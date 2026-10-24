The splits within the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan continue, with the announcement today, Saturday, by the commander of the Nyala sector of his defection, in a development that comes amid a series of withdrawals that the forces have witnessed over the past months, including prominent field leaders and groups of officers and fighters.



These developments gain significance in light of the ongoing war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, and the losses, internal divisions, and pressures on the cohesion of the warring forces that have resulted from it.



Notable Previous Defections



In October 2026, Mohamed Azraq Al-Fanjari, the commander of the special task group, announced his defection on October 8, stating that he left along with about 300 officers and soldiers and 30 combat vehicles, although independent verification of the announced numbers could not be obtained.



Al-Tayeb Al-Wahidi defected along with a force under his command from the Rapid Support Forces and joined the Sudanese army last September, attributing his decision to what he described as the tragedies witnessed within the ranks of the forces.



Ali Rizq Allah "Al-Safna," a prominent field commander, announced his defection and joining the army last May, confirming his intention to participate in operations against the Rapid Support Forces in Kordofan and Darfur. He had led field operations in North Darfur and West Kordofan.



In April 2026, Major General Al-Nour Ahmed Adam "Al-Nour Al-Qubba," who reports described as one of the most prominent field leaders in the Rapid Support Forces, defected and joined the army, in a move that highlighted the disagreements within the field leadership of the forces.



Earlier, in January, Bashara Al-Hweira, a field commander, left the ranks of the Rapid Support Forces, according to the Sudan Tribune website, which monitored a series of defections within the forces.



Abu Aqila Kikel, commander of the Sudan Shield Forces, announced his defection in October 2024, marking a significant turning point as he moved to the ranks of the army and participated in military operations in the states of Al-Jazeera, Khartoum, and Kordofan.



These incidents indicate a recurring pattern of field leaders defecting from the Rapid Support Forces, some of whom brought groups of fighters and equipment with them, raising questions about the cohesion of the command structure of the forces and their ability to maintain the loyalty of their formations amid the ongoing war.



Reports have linked some defections to tribal disputes and grievances related to treatment, medical allowances, and salaries, in addition to competition within centers of influence.