed or removed from their positions, while others have been forced into early retirement.
Among those was General Joseph "JP" McGee, who preceded Sylvia in the position of Director of Strategy, Plans, and Policies, and was retired last October.
McGee had been nominated during former President Joe Biden's administration to take over as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but the Trump administration did not resubmit his nomination. With no other suitable positions available for him at the rank of General or General Officer, he ultimately ended up retiring.
General Douglas Sims also retired, who held the position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, earlier last year, despite widespread expectations that he would be a candidate for promotion to a four-star rank.
These developments reflect the ongoing changes within the ranks of senior U.S. military leadership, at a time when the circumstances surrounding Sylvia's removal and the authority that made the decision remain in question, amid the absence of an official announcement detailing the reasons behind the termination of his mission.