The U.S. State Department has approved a potential deal to sell Ukraine air defense equipment and systems worth up to $2.68 billion, in a move aimed at supporting Kyiv's capabilities to counter escalating Russian air attacks.

The U.S. State Department, in a notification sent to Congress, stated that it has made a decision to approve a potential military sale to the Ukrainian government, which includes upgrades for developing air defense systems, along with related equipment and services.

According to the notification, the Ukrainian government requested to purchase a range of weapons and equipment, including S-300 Clone missiles, GAM-67 missiles, long-range laser-guided air defense missile systems, as well as launch platforms, radars for countering drones, trailers, and spare parts.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that the deal, if finalized, will be funded through a mix of European contributions and U.S. foreign military sales funding that was allocated during the previous administration of President Joe Biden.

The proposed deal remains subject to review by the U.S. Congress before it is finalized.

Ammo shortages are putting pressure on Kyiv's defenses

The proposed deal comes at a time when the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is facing an increasing wave of Russian attacks, while Ukrainian air defense systems are struggling to counter some attacks due to ammunition shortages.

Ukraine relies heavily on Western air defense systems to protect cities and critical infrastructure from Russian missiles and drones, amid the ongoing war and the expanding scope of air attacks.

Trump calls on Europe to bear the cost of support

U.S. President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he would ask European countries to reimburse the United States for the aid it provided to Ukraine during the previous administration of President Joe Biden.

Trump has long urged European countries to increase their contributions to bearing the cost of Western support for Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

The new deal reflects this trend, as the U.S. State Department indicated that its funding will depend, if finalized, on a mix of European contributions and U.S. funds previously allocated for foreign military sales.

New U.S. sanctions on Russia

In another development, Trump signed a law on Friday imposing new sanctions on Russia aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, after Congress passed the legislation following months of delay.

The law, named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, targets the Russian energy and defense sectors, along with President Vladimir Putin and several senior Russian officials.

The sanctions come at a time when Washington is seeking to increase economic and political pressure on Moscow, coinciding with the ongoing war and its implications for Europe's security.

Medvedev vows to respond

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev responded to the new sanctions, stating in a post on the Telegram app (Saturday) that Russia hears from the United States, even across the ocean, only the "language of military deterrence."

Medvedev added that this is the language Russia should respond with to what he described as "anti-Russian atrocities," referring to the new law associated with Graham.

He stated that the Russian response to the sanctions should also include "military deterrence," without providing details on the actions Moscow might take.

The U.S. approval of the air defense deal, along with the new sanctions on Russia, comes at a time when the Trump administration is trying to rearrange the burdens of Western support for Ukraine, while calling on European allies to take on a larger financial role, as Kyiv continues to face ongoing Russian attacks that are depleting its defensive ammunition stocks.