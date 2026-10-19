أجرى الفريق الطبي التطوعي لجمعية «البلسم»، التابعة لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، 75 عملية قلب ناجحة في جمهورية نيجيريا الاتحادية خلال الأيام الأربعة الأولى من مشروعه الطبي بالعاصمة أبوجا، شملت 10 عمليات جراحة قلب مفتوح و65 عملية قسطرة قلبية تداخلية، ضمن جهود المملكة لتقديم الرعاية الصحية للمرضى من ذوي الدخل المحدود حول العالم.

وزار سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى نيجيريا يوسف بن محمد البلوي، الفريق الطبي الذي يضم 10 من الأطباء والاستشاريين والممرضين والفنيين والإداريين السعوديين المتطوعين، وذلك في إطار متابعة المشروع الطبي الذي ينفذه مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية بالتعاون مع جمعية «البلسم» للتدريب والتطوير الصحي.

كما أجرى الفريق 13 فحصاً طبياً، وقدم الاستشارات والخدمات الصحية اللازمة للمرضى، بمشاركة أطباء محليين في غرف العمليات والرعاية والكشف الطبي، بما يسهم في تعزيز التعاون الطبي وتوفير العلاج اللازم للمستفيدين.

وكان مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية دشن المشروع الطبي التطوعي لجراحة القلب والقسطرة في نيجيريا، مستهدفاً إجراء 108 عمليات، منها 28 عملية قلب مفتوح و80 عملية قسطرة قلبية تداخلية تشخيصية وعلاجية، وذلك في مستشفيي «نظامي» و«زينيث» بالعاصمة أبوجا.

ويأتي المشروع امتداداً للبرامج الطبية التطوعية التي تنفذها المملكة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية في عدد من الدول، بهدف تخفيف معاناة المرضى وتوفير الخدمات العلاجية المتخصصة للفئات الأكثر احتياجاً، خصوصاً في المجالات الطبية التي تتطلب إمكانات متقدمة وخبرات تخصصية.

وتعكس الحملة استمرار الدعم السعودي للمبادرات الإنسانية والصحية الدولية، من خلال تسخير الكفاءات الطبية الوطنية وتقديم خدمات علاجية مجانية تسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة وتوسيع فرص الحصول على الرعاية الصحية.