تتواصل الانشقاقات داخل صفوف قوات الدعم السريع في السودان، مع إعلان قائد قطاع نيالا جنوب انشقاقه وانضمامه إلى الجيش السوداني، اليوم السبت ، في تطور يأتي وسط سلسلة من الانسحابات التي شهدتها القوات خلال الأشهر الماضية، وشملت قيادات ميدانية بارزة ومجموعات من الضباط والمقاتلين.


وتكتسب هذه التطورات أهميةً في ظل استمرار الحرب بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع منذ أبريل 2023، وما خلفته من خسائر ميدانية وانقسامات داخلية وضغوط على تماسك القوات المتحاربة.


أبرز الانشقاقات السابقة


في أكتوبر 2026، أعلن محمد أزرق الفنجري قائد مجموعة المهام الخاصة انشقاقه في 8 أكتوبر، وقال إنه غادر برفقة نحو 300 ضابط وجندي و30 عربة قتالية، فيما لم يتسنَّ التحقق بصورةٍ مستقلةٍ من الأعداد المعلنة.


وانشق الطيب الوحيدو رفقة قوة بقيادته عن الدعم السريع والانضمام إلى الجيش السوداني في سبتمبر الماضي، وعزا قراره إلى ما وصفه بالمآسي التي شهدتها صفوف القوات.


وكان علي رزق الله «السافنا»، القائد الميداني البارز، أعلن انشقاقه وانضمامه إلى الجيش في مايو الماضي، مؤكداً عزمه المشاركة في العمليات ضد الدعم السريع في كردفان ودارفور. وكان قد قاد عمليات ميدانية في شمال دارفور وغرب كردفان.


وفي أبريل 2026، انشق اللواء النور أحمد آدم «النور القُبّة»، الذي وصفته تقارير بأنه أحد أبرز القادة الميدانيين في الدعم السريع، وانضم إلى الجيش، في خطوةٍ سلطت الضوء على الخلافات داخل القيادة الميدانية للقوات.


ومن قبله في يناير، غادر بشارة الهويرة القائد الميداني صفوف الدعم السريع، وفق موقع «سودان تربيون» الذي رصد سلسلة الانشقاقات داخل القوات.


وأعلن أبو عاقلة كيكل قائد قوات درع السودان انشقاقه في أكتوبر 2024، ما مثل نقطةَ تحولٍ بارزةً، إذ انتقل إلى صفوف الجيش، وشارك في العمليات العسكرية بولايات الجزيرة والخرطوم وكردفان.


وتشير هذه الوقائع إلى تكرار خروج قادة ميدانيين من الدعم السريع، بعضهم اصطحب مجموعاتٍ من المقاتلين والآليات، وهو ما يثير تساؤلاتٍ بشأن تماسك البنية القيادية للقوات وقدرتها على الحفاظ على ولاء تشكيلاتها في ظل استمرار الحرب.


وربطت تقارير بعض الانشقاقات بخلافاتٍ قبليةٍ ومظالمَ تتعلق بالمعاملة والمخصصات الطبية والرواتب، إلى جانب التنافس داخل مراكز النفوذ.