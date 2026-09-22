شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، أمس (الإثنين) بنيويورك، في الاجتماع الوزاري بين دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية والاتحاد السويسري، وذلك على هامش أعمال الأسبوع رفيع المستوى للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في دورتها الحادية والثمانين.
وجرى خلال الاجتماع بحث عدد من القضايا والموضوعات التي تهم الجانبين، واستعراض أوجه التعاون والتنسيق المشترك بين دول المجلس والاتحاد السويسري وسبل تعزيزها بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة.
حضر الاجتماع، وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون الدولية المتعددة والمشرف العام على وكالة الوزارة لشؤون الاقتصاد والتنمية الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم الرسي.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, participated yesterday (Monday) in New York in the ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Switzerland, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
During the meeting, a number of issues and topics of mutual interest were discussed, and the aspects of cooperation and joint coordination between the Council countries and Switzerland were reviewed, along with ways to enhance them in a manner that serves mutual interests.
Attending the meeting was the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs and the General Supervisor of the Ministry's Agency for Economic and Development Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi.