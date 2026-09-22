The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, participated yesterday (Monday) in New York in the ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Switzerland, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, a number of issues and topics of mutual interest were discussed, and the aspects of cooperation and joint coordination between the Council countries and Switzerland were reviewed, along with ways to enhance them in a manner that serves mutual interests.

Attending the meeting was the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs and the General Supervisor of the Ministry's Agency for Economic and Development Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi.