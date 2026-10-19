The volunteer medical team from the "Balsam" Association, affiliated with the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, performed 75 successful heart surgeries in the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the first four days of its medical project in the capital, Abuja. This included 10 open-heart surgeries and 65 interventional cardiac catheterizations, as part of the Kingdom's efforts to provide healthcare to low-income patients around the world.

The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Nigeria, Yusuf bin Mohammed Al-Bilawi, visited the medical team, which consists of 10 volunteer Saudi doctors, consultants, nurses, technicians, and administrators, as part of the follow-up on the medical project implemented by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works in collaboration with the "Balsam" Association for Health Training and Development.

**media«2781963»**

The team also conducted 13 medical examinations and provided necessary consultations and health services to patients, with the participation of local doctors in the operating rooms, care, and medical examinations, contributing to enhancing medical cooperation and providing necessary treatment to beneficiaries.

**media«2781964»**

The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works launched the volunteer medical project for heart surgery and catheterization in Nigeria, aiming to perform 108 surgeries, including 28 open-heart surgeries and 80 diagnostic and therapeutic interventional cardiac catheterizations, at the "Nizami" and "Zenith" hospitals in the capital, Abuja.

**media«2781965»**

This project is an extension of the volunteer medical programs implemented by the Kingdom through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works in several countries, aimed at alleviating the suffering of patients and providing specialized therapeutic services to the most needy groups, especially in medical fields that require advanced capabilities and specialized expertise.

**media«2781968»**

The campaign reflects the continued Saudi support for international humanitarian and health initiatives, by harnessing national medical competencies and providing free therapeutic services that contribute to improving the quality of life and expanding access to healthcare.

**media«2781967»**