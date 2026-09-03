أكد رئيس الوزراء الإسباني بيدرو سانشيز، اليوم (الخميس)، أن بلاده لم تجد أي دليل يثبت أن موجة العبور الحدودي من المغرب إلى جيب سبتة في يوليو الماضي جرى تدبيرها أو تنفيذها من قبل السلطات المغربية.


وقال سانشيز لمجلس النواب الإسباني: «يمكنني أن أؤكد لكم أنه لم تقدم أي مؤسسة، سواء الجهاز الدبلوماسي أو المفوضية الأوروبية أو أي هيئة دولية، للحكومة الإسبانية أي دليل قاطع على أن المغرب خطط للحادث أو نفذه، ولا يوجد أي دليل على الإطلاق»، مشيراً إلى أن قوات الدرك المغربية «سمحت بحدوث عمليات عبور خلال فترة حاسمة امتدت 10 ساعات في 30 يوليو وهي الفترة التي بلغت فيها أعداد المهاجرين الوافدين ذروتها».


لكن مسؤولاً مغربياً نفى أن تكون السلطات قد سمحت بعمليات العبور، بحسب وسائل إعلام إسبانية.


ودافع سانشيز عن أداء قوات إنفاذ القانون خلال أزمة سبتة، مبيناً أن وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أسهمت في تحفيز موجة الوصول الجماعي للمهاجرين بصورة غير نظامية خلال الصيف.


ولفت إلى أن رسائل تشجع الناس على عبور الحدود إلى إسبانيا ملأت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في الفترة التي سبقت أحداث يوليو، موضحاً أن أجهزة الاستخبارات الإسبانية تستبعد حتى الآن وقوف دول مثل المغرب وروسيا وإسرائيل وراء منشورات تحرض على عبور المهاجرين.


وكان تقرير للشرطة الإسبانية خلص هذا الأسبوع إلى أن الدخول الجماعي إلى سبتة لم يكن حدثاً عفوياً ناجماً عن الهجرة، بل عملية مخططة ونُفذت على مراحل بهدف إرباك الرقابة الحدودية واستنزاف قدرتها على السيطرة.


واندلعت الأزمة يومي 29 و30 يوليو الماضي، بعدما تمكّن أكثر من 70 ألف مهاجر من دخول جيب سبتة الذي تديره إسبانيا شمالي المغرب، فيما أودت محاولة العبور بحياة 96 شخصاً على الأقل، بحسب السلطات الإسبانية.