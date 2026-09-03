Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed today (Thursday) that his country found no evidence proving that the wave of border crossings from Morocco to the enclave of Ceuta last July was orchestrated or executed by Moroccan authorities.



Sánchez told the Spanish Parliament: “I can assure you that no institution, whether the diplomatic corps, the European Commission, or any international body, has provided the Spanish government with any conclusive evidence that Morocco planned or executed the incident, and there is absolutely no evidence at all,” pointing out that Moroccan gendarmerie forces “allowed crossings to occur during a critical period that lasted 10 hours on July 30, which was when the number of incoming migrants peaked.”



However, a Moroccan official denied that the authorities allowed the crossings, according to Spanish media.



Sánchez defended the performance of law enforcement during the Ceuta crisis, stating that social media contributed to stimulating the wave of irregular mass arrivals of migrants during the summer.



He noted that messages encouraging people to cross the border into Spain filled social media platforms in the period leading up to the events of July, explaining that Spanish intelligence agencies currently rule out the involvement of countries like Morocco, Russia, and Israel behind posts inciting migrant crossings.



A report by the Spanish police concluded this week that the mass entry into Ceuta was not an accidental event resulting from migration, but rather a planned operation executed in phases aimed at confusing border control and exhausting its capacity to manage.



The crisis erupted on July 29 and 30, when more than 70,000 migrants managed to enter the Spanish-administered enclave of Ceuta in northern Morocco, while the attempt to cross resulted in the deaths of at least 96 people, according to Spanish authorities.