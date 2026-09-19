وافقت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية على صفقة محتملة لبيع أوكرانيا معدات وأنظمة للدفاع الجوي بقيمة تصل إلى 2.68 مليار دولار، في خطوة تستهدف دعم قدرات كييف على مواجهة الهجمات الجوية الروسية المتصاعدة.

وقالت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، في إخطار أرسلته إلى الكونغرس، إنها اتخذت قرارًا بالموافقة على بيع عسكري محتمل إلى الحكومة الأوكرانية، يشمل تحديثات لتطوير منظومات الدفاع الجوي، إلى جانب معدات وخدمات مرتبطة بها.

وبحسب الإخطار، طلبت الحكومة الأوكرانية شراء مجموعة من الأسلحة والمعدات، من بينها صواريخ من طراز S-300 Clone، وصواريخ GAM-67، وأنظمة صواريخ موجهة بالليزر للدفاع الجوي ممتدة المدى، إضافة إلى منصات إطلاق، ورادارات لمكافحة الطائرات المسيّرة، ومقطورات وقطع غيار.

وأكدت الخارجية الأمريكية أن الصفقة، في حال إتمامها، ستمول من خلال مزيج من المساهمات الأوروبية وتمويل المبيعات العسكرية الخارجية الأمريكية الذي جرى تخصيصه خلال الإدارة السابقة للرئيس جو بايدن.

وتظل الصفقة المقترحة خاضعة للمراجعة من جانب الكونغرس الأمريكي قبل إتمامها.

نقص الذخائر يضغط على دفاعات كييف

وتأتي الصفقة المقترحة في وقت تواجه فيه العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف موجة متزايدة من الهجمات الروسية، بينما تعاني منظومات الدفاع الجوي الأوكرانية من صعوبات في التصدي لبعض الهجمات بسبب نقص الذخائر.

وتعتمد أوكرانيا بدرجة كبيرة على أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الغربية في حماية المدن والبنية التحتية الحيوية من الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة الروسية، في ظل استمرار الحرب وتوسع نطاق الهجمات الجوية.

ترمب يطالب أوروبا بتحمل تكلفة الدعم

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد أعلن في وقت سابق من الشهر الجاري أنه سيطلب من الدول الأوروبية تعويض الولايات المتحدة عن المساعدات التي قدمتها لأوكرانيا خلال إدارة الرئيس السابق جو بايدن.

ويطالب ترمب منذ فترة طويلة الدول الأوروبية بزيادة مساهمتها في تحمل تكلفة الدعم الغربي لأوكرانيا، في ظل استمرار الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية.

وتعكس الصفقة الجديدة هذا التوجه، إذ أشارت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية إلى أن تمويلها سيعتمد، في حال إتمامها، على مزيج من مساهمات أوروبية وأموال أمريكية سبق تخصيصها للمبيعات العسكرية الخارجية.

عقوبات أمريكية جديدة على روسيا

وفي تطور آخر، وقّع ترمب الجمعة قانونًا يفرض عقوبات جديدة على روسيا بهدف زيادة الضغط على موسكو بسبب استمرار الحرب في أوكرانيا، وذلك بعدما أقر الكونغرس التشريع عقب أشهر من التأخير.

ويستهدف القانون، الذي يحمل اسم السيناتور الراحل ليندسي غراهام، قطاعات الطاقة والدفاع الروسية، إلى جانب الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين وعدد من كبار المسؤولين الروس.

وتأتي العقوبات في وقت تسعى فيه واشنطن إلى زيادة الضغوط الاقتصادية والسياسية على موسكو، بالتزامن مع استمرار الحرب وتداعياتها على أمن أوروبا.

ميدفيديف يتوعد بالرد

ورد نائب رئيس مجلس الأمن الروسي دميتري ميدفيديف على العقوبات الجديدة، قائلًا في منشور عبر تطبيق «تليجرام» (السبت)، إن روسيا لا تسمع من الولايات المتحدة، حتى عبر المحيط، سوى «لغة الردع العسكري».

وأضاف ميدفيديف أن هذه هي اللغة التي ينبغي أن ترد بها روسيا على ما وصفه بـ«الفظائع المعادية لروسيا»، في إشارة إلى القانون الجديد المرتبط باسم غراهام.

وقال ميدفيديف إن الرد الروسي على العقوبات يجب أن يتضمن أيضًا «الردع العسكري»، دون أن يقدم تفاصيل بشأن الإجراءات التي قد تتخذها موسكو.

وتأتي الموافقة الأمريكية على صفقة الدفاع الجوي، إلى جانب العقوبات الجديدة على روسيا، في وقت تحاول فيه إدارة ترمب إعادة ترتيب أعباء الدعم الغربي لأوكرانيا، مع مطالبة الحلفاء الأوروبيين بدور مالي أكبر، بينما تستمر كييف في مواجهة هجمات روسية متواصلة تستنزف مخزوناتها من الذخائر الدفاعية.